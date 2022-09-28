This weekend, you can attend a Pride parade, come face to face with reptiles, catch a free movie screening and indulge in German beer at an Oktoberfest celebration.

Not to mention the many local markets happening this weekend, a movie night with cats, lots of chances to get your craft on, yoga with goats, and a handful of events that'll get you excited for Halloween.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

Macramé Flower Workshop

Local art shop Arizona Poppy hosts a series of craft workshops, appropriately called poppy shops, including this upcoming class that will teach you how to make a flower hanging using macramé techniques. The workshop will be led by Heidi from Eyes of an Owl, which sells handmade macramé art.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Where: Arizona Poppy, 150 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $40, space is limited.

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Survivors Fall Plant Sale

Check out this plant sale that includes 180 species of cacti and succulents, plus other native plants. Featured plants include Arizona milkweed, Mexican blue oak and Calipan beehive cactus.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Desert Survivors, 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

A little RANT, a serious amount of FLYING FIRE, and a heartfelt bit of ROCK & BLUES (Italian style)!

This weekend, the Fox overflows with talent for everyone! Flailing arms, fingers jabbing, and a gravely voice ranting about ridiculous social norms, comedian Lewis Black will keep you laughing and nodding along. Called “the world’s greatest club throwers,” The Passing Zone juggle fire and even chainsaws (!?) in a comedy/variety show full of action and amazing stunts — and finally, Zucchero, one of the top artists in Italy, hits the stage for an energetic, passionate evening of rock and blues.

Art classes with Tipsy Picassos

Get crafty with Tipsy Picassos! Upcoming classes include a paint + yoga class, and two very fall-themed paintings of pumpkins and a sunflower. Check out upcoming events here!

When: Pumpkin sign is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Paint + yoga is 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Sunflower painting is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

Where: Multiple locations.

Cost: $30-$50 depending on the project. Pay in advance!

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

SAHBA Fall Home & Garden Show is back at TCC, Sept. 30-Oct. 2!

Check out hundreds of exhibitors with new products, services & ideas to make your home more comfortable, energy efficient, and up-to-date. Doors open each day at 10 a.m. Ticket discounts online!

Glowing Pumpkins

Walk through a trail of intricate carvings on foam pumpkin replicas at this Halloween event from the folks behind The Slaughterhouse. You'll see carvings of animals, movie and TV characters, and Tucson icons like "A" Mountain. Unlike The Slaughterhouse, this experience isn't scary!

When: Open dusk until 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 31 (plus two Mondays).

Where: Parking area north of Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road.

Cost: Depending on the day, $20-$25 for general admission, $75-$91 for a family of four (with $10 gift shop credit). On Wednesdays and Thursdays, a family four pack is $49 (without the gift shop credit). On Wednesdays, you can bring in an Eegee's receipt from that week and get $10 off your ticket.

Visit the event page for more information.

Painting & Vino paint night

Looking to get crafty at one of your favorite restaurants? Check out Painting & Vino at Dante's Fire this weekend.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Local nursery offers promotions to incentivize fall planting

Moon Valley Nurseries, a local premier tree nursery and garden center, is offering their largest promotions of the year to encourage Tucson residents to take advantage of the optimum fall planting season. Moon Valley Nurseries grows all their trees and plants in the Southwest region to ensure a landscape with the highest level of reliability, water-efficiency, and beauty is accessible to every homeowner.

Falls Prevention Fair 2022

Hosted by Banner - University Medicine and the University of Arizona Health Sciences, this fair “empowers older adults with the tools they need to live happy, healthy lives free from the fear of falling.” There will be educational sessions from university experts, interactive workshops in balance and tai chi, food and refreshments, and a vendor fair.

When: 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Where: Health Sciences Innovation Building, 1670 E. Drachman St.

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pride Festival

Tucson Pride is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year! More than 5,000 people attended the last event in 2019. The weekend kicks off with a parade on Sept. 30, followed by a festival with live music and food trucks on Oct. 1 and a drag brunch on Oct. 2.

When: Parade is 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Festival is noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Drag brunch is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

Where: Parade is in the Armory Park area downtown, see the route here. Festival is at the George DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place. Brunch is at HighWire, 14 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: General admission to the festival is $15, $5 for kids ages 13-17 with valid ID. Brunch is $39.99.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Check out the MSA Annex's last night market of the summer, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans and makers.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie nights with cats

Picture this. You're watching a "Harry Potter" movie, munching on some popcorn and candy ... and cuddling with CATS. That's a reality at El Jefe Cat Lounge's movie nights happening this weekend! You and a guest will have a couch to yourselves, plus popcorn and a free drink. Candy, ice cream and additional drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 for "The Sorcerer's Stone." 7-9:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for "The Chamber of Secrets."

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $40. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Terror in the Corn

This haunted attraction is back for another year of scares. Your ticket gets you access to three scary attractions connected by a cornfield. The event is presented by Buckelew Farm, known for its now-closed pumpkin patch.

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursdays in October, in addition to Oct. 30-31; 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail

Cost: $28-$36 for general admission, $38-$46 for fast passes.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bugs and Brews

The Sonoran Institute is putting together a Bugs and Brews event at Barrio Brewing! Learn about the Santa Cruz River and why it's important, in addition to the bugs that call it home. Experts will be there to answer all your questions.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Where: Barrio Brewing Co., 800 E. 16th St.

Cost: Free to attend, but register in advance. Space is limited!

