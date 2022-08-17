In Tucson this weekend, you can roller skate to '90s music, catch a free movie screening, build your own flower bouquet, learn about traditional O'odham agriculture, celebrate Tucson's birthday, enjoy a beer fest and attend a drag show — all in the span of four days.

Not to mention a party at Kon Tiki, flashlight night at the International Wildlife Museum, an '80s-themed dance party, a Beyoncé listening happy hour, the chance to learn about composting ... AND MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

Flash in the Past Tiki Bash

Vintage pin-up photography business Flash in the Past is throwing a Tiki Bash at Kon Tiki. Celebrate the iconic lounge in 1960s style with tiki-themed cocktails and menu items, in addition to vintage vendors. There will also be a history display that shows tiki bar culture and Tucson's Kon Tiki specifically. Retro tropical attire is encouraged.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18

Where: Kon Tiki, 4625 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Roll Bounce

DJ company Bros Entertainment is hosting this adult-only event at Skate Country, featuring lasers, disco balls and a DJ live mixing hip-hop and R&B hits from the '80s and '90s. There will be food trucks, photo booths and a costume contest for those dressed in their '80s and '90s best.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $16 in advance, $20-$22 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Creative Conversations with Creative Kind

Join these community collaborations at Creative Kind for guided conversations and crafts for adults. The next topic is guided goal setting with Carly Croman.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. in La Encantada

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Outdoor Screening of "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Enjoy a free outdoor screening of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at this event presented by Cats After Dark and The Loft Cinema.

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19

Where: University of Arizona Mall

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. Star Dog Hot Dogs will be catering. KXCI will be DJing! Join the party.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Spaghetti Club

For this summer only, a pop-up nightclub is taking over the MSA Annex. Find vinyl DJ sets, cocktails and the energy of a disco living room through August. The music includes throwbacks, often ranging from the '60s to the '80s.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday through the end of August

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebrating 19 years of Iskashitaa

Iskashitaa Refugee Network is celebrating 19 years with a bash at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.! A portion of beer sales will go to the nonprofit and Iskashitaa will have a shop set up where you can purchase handmade jams, jellies and marmalades. From 6-8 p.m. there will be live music, and food will be available from Crooked Tooth and Anello next door.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping, drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

"Renaissance" Listening Happy Hour

Beyoncé recently released her newest album "Renaissance" and Roux Events is hosting a listening happy hour! There will be a DJ, in addition to drinks available for purchase at The Citizen Hotel.

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19

Where: The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Electric Feels

This touring "experiential" party plays a blend of indie rock and indie dance music. "It's a party with a festival feel," the website says. This show is for adults only.

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $18

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebrate All Things S-cuk sọn/Tucson

Held on the day that Tucson was founded 247 years ago, this celebration includes mariachi and folklórico, Waila music, a Chinese lion dance and yo-yo presentation, plus more activities for the family.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Nite Beer Fest

Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a beer festival featuring brews from over 10 local breweries. A general ticket entitles you to 20 three-ounce beer pours and access to their lineup of food trucks. If you get the VIP ticket, you can get 5 more pours and a free Sonoran hot dog. Designated driver tickets are available at the gate at a steep discount.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $45 for general admission, $55 for VIP tickets, $10 for designated drivers

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about composting and enjoy story time.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Move on the Lawn: "Sing 2"

Catch a showing of "Sing 2" under the stars at this event hosted by Oro Valley Parks and Recreation.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Lawn near the driving range at Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Story Hour

Head to Bookmans for a children's Drag Queen Story Hour, where drag queens will read stories to "inspire us to be kind to one another." Afterwards, there will be an adult-only hour, with trivia and stories read by local drag queens.

When: 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 for kids. 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 for adults.

Where: Bookmans Midtown, 3330 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend. Reserve your seat for the adult-only story hour at midtownevents@bookmans.com.

Visit the kids' event page and the adults' event page for more information.

