We're halfway to the weekend, Tucson 🤩🤩

Here's what's going on: A four-day vintage market, cider flights with cupcakes and sorbet, the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Autumn Moon celebrations, paint nights and craft workshops, free concerts in the park ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market, now in a new space!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 8-10; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Bawker Bawker's Second Anniversary Celebration

Bawker Bawker is turning two this year! The local cider house is celebrating with five days of events, kicking off with trivia on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a cider and sorbet pairing with Hub Ice Cream on Friday. On Saturday, happy hour will run all day and you'll be able to paint with Ben's Bells and grab bites from food truck CowPig. Come Sunday, there will be a cider and mini cupcake flight with Gourmet Girls.

When: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 7-8 for trivia; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 for cider and sorbet; noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 10 for all-day happy hour (Ben's Bells will be there 1-4 p.m. and CowPig will be there 5-8 p.m.); 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 for cider and cupcakes.

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $22.50 online, $25 at the door for sorbet and cider event. $18 for cider and cupcake event. Events are for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

We Need Your Input on the Vision for the Future of Gene C. Reid Park

Drop by the Reid Park DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, between 5-7 p.m. for an open house and view three concept alternatives for the park's future. Can't come to the event? View the concepts online and take the survey. The survey closes Sept. 30.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art classes with Tipsy Picassos

Paint your pet, make a candle, decorate a wine glass and more with Tipsy Picassos this month. Check out September events here!

When: This weekend's events are: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 for candle making. 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 for hip-hop tea party. Noon on Sunday, Sept. 11 for linear nudes. 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 to paint your pup on a purse.

Where: Various locations.

Cost: $25-$50

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Set them up for success! Join Girl Scouts today.

Girl Scouts build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who help make the world a better place through our one-of-a-kind leadership development program. Exciting opportunities await when you join Girl Scouts!

Painting & Vino paint nights

Looking to get crafty at one of your favorite restaurants? Check out Painting & Vino, which is hosting paint nights at local eateries this September, including Brother John’s this weekend.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8

Where: Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Full Moon Energy Sound Bath

Immerse yourself in a listening experience with the Spark Project Collective’s full moon energy sound bath. Bring your own mat!

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Volunteer for Days of Caring

Join United Way of Tucson’s 23rd Annual Days of Caring on Friday, October 21st – Saturday, October 22nd. Choose from hundreds of projects during Arizona’s largest volunteer event of the year to help build up our community. Great for families, teams and individuals!

Selling your artwork: Roundtable discussion and pop-up market

If you're an artist who wants to sell your artwork but you don't know where to start, this event might be for you. Several creatives will be at The Citizen Hotel for a roundtable discussion about how to sell your artwork through wholesale, consignment, art shows and more. Following the discussion, order a glass of wine and check out a pop-up market.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and wine

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Restaurant Week

Around 100 local restaurants will be participating in this year's Sonoran Restaurant Week, a 10-day celebration of food in Southern Arizona. The participating restaurants will offer prix fixe meals for $25, $35 or $45. Just ask for the Sonoran Restaurant Week menu when stopping into your participating restaurant of choice!

When: Sept. 9-18

Where: Various restaurants. See participating restaurants here.

Cost: $25-$45

Visit the event page for more information.

Make & Take Pizza Garden

If you've ever wanted to plant a pizza, now's your chance! Plant your favorite pizza toppings with the help of Marana Parks & Recreation. You'll make a container garden to grow and harvest at home with choices like tomatoes, basil, peppers and pineapple.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Marana Heritage River Park Farm, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: $40 for Marana residents, $50 for non-residents. Register online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Night

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a free family fun night, complete with games, food and raffle prizes.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Marty Birdman Center, 2536 N. Castro Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, call 520-791-3247 to register. Spots are limited.

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Blues Night Folk Festival Fundraiser

Enjoy a night of live blues music benefitting the spring Tucson Folk Festival.

When: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $15 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Friday Night Fun at Trail Dust Town

Visit Trail Dust Town this Friday for snacks, drinks and live country music. Animals from nonprofit Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids (TRAK) will be there, plus from 6-7 p.m. you can meet Tucson Roadrunners mascot Dusty. There will also be amusement rides and stunt shows, and Pinnacle Peak will be open.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and entertainment

Visit the event page for more information.

Taco Grub Fest

Hop Street Lounge and Zaida's Food are partnering for the first ever Taco Grub Fest, where local breweries and taprooms will compete to see who can eat the most tacos. There will be street tacos for $1, plus drinks!

