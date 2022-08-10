Rain is in the forecast this weekend — and a slew of local events are too.

Here's what's happening: a Family Birding Day at Reid Park, the chance to learn about area wildlife at Mission Garden, craft workshops, a magic show featuring 11 magicians, 2nd Saturdays, a meet-and-greet with a children's book author, a sneak preview of a mariachi documentary ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

Tucson Audubon’s Southeast Arizona Birding Festival

This birding festival hosts a 41-page roster of workshops and beatific field trips, ranging from overnight birding events to half-day or evening outings. The central festival, headquartered at the DoubleTree's Reid Park location, will host a vast array of workshops, the most basic topics being nature photography and conservation activism. Family Birding Day will be at Reid Park on Saturday, Aug. 13. Naturalists ranging from beginners and children to lifelong birding devotees will all find something to do and learn at this festival.

When: Now through Aug. 14, with a Family Birding Day from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Reid Park, Ramada #4.

Where: Locations across Southeast Arizona, depending on which events you choose.

Cost: Many events are free with registration. Field trips range in price.

Visit the event site for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Evening of Play is just around the corner!

Children’s Museum Tucson’s adults-only gala features a DJ, karaoke, a drag queen show, plus all-inclusive food, beer, wine and cocktails. Don’t miss the most Playful gala in Tucson! Purchase your Summer Sale tickets today through Aug. 31!

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $175 (Summer Sale price: $150)

Poetry Reading from UA Poetry Center’s Summer Residents

Mai Der Vang and Anthony Cody are acclaimed poets and this summer’s residents at the UA Poetry Center. They will be reading from their work at a live event at the Poetry Center, which you can also attend virtually. Book signings will accompany their reading.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11

Where: University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Clay Bud Vase Workshop

Arizona Poppy, a shop with items from local makers, is hosting its second workshop on Aug. 11. Led by maker Ashley Ambrosio of Spring + Vine, the workshop will show you how to make clay flower bud vases. You'll learn pottery basics and techniques and get to take your creation home after Ambrosio fires the clay.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11

Where: Arizona Poppy, 150 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $75, two sliding-scale seats available. Tickets available for purchase online.

Visit the event page for more information.

A big welcome to University of Arizona students!

Orientation & New Student Services is excited to welcome all new University of Arizona students during our Destination Arizona program, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21, 2022! Destination Arizona is a mix of mandatory and optional programming designed to welcome all new students to campus prior to the start of classes by providing inclusive and engaging programs to allow students to find community and know what resources are available to them to be successful Wildcats.

Fair Housing Workshops

Southwest Fair Housing Council regularly hosts free workshops to educate tenants, landlords, property managers and HOA board members about fair housing practices. They also offer a workshop that empowers people with disabilities and allies through education about their rights, and how to spot and report violations.

When: General class is from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. Disability workshop is 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free to attend

Visit each class’s page — general and disability-related — for more information.

Summer Tasting Series

This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features both Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays. This Thursday, taste Northern Arizona wine! These events are for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Spaghetti Club

For this summer only, a pop-up nightclub is taking over the MSA Annex. Find vinyl DJ sets, cocktails and the energy of a disco living room through August. The music includes throwbacks, often ranging from the '60s to the '80s.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday through the end of August

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Critter Night

Learn all about desert animals from wildlife agencies, local nonprofits and the University of Arizona at Mission Garden's Critter Night. Some organizations may even bring live animals!

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park! One is at sunset.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

East Side Marketplace Rally

Check out this local food truck rally and vendor sale featuring at least four food trucks, plus crafts, handmade items and more.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: 7777 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the website for more information.

Concert Series at Main Gate Square

Head to Main Gate Square for a free concert featuring Little House of Funk. The venue is subject to change depending on the weather, so check the Facebook page before heading out!

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Geronimo Plaza in Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Lakeside Live

Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music from Split Decision and The George Howard Band. There will be food trucks at the event and you can bring your own drinks!

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Knit n' Sip Blanket Workshop

DIY your own knit blanket with This n' That Creative Studio! There will be refreshments and wine, or you can BYOB.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 7401 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $80

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

El Jefe Cat Lounge is hosting three events this weekend, including trivia, yoga and bingo — all surrounded by cats!

