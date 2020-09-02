This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Set Up Your Own Backyard Wildlife Camera: Virtual Coffee Break
Do you want to see animals roam through your own backyard 24/7? Join Sky Island Alliance and learn how to set up a wildlife camera and tips for choosing the right camera.
When: Thursday, Sept. 3, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Sky Island Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Member Meetup with #ThisIsTucson: Virtual playdate with Penzi and Nandi
If you haven't noticed we absolutely adore Penzi and Nandi, the youngest members of Reid Park Zoo's African elephant herd.
Learn about some of new elephant baby Penzi's milestones, how Nandi is adjusting to life as a big sister and about elephant conversation from elephant care supervisor Cassie Dodds and outreach supervisor Jed Dodds.
This virtual event is free for our #ThisIsTucson members. If you're not a member and still want to join the event, you can become a member here.
When: Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.
Cost: Free for members
How to register: If you're already a #ThisIsTucson member, check your email for the Zoom sign-up link. If you're not already a member you can join here and we'll be sure you get the invite, too.
Visit #ThisIsTucson website for more information.
Virtual Art Walk
Untitled Gallery is opening an online gallery inviting Tucson artists to participate in the virtual exhibit "Art as Resilience, Resistance and Respite." During the times of social distancing and isolation, the goal of this exhibit is to connect artists and art lovers in one place during this monthlong virtual art show.
When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live, artwork will be available for sale at untitledgallerytucson.com until Oct. 30.
Visit the Untitled Gallery Facebook event page for more information.
Cooper Center Happy Hour Livestream
Join Camp Cooper for a free livestream hour of music and entertainment. Musicians P.D. Ronstadt, Ann Hampton Callaway and Tucson artist and cartoonist David Fitzsimmons will all be part of this fun Facebook Live virtual event.
When: Friday, Sept. 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Cooper Center for Environmental Learning Facebook event page for more information.
Online Painting Class: Cactus Wine Glasses
Join Tipsy Picassos for a step-by-step painting class on Facebook live. Learn how to paint cute cactus-inspired wine glasses to bring a little prickly love into your home.
When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free if you are using your own supplies, but a donation is always appreciated and $25 supply kits are available for purchase.
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Fall/Winter Gardening Series Part One: The Food Garden
Join native food and garden experts for an evening of learning about how to have a productive and successful fall and winter food garden in the low desert. The workshop will be on Zoom with plenty of time for questions and answers.
When: Monday, Sept. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the Strategic Habitat Enhancements Facebook event page for more information.
#ThisIsTucson's Summer Reading Challenge finale
We're chatting books and summer reading with a Pima County librarian on Zoom to celebrate the end of our 2020 Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups. To get some personalized book recommendations from a librarian during the event, you can answer some questions when you register about the best book you read this summer (bonus points if it's from our 2020 Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups) and other reading preferences to get a chance to have titles recommended just for your to-be-read stack.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
To register and answer the questions for personalized recommendations, visit the Zoom registration form.
Virtual Monsoon Film Festival and "The Beaver Believers"
Celebrating all things water and nature, join the Watershed Management Group community at their virtual Monsoon Film Festival. See short videos submitted by the audience before a special screening of the award-winning documentary, "The Beaver Believers" and a Q&A with director Sarah Koenigsberg.
When: Thursday, Sept. 24, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Watershed Management Group Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Go Red for Women Digital Experience
The American Heart Association is creating a one-of-a-kind digital experience to educate more women and raise more lifesaving funds than ever before. Celebrate your heart, your loved ones’ hearts and all women in the Tucson community from the comfort of your own home.
When: Thursday, Sept. 24, noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, donations appreciated
Visit the American Heart Association - Tucson Division Facebook event page for more information.
Cheese Board and Tapas Online Hands-On Cooking Class
The Garden Kitchen will have a live hands-on cooking class on Zoom where you will learn to create the perfect appetizers to pair with your favorite cheeses in this step-by-step guided class. You will learn how to make tasty lemon thyme marinated mushrooms, strawberry ginger jam, homemade mesquite crackers and sweet/spicy nuts.
When: Friday, Sept. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Kids Zoom Class: Monster Cupcakes
Join Flying Aprons and Copcake Bakery with an early Halloween-themed workshop on Zoom. Kids ages 8-12 can enjoy a fun virtual decorating adventure to create one-of-a-kind creepy cupcakes.
When: Sunday, Sept. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $40 per screen, optional monster cupcake kit $10 per kit
Visit the Flying Aprons Facebook event page for more information.
Learn Your Local Lizards
Join Pima County Natural Resources with an online Zoom class and learn about local lizard life.
When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Family Game Night: Kids Singo
Take a break from at-home schooling with a night of singing and dancing with Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. This virtual game night will take place on Zoom and will feature music favorites from DreamWorks films, Disney, Kidz Bop and more!
When: Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.
Free Coloring Pages with PACC Pets
Download free coloring pages from Pima Animal Care Center for the kids this weekend! The pets featured on these coloring pages were helped by local community donations.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Friends of Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Fall time at the farm means pumpkins, hayrides, corn maze, sunflowers and fall weather! Explore the corn maze with NEW social distancing bubbles, take a hayride and go picking for the most colorful or wartiest pumpkins this month at Apple Annies.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox, Arizona.
When: Daily, starting Sept. 19 thru Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for tasty treats and activities
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Honey Bee Canyon Park Field Trip with Oro Valley Parks and Recreation
Are you and your kids tired of spending all of your time cooped up in the house? If so, check out Oro Valley's new program Honey Bee Park Hikes. These hikes will be guided by staff and will take place on four separate dates with unique themes. Each day will consist of four time slots and each time slot will have a limit of 6 people.
Cost: Free, registration required at PlayOV.com
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation new program website for more information.
