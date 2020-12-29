YES! This year is finally coming to an end, so let's start talking 2021.
Check out some virtual and open air events happening during New Year around Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
New Year's Eve with Little House of Funk
Listen to live blues, funk and soul from Connie Brannock and Little House of Funk at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Thursday, Dec. 31, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Early New Year's Eve at Westbound
Enjoy music from DJ Carl Hanni outdoors at Westbound.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Thursday, Dec. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for a beverage.
Visit the Westbound Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Happy Noon Year with Children's Museum
Join the Children's Museum online for a countdown, ball drop and toast to ring in the New Year. The museum will be offering a Happy Noon Year take home kit that includes a crown, ribbon, pompom poppers and apple juice. Kits will be available to pick-up at the Museum for a $5 donation.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Thursday, Dec. 31, 11:55 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend online event at Children's Museum Facebook Live and $5 donation for a Noon Year take-home kit
Visit the Children's Museum Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Porch Concert: Shell Shock Rocks on NYE
Ring in the New Year with The Gaslight Theatre! Shell Shock, will perform classic rock music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Listen to your old school favorites like The Beatles, The Doors, The Monkees, Deep Purple, Led Zepplin, Dwight Yoakam, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more!
Where: The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Dec. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 per six-person vehicle
Visit The Gaslight Theatre and Shell Shock Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-in Concert: New Year's Eve with Vinyl Tap!
Drive-in to ring in the New Year at The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley! Enjoy classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Dec. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 per six-person vehicle
Visit The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley Facebook event page for more information.