We officially reached our first 90-degree day of 2023. 🥵 It looks like it'll be at least a bit cooler this weekend, and we're taking full advantage.

On the roster this weekend: three different plant sales, Cyclovia, a Shrek-themed rave, Día del Niñe, a LEGO-building competition, Tucson Zine Fest, a Taylor Swift-themed laser show ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Computer Part Upcycling Jewelry Workshop

Tucson Repair Cafe, which hosts frequent events to help the community fix broken items, is putting together a workshop where you'll be able to upcycle computer parts and turn them into jewelry.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 13-15; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Support the La Frontera Center community with your tax credit donation!

Please give your tax credit support to our local foster care kids, children’s services program, military veterans, and our homeless population! Donate to La Frontera Center here.

Lectures at the Desert Laboratory

Head over to the Desert Laboratory at Tumamoc Hill for a lecture about Sonoran Desert plants in a changing climate.

When: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where: Tumamoc Hill Boathouse (base of the hill)

Cost: Free to attend, RSVP in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Grieving Brain" talk and book signing

The University of Arizona Museum of Art is hosting Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor, author of “The Grieving Brain,” as she discusses her book and connects it to their current exhibit, Restored: The Return of Woman-Ochre, a painting by Willem de Kooning.

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where: Kachina Lounge at the UA Student Union, 1303 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

The SAHBA Spring Home & Patio Show is back at the TCC, April 14-16!

Check out hundreds of exhibitors with new products, services and ideas to make your home more comfortable, energy efficient, and up-to-date. Doors open each day at 10 a.m. Ticket discounts online!

Cirque Italia Water Circus

See aerial acts, balancing, contortionists and more at Cirque Italia, which features a custom-designed water stage.

When: April 13-23

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $10-$50

Visit the event page for more information.

A Western Experience at Old Tucson

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now Old Tucson has returned to its roots with "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Cyclovia reclaims streets for car-free fun

Sunday, April 16, 2023: Cyclovia Tucson turns four miles of midtown streets into a free, festive block party. Car-free streets are the perfect place to walk, bike or roll, while exploring local music, arts, eats, games, community resources and more.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of jazz, rock and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13 for Diane and Lisa; Friday, April 14 for Blondie All Over; Sunday, April 16 for Tucson Irish Sessions.

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Free admission, tables are available on a first come, first served basis

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

KXCI is tuned in to Arizona

For nearly 40 years, Tucson’s independent radio station 91.3 KXCI has been groovin’ to the beat of their own drum. By broadcasting informative, engaging, community-based programming (on air and online) the local nonprofit reaches over 35,000 weekly listeners. Recently, KXCI decided to tune into their community investment and moved the organization's banking over to Vantage West Credit Union, creating an indie collaboration that’s an instant hit by keeping 4X more dollars circulating in local communities with a credit union instead of a big bank. Through their shared commitment to Arizonans and fiercely independent spirit, Vantage West business banking is helping KXCI connect with what matters most.

Silent Disco Recruitment Event

Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting a teen job fair for youth ages 15-20 years old. The event will feature a silent disco, food and raffle prizes.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 14

Where: Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Crafty Teen Night

Teens can get crafty this Friday at This n' That Creative Studio! Teens ages 13-17 will create their own wall art with CDs, all while enjoying pizza.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 14

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Kids Night Pizza n' Pour

Kids ages 6 and up can create an acrylic pour project, followed by a movie screening and pizza.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 14

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, April 14

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Mead Tasting

Superstition Meadery will be at 1912 Brewing Company for a free mead tasting! Also on the agenda: live music from Flatlander Jim.

When: Friday, April 14. 4-6 p.m. for the tasting; 6-8 p.m. for live music.

Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for additional drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

"La tragédie de Carmen" at the Fred Fox School of Music

This 90-minute opera is Peter Brook’s adaptation of Georges Bizet’s classic French tragedy “Carmen,” incorporating elements of the original Prosper Mérimée novella.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat trivia and cat yoga.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 14 for trivia; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, April 16 for yoga

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima County Master Gardeners plant sale

Mark your calendars for this plant sale hosted by Pima County Master Gardeners! You'll find cacti, succulents, perennials and other plants suited for Tucson's weather.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Pima County Cooperative Extension Gardens, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Iskashitaa Refugee Network Plant Sale

Local nonprofit Iskashitaa Refugee Network is hosting a plant sale with cacti, succulents and house plants. You'll also be able to find jams, jellies and marmalades, in addition to local artisans selling their crafts.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: North parking lot of St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, 3736 E. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Audubon Spring Plant Fest

Tucson Audubon Society is hosting a two-day plant fest! The event features native trees, shrubs, grasses and more, plus you can partake in activities like a presentation on working with your HOA to create wildlife habitats. There will be kid-friendly happenings too!