DIVAS Illusion Show Primer Aniversario

DIVAS Illusion Show, a drag impersonation show for Tucson's Latinx community, is hosting an event in celebration of its 1-year anniversary. In addition to the show, there will be drink specials and prizes.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Casa Blanca, 1145 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20 until Aug. 17, then tickets are $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices. This month's event centers O'odham 60-day corn that was planted in June and nearly ready to harvest.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito and Chill

Tucson Creative Comadres, a local Latina networking group hoping to diversify Tucson's creative and entrepreneurial scene, is hosting a meet-up where community members can network, receive feedback and ask questions.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Cartel Roasting Co., 210 E. Broadway

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline. Kids must be potty trained and five years old or older.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the Netflix hit. Get your tickets online, these shows often sell out!

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Saturdays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours and enjoy live music, food and cocktails.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturdays in August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Flower Bar

Patagonia Flower Farm will have a pop-up flower bar at Exo Roast Co. this weekend, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.

When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.

Visit the event page for more information.

Full Moon Market

Head to this market that will feature tarot readers and astrologers, in addition to vendors selling items like crystal jewelry and essential oils. There will also be a number of mini classes.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Flashlight Night

Bring a flashlight and explore the International Wildlife Museum in the dark! Arrive early to see the museum with the lights on, and stay to see the museum in the dark when the lights switch off at 6 p.m.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10, $5 for kids ages 4-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Chicano Comedy Show

This monthly show features Chicano comedians from Arizona including Humberto Roman, Cari Medina, Steena Salido, Edgar Garcia, Hector Garcia and Ernesto Ortiz.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Poolside Lounge Parties

Head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway

Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Guadalajara's Grill 20th Anniversary

Guadalajara's Grill is hosting a festival in celebration of the restaurant's 20th birthday. There will be live music, jumping castles, giveaways and local vendors.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Guadalajara's Grill location, 750 N. Kolb Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Mezcal Moments

Head to The Tuxon for a mezcal tasting paired with chapulines. There will also be an alebrije, Mexican folk art sculptures, painting workshop with Tipsy Picassos.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Green Chile Roast at Apple Annie’s

Pick your own green chiles at Apple Annie’s farm! You can take home 50-pound burlap sacks, which can be roasted for free on-site, or quart-sized containers full of the chiles. The farm will also offer free samples of their mild, medium and hot peppers. Their Orchard Grill will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends. (You can top your burger with your very own roasted green chiles!)

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 20-21

Where: Apple Annie’s, 6405 W. Williams Road in Willcox

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for produce

Visit the event page for more information.

Breaking the Cycle

Community organizations including Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, Goodwill Youth Reengagement Centers, Boys to Men Tucson, and Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona are partnering to host an "intergenerational Healthy Masculinity Initiative" in Tucson. On Saturday, The Loft Cinema will screen a series of short films made by masculine-identified youth, followed by a panel discussion.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Dates are subject to change due to staffing and weather.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour will take you through the historic Barrio Viejo.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug 20

Where: El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cruisin' for United Car Show 2022

At this car show, which benefits United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and will be held at Caterpillar's site in Green Valley, attendees will be able to see cars on display in addition to a selection of Caterpillar's giant machines. There will be food trucks, a DJ and raffles.

When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Caterpillar Inc. proving grounds, 6000 W. Caterpillar Trail, Green Valley

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s and themed drinks. Dress in a "The Breakfast Club" theme or in your best '80s attire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park.

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Sitcom Sunday at Casa Video and Film Bar

Get a dose of nostalgia with Casa Video and Film Bar's Sitcom Sunday events. This week's Sitcom Sunday features "Seinfeld." Of course, a food truck will be outside to satisfy your snacking needs.

When: 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Unicorn Party

Kids spa Pam's Fizzy Factory is hosting a unicorn party, complete with photo ops with a mini unicorn, treats, games, arts and crafts stations, and face painting.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: Pam's Fizzy Factory in Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Flow Onda Flo Open Circus Jam

Tucson Circus Arts is collaborating with Flam Chen to host a circus jam and global music dance party. BYO toys and props to play around, share skills and learn from circus performers. All ages and skill levels are welcome! RSVP in the Facebook comments.

When: 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Tasting Series

This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features both Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays. This Sunday, taste agave distillates! These events are for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.