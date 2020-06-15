Drive-ins are BIG deal right now!
Although Tucson's usual summer movies in the park have been postponed or canceled this year due to COVID-19, these local drive-in movies under the stars will keep you and your family busy and safe this summer.
This list will be updated as new locations are added. Make sure to buy your tickets ahead of time as limited spots are available.
Cox Movies at Tucson Dragway
Cox Communications is hosting drive-in movies at Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road. Tucson Dragway brought in a bigger, better screen with multiple screenings each scheduled day. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase or you can bring your own.
Schedule
June 19-20: "Toy Story" and "Aladdin"
Cost: $15 per car, per movie
Visit the Tucson Dragway website for upcoming summer movies.
Cactus Drive-in Theatre
Cactus Drive-in Theatre features carpool cinema events on a 40-foot inflatable screen with audio from a transmitter that you can listen to from your car (FM 103.1). Cactus Drive-in Theatre will be showing a variety of movies at Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road.
Schedule
June 21-23: "Sonic the Hedgehog"
June 26-28: "Coco"
Cost: $20 per vehicle, $5 head phones available at the gate
Visit Cactus Drive-in Theatre website for more information.
El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Drive-in for date night or family night and enjoy movies on a state-of-the-art LED big screen. Snacks are available for purchase or bring your own. El Toro Flicks Oro Valley is located at 12155 N. Oracle Road
Schedule:
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for updated movie schedules.
Cost: $20.90 and up per vehicle
El Toro Flicks Downtown Tucson
El Toro Flicks has opened a NEW location in downtown Tucson at 198 S. Granada Ave. Snacks are available for purchase or bring your own.
Schedule:
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for updated movie schedules.
Cost: $20.90 and up per vehicle
Sahuarita Drive-in Movie Series
Join Sahuarita Park and Rec with evening movies on a 40-foot big-screen from your vehicle. Sahuarita Drive-in is located at Quail Creek, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy.
Cost: Free admission. First come, first served.
Schedule
June 20: "Abominable"
July 18: TBA
Aug. 15: TBA
Visit the Sahuarita Park and Rec website for more information.