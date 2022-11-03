A family festival in Vail, movie screenings and live music — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.

Here are 45 events that are free to attend this November.

"Impulse" glowing seesaws

The University of Arizona is now home to a temporary exhibit where glowing seesaws are the star. The all-ages installation is home to 15 seesaws that illuminate the area, brought to campus through Arizona Arts Live.

When: Now through Nov. 8

Where: Outside of the UA Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to ride

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. What else? At 5:30 p.m., you can chat with AZ Biennial 2023 juror Taína Caragol and other curators about what they look for in contemporary art.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

"Conserving de Kooning" Virtual Getty Panel

Willem de Kooning's "Woman-Ochre" painting was cut out of its frame and stolen from the University of Arizona Museum of Art in 1985 only to be found decades later. It was repaired by Getty experts who will participate in a panel about their work.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Birds N' Bingo

Learn all about birds at this bingo event with Bawker Bawker Cider and Tucson Audubon Society.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

All Souls Procession

More than 150,000 people head to Tucson's west side each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. The event started in 1990 when founder and local artist Susan Johnson was grieving the loss of her father.

When: The main procession takes place 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Other events, such as a procession of little angels and a benefit concert, will take place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5.

Where: The procession is south of Speedway, along Grande and Bonita avenues to the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. The front of the procession is estimated to arrive in the Mercado District between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Procession is free to attend, other events may have a fee.

"Ratatouille" screening

Catch a free screening of "Ratatouille" thanks to Tucson Parks and Recreation! Bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 for crafts. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Oury Recreation Center, 655 N. Hughes St.

Cost: Free to attend

Live music at Steam Pump Ranch

Enjoy a night of live music at Steam Pump Ranch. There will be food trucks on-site, plus beer and wine available for purchase. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. several Fridays and Saturdays in November. Dates are subject to change.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Archer Pool's Last Call for Fall

Enjoy a pool party before the fall temperatures get too chilly. Beyond the swimming and pool inflatables, there will be music and games through Tucson Parks and Recreation's "Ready, Set, Rec!" program. Swimmers in diapers must wear a tight-fitting waterproof swim cover over a swim diaper!

When: Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Humane Society's Día de los Muertos Celebration

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is hosting a Día de los Muertos celebration that includes decorating sugar skulls, making memory boxes, and visiting a pet altar to remember lost fur babies.

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Free First Saturday at Valley of the Moon

Halloween isn't over yet! Go trick-or-treating one last time at fantasy attraction Valley of the Moon's Free First Saturday.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free to attend

Story Time with Cynthia Harmony

Local author Cynthia Harmony will be reading her children's book "Mi Ciudad Sings" at the Littlest Bookshop this weekend. Following the reading, there will be a Q&A and book signing.

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Littlest Bookshop, 5011 E. Fifth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting at least two Drag Queen Bingo events this month!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Button Brew House. 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Bawker Bawker.

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin. Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Oracle Artist Studio Tour

Take a road trip to Oracle and get to know 22 artists in the area. You'll be able to tour artists' studios and purchase original artwork in eight different Oracle locations.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6

Where: Multiple locations in Oracle

Cost: Free to attend

Barrio Centro Fiesta

Check out Barrio Centro Fiesta, complete with a car show, cake walk, local vendors, music, kid-friendly activities and a free barbecue chicken meal (until gone).

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: Bristol Park, 1720 S. Bristol Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

"Where is Anne Frank" screening

The Arizona Center for Judaic Studies is hosting a screening of "Where is Anne Frank" at The Loft Cinema, also featuring a Q&A with director Ari Folman. The film "brings the famous diary of Anne Frank to the big screen from an unusual perspective, that of Anne’s imaginary friend, Kitty, to whom the diary was originally addressed."

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 6 and Nov. 20

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

"Practicing Kindness in an Unkind World"

Tibetan Buddhist Master Venerable Wangchen Rinpoche is holding a lecture about kindness.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Fall Festival

The Santa Cruz River Farmers Market is throwing a festival to celebrate the community that has supported it through the last 15 years. Check out community organizations and demonstrations, live music and free cotton candy!

When: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10

Where: Mercado District, 221 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Tucson Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival

Find all kinds of sewing, quilting, crafting and needle-art supply exhibits at this festival. There will be free demonstrations and daily drawings for prizes.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 10-11; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

VailFest

Head to this family-friendly festival featuring at least eight food trucks, a corn hole tournament, inflatable obstacle courses, a petting zoo, a zipline, mechanical bull riding, music, and a silent auction.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Great Paper Airplane Fly-off

Kids ages 6-14 can compete in the Great Paper Airplane Fly-off by making and throwing their paper airplane to see whose goes the farthest.

When: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, ranch tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; see the full schedule of activities online

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art after Dark with local arts groups. This month, the guests are Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, in addition to a storyteller from the University of Arizona.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around classics, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Remove Arundo and Restore the Flow

Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting volunteer days to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26

Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Where: Ward 1 City Council Office, 940 W. Alameda St. on Nov. 13; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road on Nov. 25.

Cost: Free to attend

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Women, Wine and Winning Wednesday

Women-owned small businesses will be at this networking event, presented by Elle Boutique, that features wine and cocktails, appetizers, giveaways and a DJ.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16

Where: The L Offices North, 1860 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing! Also at this edition of Free Third Thursdays: a reading from Kid Congo Powers, followed by a Q&A and a book signing.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series. This month, enjoy music from jazz group What's The Big Idea. Four food trucks will be onsite and the Marana Police Department will be hosting a Thanksgiving drive. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

MFA 50th Anniversary Reading

The University of Arizona's Creative Writing MFA Program is celebrating its 50th anniversary! To celebrate, the Poetry Center is hosting a reading by authors and poets Cara Blue Adams, Alberto Ríos and Aisha Sabatini Sloan.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.

Cost: Free to attend

Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker

Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider are hosting an urban hike around the downtown area.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider afterwards

"Gather" screening

Watch a free screening "Gather" at the Flower & Bullets midtown farm (bring your own seating!). The film is described as an "intimate portrait of the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty, while battling the trauma of centers of genocide."

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where: Flower & Bullets midtown farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about the return of beavers to Tucson's rivers and how you can help them. Kids and teens can learn about beavers through crafts, science experiments and a build-your-own beaver dam model, among other activities such as coding games and story time.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Art Hike in Catalina State Park

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Catalina State Park art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the the Canyon Loop Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Canyon Loop Trail, see driving directions on the event page

Cost: Free to attend, register online

"Finding Nemo" in Navajo

The University of Arizona Native American Law Students Association, Indigenous Strategies and The Loft Cinema are presenting a free screening of "Finding Nemo" dubbed in Diné Bizaad, the Navajo language, with English subtitles. Fry bread will be for sale!

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Hands-on Archaeology at Mission Garden

Learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day, which allows kids to try their hand at things like etching shell or painting with natural pigments. There will also be interactive programs with Old Pueblo Archaeology Center, and you'll be able to see rock art reproductions with rock art expert John Palacio.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