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Hop Street Lounge, 7215 E. 22nd St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on most Fridays.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays in September, except Sept. 23

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat trivia, cat yoga and cat bingo.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 for trivia; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Collaborations at Creative Kind

Community collaborations at Creative Kind include guided conversations and crafts for adults. The next topic features networking group Tucson Creative Comadres discussing how to manifest your visions, plus a flower crown DIY!

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. in La Encantada

Cost: $36

Visit the event page for more information.

Autumn Moon Celebration at Tucson Chinese Cultural Center

Head to the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center for an Autumn Moon celebration, complete with a concert, homemade mooncake and tea.

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road

Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Get your tickets in advance!

Visit the event page for more information.

Autumn Moon Celebration at Mission Garden

Mission Garden will decorate its Chinese Garden with Chinese lanterns and will have traditional mooncakes for sale at this Autumn Moon celebration. At 10:30 a.m., you'll be able to listen to pipa music.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride in Tucson Unicorn Party

Kick off pride celebrations with this unicorn party at Bumsteds. “Be the unicorn we all know that you are,” organizers say. There will be food and drink specials, a prize for the best unicorn outfit, and a raffle to benefit Tucson Queerstory.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $22. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Green Chile Fest

Celebrate green chile at this festival in Sonoita, which will feature The Meading Room's famous spicy green chile wine, plus live music and food trucks. Fresh chiles will be roasted on site, too!

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: The Meading Room, 3470 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, open to all ages

Visit the event page for more information.

Great Crush Festival

If you've ever wanted to stomp some grapes, now's your chance. The Great Crush Festival is taking place at AZ Hops and Vines in Sonoita, with grape stomping, live music, food and wine.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

"Grease" Sing-Along

Belt out "Greased Lightning" at this sing-along version of "Grease" with onscreen lyrics. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $12 for adults, $10 for members and kids 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park

Arizona Symphonic Winds will be performing at this Music in the Park event, featuring classics, marches, Broadway show tunes, and popular music from the '80s and on. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: László Veres Amphitheater at Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Paper Tulips for Kids

Take the kids to Tohono Chul to make crepe paper tulips with Sandy Villegas of Luna's Paper Designs. The design is recommended for kids ages 5 and up!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Analog Photography Exhibition at Decode Gallery

Analog photography, aka film photography, is the focus of this exhibition at Decode Gallery. The exhibit celebrates the “craft and tradition of film and alternative process photography.”

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers free admission. This month's guest is Odaiko Sonora!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Crawler night tour

Take the shuttle through Sabino Canyon — at night! The night tours run every Saturday through October, depending on weather.

When: 7 p.m. Saturdays through October

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 3 to 12

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up record shop

Head to Tap & Bottle downtown for a pop-up shop with Lonesome Desert Records selling vinyl, cassette tapes and music memorabilia, while also spinning rock, blues and soul!

When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Tap & Bottle downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata & Salsa Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling. Floor Polish is hosting Bachata & Salsa Social Dance Night, with a bachata class followed by social dancing. No experience is required!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour is of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history.

When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kids Create at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

Every second Saturday of the month, kids can participate in The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures' Kids Create Family Fun Program to create miniatures of their own. Each session includes a kit with most of the materials needed to complete the project. This Saturday, kids will create a tiny garden plot!

When: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $5 per child with museum admission, which is $8 for kids ages 4-17. Registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Remove Arundo and Restore the Flow

Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting volunteer days to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this show centered around GM cars, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

9/11 Tower Challenge

The 9/11 Tower Challenge honors those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks, in addition to first responders and military. The Twin Towers had 110 floors — each year, thousands of people across the state walk, climb and run the same amount of stairs in remembrance.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $50 for stair climbers, free for non-participants

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Good Things Tucson at Hotel McCoy

Good Things Tucson closed their brick-and-mortar shop and maker space earlier this year, but they're back for a pop-up workshop at Hotel McCoy where you'll learn to carve your own stamp. Tickets include a tote bag, mimosa and a tamale!

When: Noon on Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: $25 through Venmo, reserve your spot in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Ward 1 City Council Office, 940 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Flower Bar

Check out this pop-up flower bar put together by Patagonia Flower Farm, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Meyer Avenue Cafe, 353 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.

Visit the event page for more information.

Music under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is performing a series of Music under the Stars events, this time with special guests.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 11-25

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Sunday Vintage Market

After taking a break for summer, 2nd Sunday Vintage Market is back!

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

"Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" at The Loft Cinema

Every year, The Loft Cinema and Sonoita's Empire Ranch Foundation celebrate classic Westerns filmed on or near the historic ranch. This year, the theater is showing 1957's "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral." Before the movie starts, there will be a panel discussion with film historians and stuntmen, plus funds raised from the screening will support the Empire Ranch Foundation!

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of

Visit the event page for more information.