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 for trivia. 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 for yoga. 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only. $18 for yoga. $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Stars of Magic

Catch 11 magicians during this two-hour show presented by The Society of American Magicians.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Edward B. Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway

Cost: In advance, $20 for adults, $16 for kids. ages 12 and under. Day of at the box office, $23 for adults and $19 for kids. VIP tickets are also available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Saturdays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours and enjoy live music, food and cocktails.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturdays in August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes End of Summer Night Market

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of five women looking to uplift small businesses, is throwing a night market to mark the end of summer. You'll find more than 40 vendors ranging from food, snacks, soaps, jewelry, door mats, candles, books and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Books Author Series

Meet with Cynthia Harmony, author of children's book "Mi Ciudad Sings" about a vibrant Mexican neighborhood. Bring the kiddos for a morning of reading and pan dulce.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bad Decisions (kind of)

After a two-year hiatus, Sonoita's Arizona Hops and Vines is bringing back its daylong "Bad Decisions" festival. There will be live music, food trucks and a glow afterparty with a DJ. The festival is a bit more scaled down than years past, which is why the winery is actually dubbing the event "Bad Decisions (Kind of)." Bring your own chairs!

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Glow afterparty is 6-10 p.m.

Where: Arizona Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82 in Sonoita

Cost: $25, includes six wine tasting tickets. Or $10 if you aren't drinking.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Origins Tour

Take a tour with Borderlandia to learn more about Tucson. You'll explore history and architecture of the historic El Presidio and Barrio Viejo neighborhoods, plus learn about Tucson's City of Gastronomy designation.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: La Casa Cordova, 175 N. Meyer Ave.

Cost: $50, reserve your spot online

Visit the event page for more information.

Green Chile Roast at Apple Annie’s

Pick your own green chiles at Apple Annie’s farm! You can take home 50-pound burlap sacks, which can be roasted for free on-site, or quart-sized containers full of the chiles. The farm will also offer free samples of their mild, medium and hot peppers. Their Orchard Grill will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends. (You can top your burger with your very own roasted green chiles!)

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 13-14

Where: Apple Annie’s, 6405 W. Williams Road in Willcox

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for produce

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Dates are subject to change due to staffing and weather.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night Glow Party

Get your dance on with this bachata glow party hosted by a local dance studio. No prior bachata experience is required!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (9-10 p.m., Bachata dance class; 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., social dancing) Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Floor Polish Dance Studio, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers free admission. This month's guest is the Tucson Museum of Art!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own mat and towel!

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Guadalajara's Grill 20th Anniversary

The three Guadalajara's Grill locations will be hosting festivals in August in celebration of the restaurant's 20th birthday. There will be live music, jumping castles, giveaways and local vendors. This weekend's festival is happening at the Broadway location.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Guadalajara's Grill, 4901 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Firework Earrings Workshop

Take home a new pair of handmade three-dimensional earrings after attending this workshop that will teach you to stitch with sequins.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: By & By, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $85, reserve your spot online

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. This is the last Summer Safari Night of the season!

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This Saturday's tour takes you through the Turquoise Trail, where you'll see historic downtown buildings and learn Tucson history.

When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around Mopars, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

The Mariachi Miracle

Catch a sneak preview of the documentary "The Mariachi Miracle" and enjoy live performances from local mariachi and folklórico performers. The film is 10 years in the making and shows the impact of youth mariachi and folklórico in Tucson.

When: Entertainment starts at noon on Sunday, Aug. 14. The screening begins at 1 p.m.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $5 for kids ages 5-12, $15 for ages 12 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and live entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Flower Bar

Patagonia Flower Farm will have a pop-up flower bar at Meyer Avenue Cafe this weekend, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Meyer Avenue Cafe, 353 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Ward 1 City Council Office, 940 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sitcom Sunday at Casa Video and Film Bar

Get a dose of nostalgia with Casa Video and Film Bar's Sitcom Sunday events. This week's Sitcom Sunday features "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Of course, a food truck will be outside to satisfy your snacking needs.

When: 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks!

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Sunday Art Opening

This Sunday, the Tucson J is hosting an art opening to kick off the center's fine art gallery season. The exhibit celebrations the "diversity of the Sonoran Desert" and includes multiple mediums. There will be live music!

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Iron Chef Dinner

Chef Kenneth Foy of Dante's Fire is the new Iron Chef Tucson! After competing against Chef Wendy Gauthier of Chef Chic with the secret ingredient of cherries, Foy took the title. This Sunday, he's preparing the winning four-course meal at his midtown restaurant.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $120, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike on Mount Lemmon

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Mount Lemmon art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the Bigelow Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Bigelow Trailhead parking lot, see directions on the event page

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.