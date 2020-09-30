This list of things to do is organized chronologically by virtual events, open-air events and drive-in and drive-thus so scroll down to see everything happening in and around Tucson this October.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Latin and Indian fusion with Bombolé
Join Jackie Sharma on Zoom as she teaches you some of her Latin-Indian fusion signature dishes in this online cooking class. You will learn to how to make paneer bell pepper curry and Honduran cabbage slaw. Pick-up your supply kit from Tucson Village Farm’s new Angel Charity for Children Culinary Education Center at 2201 E. Roger Road on the day of the class.
When: Wednesday, Sep. 30, 4-5:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
Visit the Tucson Village Farm Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Festival of Books Authors in Conversation series: Marvel Comics and Graphics
Join the Tucson Festival of Books for an exclusive conversation with award-winning author and editor at Marvel Comics, Danny Fingeroth and graphic memoir author Henry Barajas. This discussion will be moderated by The Arizona Daily Star's David Fitzsimmons. Fingeroth's new book is "A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee."
When: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember to register
Visit the Tucson Festival of Books event page for more information.
Tucson Meet Yourself is still happening this October!
Tucson Meet Yourself isn’t canceled. It’s “re-framed.” Events honoring local cultures happen online and safely distanced in-person occur all through October.
Learn more on the Tucson Meet Yourself website.
Make Your Own Zine Workshop with Bookmans
Make your own Zine out of books, magazines and comics with Bookmans! This online class is for all ages and supply kits are available for pick-up in advance at all three Bookmans Entertainment Exchange Tucson locations.
When: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bookmans Facebook event page for more information.
ZOOcson: A Wild Night Benefiting Reid Park Zoo
This year’s virtual gala will showcase the zoo’s animals, an online auction with more than 200 one-of-a-kind items and exciting announcements.
VIP virtual tickets will include a gourmet meal package to enjoy during the event, a pre-event virtual show with Penzi and an invitation to a behind-the-scenes in-person tour at the Zoo.
When: Friday, Oct. 2, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: $110 and up
Visit the Reid Park Zoo Facebook event page for more information.
Vote safe, vote by mail: Request your early ballot today
Pima County's Vote Safe initiative encourages everyone to vote by mail this election to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Request your ballot by mail at www.pima.gov/VoteSafe.
SAHBA Virtual Home Show
Southern Arizona Home Builders Association has created an online marketplace! Shop safely from the comfort of your own home and explore new products and services for indoor improvements, outdoor projects or upgrading your lifestyle experience.
When: Daily, Oct. 2-18
Visit the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association website for more information.
Online Painting Class: Harry Potter Woodslice Ornaments
Join Tipsy Picassos for a step-by-step painting class on Facebook Live. Learn how to paint Harry Potter-inspired ornaments to bring a little magic into your home.
When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free if you are using your own supplies, but a donation is always appreciated, or $30 supply kits are available for purchase.
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Dragonfly Day on the Santa Cruz River
Celebrate the colorful dragonflies living along the Santa Cruz River! Learn about dragonflies and river ecology with Sonoran Institute ecologist Claire Zugmeyer and local dragonfly expert Jeff Babson in this virtual workshop.
When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 9-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Sonoran Institute website for more information.
Tucson Festival of Books Authors in Conversation: Culinary heritage
Join the Tucson Festival of Books for an exclusive conversation with Carolyn Niethammer along with #ThisIsTucson's Andi Berlin. They will discuss culinary heritage and Carolyn's latest cookbook "A Desert Feast: Celebrating Tucson's Culinary Heritage."
When: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember to register
Visit the Tucson Festival of Books event page for more information.
"Beyond Earth's Edge: The Poetry of Spaceflight" virtual talk
Join Julie Swarstad Johnson and Christopher Cokinos, editors of "Beyond Earth's Edge," to discuss their trailblazing anthology of poetry from the dawn of space age to the imagined futures of the universe.
When: Thursday, Oct. 8, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit The University of Arizona Press and Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium Facebook event page for more information.
Stuck At Home Comedy Show Digital Edition
Join the comedians from Tucson Improv Movement with a Facebook Live event filled with laughs, performances and hilarious comedy.
When: Friday, Oct. 9, 7-7:30 p.m.
Cost: The show is free to watch on Facebook Live. You can also purchase digital edition show tickets as a way to support Tucson Improv Movement.