When: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15; 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 16

Where: Tucson Audubon Mason Center, 3835 W. Hardy Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and donations for activities

Visit the event page for more information.

Mini-Master LEGO Building Competition

Watch as teams create masterpieces, surrounding a mystery theme, with LEGOs! Tucsonans Emily and Liam, who were featured in a recent season of the TV show "LEGO Masters," will judge the contest.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Audience viewing is included with garden admission, which is $15 for adults and $8 for kids.

Visit the event page for more information.

Shrek Rave

You might have seen this viral rave on TikTok — the Shrek-themed rave has now made its way to Tucson.

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $42 for the floor, $49 for the balcony. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Día del Niñe

Galeria Mitotera and the Nuestras Raíces Team at the Pima County Library are hosting a celebration for Día del Niñe with free books, live music, storytelling, crafts, vendors and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors

Visit the event page for more information.

Taylor Swift + Queen Laser Shows

Flandrau is putting on two laser shows this weekend, including a sing-along version of their popular Taylor Swift-themed show, complete with all the hits adored by Swifties. Afterwards, Flandrau will play Laser Queen, featuring the legendary music of Queen paired with laser lights.

When: Saturday, April 15; 7 p.m. for Taylor Swift, 8:30 p.m. for Queen.

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $18.95, admission to science exhibits is included.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Zine Fest

Tucson Zine Fest is a celebration of self publishers creating zines, comics and other printed art. You'll find vendors like Tanline Printing and Outspokin' & Bookish.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Subspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

La Encantada Fine Art Festival

Head over to this two-day festival to see metalwork, clothing, paintings and more fine art. The festival will also feature live art demonstrations and music.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 15

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

"In Memory Of" Community Art Project

Local artists Alex! Jimenez and Paloma Jaqueline are putting together a community art mural in remembrance of those who died from COVID-19 on Tucson's south side. You can simply submit a name to be added to the project or visit in person to decorate a piece of your own.

When: 2:30-5 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St.

Cost: Free to attend, sign up online

Visit the event page for more information.

Splash Pad Bash

Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting a splash pad party! The mobile "Ready, Set, Rec!" program will be there with games, plus the party will feature a jumping castle, popcorn, snow cones, music and raffle prizes.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Marty Birdman Center, 2536 N. Castro Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Fiesta Sahuarita

Celebrate the culture and history of Sahuarita with more than 100 vendors, food trucks, live music, a kid-friendly water zone and more. A drone show will close out the night.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Clothing Swap at Tucson Village Farm

Leave clothes, take clothes! Tucson Village Farm is hosting a clothing swap this Saturday. Attendees are encouraged to donate clothes prior to Saturday, and then return for an afternoon of shopping.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Tucson Village Farm, 2201 E. Roger Road

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to create your own rain garden at home. After attending a workshop, you'll get to take home a free rain garden kit! Plus, there will be story time and other activities for kids and teens.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Pop-up Shop

Tucson favorite Anita's St. Market is hosting a market to support small businesses, featuring food, vendors and raffles.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Anita's St. Market, 849 N. Anita Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

National Anime Day

Taegukgi Korean BBQ is celebrating National Anime Day with vendors, an outdoor bar, food, a DJ and cosplay!

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Taegukgi Korean BBQ, 6118 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring throwback music videos and themed drinks. Dress in your best '80s attire!

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Lavender Dinner at the Farm

Take a mini road trip to Oracle to visit the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm. This Saturday, the farm will be hosting a dinner with a lavender-themed menu that includes roasted pork loin, glazed carrots and lemon butter cake — all of which incorporate lavender in some way.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $70

Visit the event page for more information.

"Take me to Ibiza" El Rio Vecinos Block Party

This block party, supporting El Rio Health's Peer Health Navigator Initiative, includes drinks, food samplings and live music.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.

Cost: $125. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Paint Party

Head to nonprofit Spark Project Collective for a paint party! All levels of experience are welcome.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Mediterranean Hands-on Cooking Class

Learn to make Mediterranean dishes including baked falafel and hummus.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $55. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and listen to music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 15-16

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Royal Princess Ball

Kids can attend this royal ball to meet with princesses, enjoy performances, stories and games, and learn some ballroom dance moves. The event is geared toward kids ages 3-7.

When: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 7060 S. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: $20-$35

Visit the event page for more information.

A Taste of Pueblos del Maíz

Get ready for the Pueblos del Maíz festival in May with this preview event! There will be bocadito sandwiches, wine and spirits, and live music.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same! This show is for adults only.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This Sunday, walk down the Turquoise Trail while learning Tucson history and seeing historical architecture.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.