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Donut Bar

Donut Bar is hosting its third annual Oktoberfest celebration this weekend. There will be an Oktoberfest happy hour 5-7 p.m. Friday where you can get $1 off all beers, plus pretzel doughnuts will be served all night long. Come Saturday, you can get bratwurst doughnut sandwiches, plus there will be an Oktoberfest outfit contest, pretzel doughnuts, and a stein-holding competition.

When: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1; 5-7 p.m. happy hour on Friday.

Where: Donut Bar Tucson, 33 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. or 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Steam Pump Ranch

Enjoy a night of live music from Black Cat Bones at Steam Pump Ranch. There will be food trucks on-site, plus beer and wine available for purchase. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Block party for Tohono O'odham Young Voices Podcast

A block party in celebration of the Tohono O'odham Young Voices Podcast is happening through a block party at Galeria Mitotera! The party will celebrate 10,000 downloads of the podcast, an all-Indigenous team, the acceptance of several grants and the launch of a new website.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Oct. 1-30. 3-8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $17 during opening weekend, $18 on weekdays, $20 on weekends. It's recommended to buy tickets online, as there are only a limited number of tickets available at the gate. Prices increase by $1 at the gate. Some activities cost extra.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Fall is HERE and Willcox's Apple Annie's is celebrating. Take a hayride to pick your perfect pumpkin, walk through a sunflower field and make your way through the 12½-acre corn maze.

When: Fall Pumpkin Celebration is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The corn maze is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. If weekdays are more your thing, you can pick pumpkins daily — but the hayrides are only open weekends.

Where: Apple Annie's, 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $9 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 3-11. Hayrides are $5 for ages 3 and up. Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show

This reptile and amphibian show, which is one of the largest of its kind in the state, is a trade show featuring hundreds of vendors from across the nation. It's where you can take home a pet tarantula or simply see animals like snakes, crocodiles, tortoises and more. There are interactive exhibits, such as petting zoos with both reptiles and mammals, plus you can see creatures from the Phoenix Herpetological Society.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road

Cost: $10, cash only. $5 for kids ages 6-12. Free to attend for kids 5 and younger. Many vendors inside the show accept credit cards.

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market

The Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market returns! Catch a Halloween-themed market where you'll be able to find oddities, Halloween home decor, antiques, jewelry, artwork and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1-2

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road

Cost: Admission is $10, bring money for shopping. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Visit the event page for more information.

Golden Market

This market features more than 60 vendors selling items like jewelry, clothing, candies and metal art. There will be drink specials, food trucks and a DJ.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1-2

Where: The Nugget, 2617 N. First Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Fall Artisan Market

The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance is hosting a two-day art market that's set to feature food, home goods, paintings, fashion and more. There will also be pop-up music performances, plus food trucks onsite.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1-2

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Free screening of "The Princess Bride"

Catch a free outdoor screening of "The Princess Bride," thanks to the Palo Verde Park Neighborhood, Ward 2 Council Office and The Loft Cinema. There will be prizes for the best pirate and princess costumes, plus food trucks Fat Noodle and Blacktop Grill will be there. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Games and activities start at 6 p.m.

Where: Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dragonfly Day

Learn all about dragonflies at this day dedicated to the insect! Experts will be on hand to answer questions, in English and Spanish, about dragonflies and the Santa Cruz River. You'll also be able to see dragonflies around the acequia, dragonfly larvae and make dragonfly crafts.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Blue Moon block painting party

Living Streets Alliance, the folks who put on the popular Cyclovia event a couple times a year, are hosting this block painting party in the Barrio Blue Moon neighborhood where they'll be installing a colorful traffic circle. Designed and led by artist Armando Sotelo III, you'll get to paint (and help install planters!) the circle to beautify the intersection and help make it safer. There will be music, free food and free bike repairs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Helen Street and 14th Avenue

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Crawler night tour

Take the shuttle through Sabino Canyon — at night! The night tours run every Saturday through October, depending on weather.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays through October

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 3 to 12

Visit the event page for more information.

Brewin at the Chul

Tohono Chul is hosting its first-ever fall series at its Garden Bistro! There will be music, spirits, brews and a rotating menu.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Pricing varies based on menu items ordered. The gardens will be closed during these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest on Mount Lemmon

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Mount Lemmon's Ski Valley every weekend leading up to Oct. 9. There will be German beer, food, music and a dance floor, plus kid-friendly games. Note: Dogs are not allowed.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 9

Where: 10300 Ski Run Road in Mount Lemmon Ski Valley

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Trail Dust Town

Trail Dust Town is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration! At least six breweries will be at the event, where you'll be able to try different beers, brats and pretzels, and get on some amusement rides.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $20 for six tickets (enough for six beer tastings or a combo of beer, food and rides). $40 for 12 tickets, $80 for 24 tickets.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline. Kids must be potty trained and five years old or older.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s. Dress in your best '80s attire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park

Arizona Symphonic Winds will be performing at this Music in the Park event, featuring classics, marches, Broadway show tunes, and popular music from the '80s and on. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: László Veres Amphitheater at Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour is all about murals! Learn about the history behind downtown-area murals and the artists' inspirations behind the pieces.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Evening of Play

The Children's Museum Tucson will be closed for regular admission on Oct. 1 as they host their 12th annual Evening of Play gala. The museum says there will be food, drinks and fun. In a video of last year's event, there were also dancing and music.

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $175

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Remove Arundo and Restore the Flow

Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting volunteer days to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from hundreds of local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Music under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra added another Music under the Stars event! This one's on Sunday.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.