Visit the Tucson Improv Movement Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Star Party
Join Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association for a virtual tour of the night sky. Explore planets, nebulae, star clusters, galaxies and more! This virtual event will be streamed on Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association Facebook page.
When: Friday, Oct. 9, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Sonoran Art Festival
The art festival is going virtual this year! Visit sonoranart.org for a direct connection to a group of diverse local professional artists to purchase jewelry, paintings, pottery, unique sculptures, glass art and more fun finds.
When: Oct. 9-11
Cost: Free to attend, but be prepared to shop online
Visit the Sonoran Art Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual or Park Pose: Yoga Benefit for the LGBT Foundation
Strike a pose at home or at Himmel Park with David Kleinman from Cat in Tree Yoga. All proceeds from this event benefit Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce scholarship initiative to help LGBTQ students attending the University of Arizona.
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: $5 minimum suggested donation
Visit the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce website for more information.
Make Pop-Tarts with Prep & Pastry
Join Flying Aprons Tucson and Prep & Pastry for a pastry popping event! Pastry chef Kayla Draper will teach you how to make tasty homemade Pop-Tarts on Zoom. Ingredients are available for pick-up at your nearest Prep & Pastry location. The first 50 people to register will get their ingredients free!
When: Friday, Oct. 16, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons and Prep & Pastry Facebook event page for more information.
Dogs and Spellwork with Ninth House
Take a two-hour Zoom workshop about canine behavior theory, meditation, mindfulness practice, spellwork and spiritual lessons of the dog. Learn how to better connect with your furry friend and learn a collar charm protection spell for your pet.
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $35
Visit Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted monthly project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too! This month Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures will show your kids how to make fairy doors.
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
The Wonderful World of Bats
Get batty on Zoom! Learn about the nightlife of bats, their intriguing adaptations, the important roles they play in the environment and discuss current threats to bat populations and what efforts are being made to protect them.
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, but consider donating to the Pima County Parklands Foundation
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Tucson Pride Festival
The Tucson Pride Festival has gone virtual! The festival will feature a variety of partnerships with nonprofit organizations, performances, panels and highlights from our local LGBTQ history. This all-day virtual event will be hosted by Lucinda Holliday and Justin Deeper-Love.
Details on the event schedule will coming up in the next couple weeks, plus links for viewing.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, noon to 9 p.m.
Visit Tucson Pride's website for more information.
Tucson Meet Yourself: Paper Flower Making
Craft beautiful blooms with the Pascua Yaqui artists in this virtual workshop. Flowers have a special connection to the Pascua Yaqui and are used in celebrations and memorials. Learn from traditional artists how to make paper flowers and the meaning of this sacred object for the Yaquie/Yoeme people.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 1-2:30 p.m.
Cost: This event will be broadcast on TMY’s Facebook page and TMY’s YouTube Channel.
Open-air events 😷
"Curse of Captain Cutthroat" at Trail Dust Town
Arrr! The Pistoleros Wild West Show will transform their stage to perform "The Curse of Captain Cutthroat." This 30-minute, high-impact pirate action show will have cowboy-style fight scenes, sword fights, cannons, high falls and fiery explosions for all to enjoy.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October, 7 and 8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Trail Dust Town or Wild West Stunt Show website for more information.
Terror in the Corn Opens in Marana
Terror In The Corn is back; now in Marana. Visit the haunted corn field that will scare your pants off. Roam through three haunts and enjoy food vendors, a beer garden, pumpkins for purchase and a Zombie paintball shootout.
Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail, Marana
When: Every Friday and Saturday in October plus two Thursdays: Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $25-$35
Visit the Tucson Terror in the Corn website for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Cool off with your family and furry friends with a laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks, locally-grown produce, handcrafted jewelry and artwork.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, Oct. 2 and 16, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Crown Cars and Coffee
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Crown Concepts for a free casual car meet. Free coffee will be provided or bring your own.
Where: Crown Concepts, 3930 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 7-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Crown Concepts Facebook page for more information.
Tucson Meet Yourself Cruise for Healing and Car Parade
Join an organized 19-mile cruise led by Tucson’s Dukes Car Club to celebrate mobility, ease, and camaraderie. This is an organized ride with traffic control provided by Southwest Rangers. If you want to cruise along in your own vehicle, arrive at Rodeo Park. Cars are discouraged from joining the cruise mid-route.