Sculpture Showing: The Return of Angelica
Back in May, John Benedict's statue "Angelica" was taken. It was recently recovered and the artist is now putting the sculpture on display for the public to view in the Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Inner Courtyard. John will be in attendance on select days for a socially-distanced meet and greet with anyone that wishes to view the statue along with several items from his collection.
Where: Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road
When: Daily, Sep, 2-12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort's Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Cinema at The Loft: "Selena"
Watch Selena at the Loft this weekend! This screening will take place outdoors at The Loft Cinema and seating is limited. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating/drinking. Sanitized chairs will be provided or you can bring your own.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 8-10:15 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25, get your ticket before you go.
Visit The Loft Cinema Facebook event page for more information.
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
Where: 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8-1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember your face mask while you shop
Visit East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Sidewalk Music Series
Listen to live music from Little House of Funk on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Sept. 4, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Drive over to the ranch and shop with 150 antique vendors, family entertainment and tasty food trucks.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Kokedama Outdoor Workshop at Green Things
Join Green Things for some mossy fun and create your very own Kokedama to add to your home.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Sep 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: No cover charge for this workshop, just the cost of materials to create you mossy ball. You must reserve a spot in advance.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Yoga in the Garden
Rise and shine with yoga under the beautiful Mission Garden ramada. Sit in a chair or bring your mat. Face masks required.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Friday. Sept. 4, 8:15-9:15 a.m.
Cost: Donations accepted, limited spots available
Visit the Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson's Birthplace Facebook event page for more information.
Downtown Tucson Wag 'N' Walk Evening Market
Grab your furry friend and cruise downtown for a pet-friendly open-air shopping event featuring unique dog products, crafts, services, furry selfie backdrops, food trucks, music and more.
Where: Wag 'N' Walk Market, 447 N. Ninth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, face masks and social distancing required
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
The Tucson Flea Returns
Shop more than 16 vendors at the Tucson Flea market this month. Face masks required and gloves will be provided at the gate.
Where: The Tucson Flea, 445 N. Ninth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but be ready to shop for goodies and trinkets
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road in the Lowes parking lot.
When: Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Udall Park Fall Concert Series
Hear a concert under the stars by the Arizona Symphonic Winds conducted by Laszlo Veres.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturdays, Sept., 12, 19 and 26, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Arizona Symphonic Winds Facebook event page for more information.
Pop-Up Drama Classes in the Park
Drama Kids is having pop-up theater classes for kids at the Riverfront Park in Oro Valley for ten Saturdays beginning Aug. 29.
Where: Canada del Oro Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
When: Saturdays, through Oct. 31, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Drama Kids International Facebook event page for more information.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour
This tour covers 2.5 miles through the heart of downtown. Learn about Tucson’s fascinating history and see some architectural gems. Masks and social distancing are required. The guide will use a microphone to support social distancing.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.
When: Friday, Sept. 25, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members
Visit the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Succulent Art Outdoor Workshop
Take a trip over to Green Things and create a beautiful succulent bowl to cheer up your home. Green Things will separate the class with the appropriate spacing and will sanitize all tools and work stations every 30 minutes.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Cost of your materials to build your succulent bowl. Reserve a spot in advance.
Visit Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Pachita Returns To Monterey Court
Santa Pachita will be bringing some Latin fusion to the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe this weekend. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Botanical Gardens
Stop by the Tucson Botanical Gardens and explore plants, art, science, history and culture. The butterfly pavilion and children's areas are closed for now, but there are plenty of beautiful pathways to tour, art to see and maybe a few critters to keep you company.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Daily, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gardens will have evening hours starting Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m., Thursday-Sunday.
Cost: $8-$15 ages 4 and older, ages 4 and under are free. The garden is using timed admission for two-hour blocks of time and tickets can be purchased online.
Visit the Tucson Botanical Gardens website for more information.
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has made modifications to help you have a fun and safe experience. Some exhibits have been closed or modified during this time. The museum will be offering limited daily attendance and requiring scheduled tickets. So make sure to buy your tickets ahead of time online to save your spot. Restrooms will be open and hand sanitizing stations will be available around the grounds.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Daily from 7:30 am. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $9.95-21.95, ages 2 and under are free
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum website for more information.
Reid Park Zoo Reopened
Reid Park Zoo is reopening with a modified guest experience. All tickets must be prepurchased at least one day (up to seven days) in advance. Guests will only be admitted during their scheduled day, and tickets will be scanned for touchless entry. Remember to wear your face mask and social distance from other visitors and zoo animals (animals are more susceptible to human illnesses).
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $6.50-10.50, ages 2 and under are free
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
St. Philip's Plaza will be restarting Saturday and Sunday markets on Sept. 20, just in time for fall. Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philips Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm reopened
Feed the critters, visit stingray bay or explore the ranch in the outdoor wide-open spaces. Face masks are required for restrooms, gift store, stingray bay, shooting gallery and in the Lorikeet Forest.
Where: Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm, 17599 E. Peak Lane, Picacho, AZ
When: Every day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $12-$15, additional critter food $2-$3
Visit the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Grab 'n Go Fall Activity Drive-up
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick up a fun fall activity bag at the Randolph Recreation Center. These activity bags are best for ages 3-6. Parents can drive-up to the north parking lot beginning at 3:30 p.m. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask for to get your activity bag.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 3:30-4 p.m.
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
Cost: 50 available, first come, first served
Visit the Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "How to Train Your Dragon"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "How to Train Your Dragon" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
"Princess Bride" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Scale the cliffs of insanity with Buttercup and Dread Pirate Roberts at El Toro Flicks Downtown.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Sunday Sept. 6, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"Sing" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Is that a singing pig in spandex? Watch a funny family musical with animal vocalists at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex for the month of August. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.