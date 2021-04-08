Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum for some family animal fun! Stop by the museum's aquarium, botanical garden, art gallery, sting rays and all the outdoor exhibits this month to keep you kiddos busy and entertained.
Where: 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $7-$25
Visit Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum website for more information.
Teen Paint Night in the Park
Come to the park, hang out with friends and create your very own masterpiece at this class for teens only. Face masks are required at this outdoor event.
Where: Marana Heritage River Park Barn, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.
When: Friday, April 9, 6-8p.m.
Cost: $20 for residents and $25 non-residents
Visit the Marana Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Celebrate life on two wheels and Tucson businesses (Sponsored)
Tucson Parks and Rec Art in the Park
Join Tucson Parks and Rec for a free sampler class at the park. This outdoor event will have fun short one-time activities for ages 17 and older. Remember to bring a water bottle and a face mask.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Wednesdays, April 14 and 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Park and Rec. Facebook event page for more information.
Make it! Workshop
Hammers, saws and glue guns! Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at Children's Museum's outdoor monthly workshop.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 24, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Children's Museum's website for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt Drive
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.