You can also watch this fun car parade by finding a place along the route to set up your chair and enjoy the chrome, hydraulics and stereo sounds of Tucson’s lowrider car community. Make a sign of celebration and bring your face mask.
Where: Rodeo Park, 5001 S. Nogales Highway
When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Meet Yourself Lit Up: Traditional artists projected on public walls
Watch video projections of traditional dancers and manual artists doing what they do best: moving and making. Enjoy Japanese traditional dancers, Polish folk dancing, Henna artists and more fun projections on public walls around Tucson.
Where:
Aloft Hotel, Campbell and Speedway
Tucson City Court, Toole and Sixth Ave.
Winterhaven Square, Fort Lowell and Country Club
When: Fridays, Oct. 3, 16, 23, 6:30-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Art and Crafts Show at Catalina Pointe
Stroll through a outdoor market with music, scenic views and new artists. Check out handmade unique art, pottery, signs, jewelry, metal art, paintings and more! Vendors and customers are required to wear face masks at this shopping event.
Where: 15930 N. Oracle Road, Catalina
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 2-4, 10 a.m.
Visit the Art Attack AZ Facebook event page for more information.
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Festival
Enjoy a fall evening on the farm with a corn maze, straw mountain, sand toy area, cornado swing, cyclone swing, super slide, mini diggers, petting zoo, pig race bingo, mini diesel train, peddle cart ride, pumpkin tractor ride, little tractors and more fall fun.
Where: Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive
When: Oct. 3-31, check the schedule
Cost: $11-13 per person, bring exrtra money for select activities
Visit the Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival website for more information and safety guidelines.
Flam Chen Lite Whip Workshop
Learn some basic geometric skills of lite whip with Flam Chen at the MSA Annex. This fun glowing workshop will teach you basic wraps followed by simple dance moves to create a glowing performance.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook page for more information.
Morning and Evening Rooftop Yoga
Yoga Oasis has a new fall schedule, offering classes in the mornings and evenings at Westward Look Resort. Enjoy the cool breeze and scenic views on the roof with YogaOasis this weekend. Remember to bring your own mat and water. Face masks are required when entering and exiting this class.
When: Schedule starts Oct. 5
Cost: $10
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information and the new fall schedule.
Tucson Eat Yourself: Food-to-go at 3 pop-up locations
It wouldn’t be Tucson Meet Yourself without the food! Don't miss all the tasty food-to-go from your favorite TMY food vendors. All you have to do is show up to order, pay and take your yummy food home. While you wait, watch TMY performers share cultural expressions in music and dance on large LED screens in special performances. Masks are required.
Where and When:
Oct. 10-11: Mercado San Agustin, 125 S. Avenida del Convento
Oct. 17-18: Café Santa Rosa, 2615 S. Sixth Ave.
Oct. 24-25: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Varies with order
Vegetable Start Sale
Drop in at Tucson Village Farm and check out all the new plant starts you can add to your winter garden. Face masks and social-distancing guidelines are required.
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 8-11 a.m.
Visit Tucson Village Farm Facebook event page for more information.
Terrarium Workshop
Create a succulents masterpiece with other plant enthusiasts at Green Things. This guided workshop will take you through the process of making your very own terrariums. Call Green Things at 520-299-9471 to reserve your seat.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Cost of supplies, $2.99 and up
Visit Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
New Foothills Sunday Market
It's a new market! Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays, starting Oct. 11 thru Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour
This tour covers 2.5 miles through the heart of downtown. Learn about Tucson’s fascinating history and see some architectural gems. Masks and social distancing are required. The guide will use a microphone to support social distancing.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members
Visit the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
La Encantada Fall Fine Art Festival
Stroll and shop along the majestic garden courtyard of La Encantada for fine art, artists and breathtaking mountain views. This limited capacity event brings the region's finest artists in touch with the community to display and sell their handcrafted work, along the scenic walkways throughout the La Encantada Shopping Center.
Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the SACCA website for more information.
Vail Fest
It's time for shopping, music, food and fun! Vail Fest will have family-friendly events like go-kart races, a petting zoo, silent auction items, ten food trucks, cow pie bingo, horseback riding, corn hole, horseshoe and a drive-in movie to top off this festive event.
Where: Tucson Speedway, 11955 S. Harrison Road
When: Oct. 24, noon to 8 p.m.
Visit the Vail Fest website for more information.
Chalk for Hope, Heros and Halloween
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Long Realty have come together to create a Halloween chalk art walk. This fun-filled event is socially distanced art walk where visitors can view murals created by local artists with designs of firefighters, healthcare workers and public safety officers.
Kids are encouraged to come dressed in first responder, healthcare and fun Halloween costumes. Attendees who arrive in costume will receive pre-packaged trick-or-treating bags of candy in-front of Walmart, while you meet local fire-fighters, police officers and other first responders. Plus, you can also participate in the face mask competition and make your own mural onsite thanking Oro Valley’s public safety community.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Visit SAACA website for more information.
Moss Pole Workshop for House Plants
Have you been collecting a lot of plants lately? During this workshop you will learn how to make your very own moss pole to support your favorite indoor vining or aroid plant. You will be taught the purpose behind this planting method and which plants do best with a moss pole.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: No cover charge for this workshop, just the cost of materials to create your moss pole, reserve a spot in advance
Visit Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Halloween for Adults at the Vineyard
Celebrate Halloween in beautiful Sonoita this season. Enjoy tasty bites from Fork U, live music from After7, cigars from Mr. Bill's Mobile Cigar Lounge, wine, pumpkin chunkin and wine and candy pairings. Face masks and social distancing required.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for food and wine pairings
Visit AZ Hop and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Outdoor Shows with The Gaslight Theatre
The Gaslight Theatre is moving their comedy and entertainment outside this season. Shows are happening for the next four weeks, bringing comedy and entertainment right to your vehicle. Make sure to bring your face mask and stay at least 6-8 feet away from other parties at all times.
Where: The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Oct. 2-25
Cost: $40 per vehicle
Visit The Gaslight Theatre website for more information.
Drive-in Concerts at Steam Pump Ranch
Enjoy live music from the safety of your own car! Bands will perform on stage and will also be projected onto a large screen in the south parking areas, so everyone has a view of the live performance. Attendees can bring their own chairs to sit near their vehicles as long as six feet of social distance is maintained. Face masks will be required during snack purchases and any time six feet of distance cannot be maintained at the event.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Oct. 2, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, pre-packaged snacks and soft drinks are available for purchase
Visit Oro Valley's website for more information.
Drive-thru Blessing of Animals
Bring your four-legged, feathered or slithering friends for blessings from your car at St. Christopher Catholic Church.
If your pet has passed away, you are welcome to bring a photo or your phone to the drive-thru, so you can still celebrate the life of your pet.
Where: St. Christopher Catholic Church, 12101 W. Moore Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 4, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, kids are welcome to bring their stuffed animals for a blessing too
Visit the St. Christopher Catholic Church Facebook event page for more information.
Pumpkin Grab 'n Go Fall Drive-up
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick-up a fun activity bag at the Randolph Recreation Center. These activity bags are best for ages 3-6. Parents can drive-up to the north parking lot beginning at 3:30 p.m. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask for to get your activity bag.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
Cost: 50 available, first come, first served
Visit the Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Haunted Car Rides at Steam Pump Ranch
Cruise over to Steam Pump Ranch for a haunted road trip across Arizona. Listen to frightening stories, narrated on your smart phone from the safety of your own vehicle.
To participate in the Town’s Haunted Car Ride, vehicles must have at least one smartphone in the vehicle that can access YouTube. For best results, your smartphone should be connected to your vehicle’s sound system by cable or by application.
When: Fridays, Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, In order to participate in this event you must visit PlayOV.com and sign up for a time slot.
Visit Oro Valley's website for more information.
Tucson Meet Yourself Drive-in Concert: Gabriel Ayala
Watch Pascua Yaqui performer, Gabriel Ayala and the Yellow Bird Indian Dancers on-screen during the Tucson Meet Yourself drive-in concert. Snacks are available for purchase and masks are required.
Where: 1055 W. Grant Road
When: Friday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 donation
Free Friday Night Concerts at Little Anthony's Diner Outdoor Car Hop
Visit Little Anthony's Diner for Friday night concerts and their outdoor classic car hop, in-front of Little Anthony's Diner. Two different bands will be playing live music plus a few special performances by Elvis and Marilyn.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.