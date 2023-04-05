This weekend might bring our first 90-degree day of 2023 and let us just say: we are not ready.

But there ARE lots of things to be excited about this weekend: wildflowers are blooming, there are lots of new restaurants to try, and events are in abundance.

Check out a slew of Easter egg hunts, a dog adoption party, a K-pop vendor event, local markets, the birthday celebration of Reid Park Zoo's elephant Penzi ... and more!

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music, pop-up Las Nachas Nachos, and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

UAMA Virtual Art Trivia Happy Hour

This month’s Virtual Art Trivia Happy Hour will highlight cultural institutions in Arizona. The trivia wll be multiple-choice, no art background required, and answers will be anonymous. The event will be hosted over Zoom.

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Where: Virtual, register here.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Cheers to life-changing opportunities for Girl Scouts, while having fun!

Cookies and Cocktails returns this year with an incredible lineup of competitors hoping to take home the Best Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge title! Sip on and sample tasty cookie-inspired beverages and desserts, participate in fun raffles and contests, and support local Girl Scouts in their unique programming, including those who are impacted by incarceration or within the foster care system.

A Western Experience at Old Tucson

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now Old Tucson has returned to its roots with "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Cyclovia reclaims streets for car-free fun

Sunday, April 16, 2023: Cyclovia Tucson turns four miles of midtown streets into a free, festive block party. Car-free streets are the perfect place to walk, bike or roll, while exploring local music, arts, eats, games, community resources and more.

Navajo Textiles Trunk Show and Sale

Enjoy a daily presentation (at noon) on the history, methods and materials of Navajo textiles, all while seeing and shopping artwork.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 6-7

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend with garden admission, which is $15 for adults and $6 for kids ages 5-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of jazz, rock and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This Thursday, catch Corey Spector!

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Free admission, tables are available on a first come, first served basis

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

PARKS AND RECREATION HOSTS SILENT DISCO RECRUITMENT PARTY FOR TEENS

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a Silent Disco Recruitment Party on Friday, April 14, from 5-8 p.m. at Gene C. Reid Park DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center (OPC), 800 S. Concert Place. This event, for those ages 15-20 years old, will be an interactive teen job fair where those interested can learn about the exciting positions at Parks and Recreation. The evening will include a silent disco, food, raffle prizes, and more. The event is free and no registration is required.

Penzi's 3rd Birthday

Penzi, an elephant at Reid Park Zoo, is turning 3 years old! Head to her birthday celebration to watch as the elephant herd digs into special treats. There will be free cupcakes for the first 300 kids, plus performances by Mr. Nature, elephant-themed crafts and games.

When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 7

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Included with zoo admission, which is $10.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter at La Encantada

La Encantada is celebrating Easter with bubbles, egg hunts and photos with the Easter Bunny himself.

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 7 for photos and bubbles; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8 for photos; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 for egg hunts.

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

CryFest Emo Night: Creature Fest

Emo night meets creature art showcase! Head to Groundworks for a slew of activities, including an art show, interactive photo booth, create-your-own creature workshop, and live music.

When: 5 p.m. Friday, April 7 Where: Groundworks, 2919 E. Grant Road Cost: $10 Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito: Tools to build generational wealth

This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!

When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 7

Where: Chavez building on the University of Arizona campus, 1110 James E. Rogers Way

Cost: Free to attend. RSVP in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting a free concert featuring Little House of Funk! Don't forget to bring your own chairs or blankets.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 7

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, April 7

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Springtime at the Pumpkin Patch

You know and love the Marana Pumpkin Patch for its October festivities, but now it's open in spring too! Enjoy family-friendly activities from train rides to jumping pillows. There will be Easter egg hunts (separated by age) and appearances by the Easter Bunny. Plus, shop from 100+ vendors!

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

New Jeans' Egg Hunt

Tucson KPOP Events & Market is hosting an egg hunt (with prizes) and a mini market with raffles, a photo booth, food vendors and themed drinks.

When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Ding Tea Tucson, 910 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Cut & Paste opening reception at UA Poetry Center

Cut & Paste is a poetry exhibit celebrating zines by youth and DIY creators. The opening night reception will feature complimentary pastries and comments by the students and educators behind the zines.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bark in the Barrio dog adoption party

Pima Animal Care Center is partnering with Tucson Parks and Recreation to host a dog adoption party in Armory Park. The fair will have food vendors, local exhibitors and live music as well as a host of gorgeous doggos available for adoption.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Armory Park, 220 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors and to adopt a dog! Adoption fees range from $0-$50.

Visit the event page for more information.

Makers Market at The Tuxon

Find more than 40 small businesses at this seasonal market. This month's market features planters, jewelry, tea blends and more.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebrate Oro Valley

Celebrate Oro Valley's birthday! Enjoy a morning of live music and food trucks, plus a petting zoo, crafts, games and a farmers market.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8

Where: Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Hop-In Egg Hunt

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting an egg hunt with crafts, games and other activities. Bring your own basket!

When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos and vendors to shop from, too.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Vail Vendor Fair

Hosted by local community garden Four Arrows Garden, the Land Between the Tracks Vendor Fair will feature vendors slinging art, food, crafts and coffee. There will be live music, barbecue from the Winston Brothers and tacos from El Giro.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Vail Coffee Stop, 13105 E. Colossal Cave Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Lechuga Libre at The Garden Kitchen

Saturdays at The Garden Kitchen are monthly events that include physical activity classes, food demonstrations and gardening lessons. April 8, though, is a special edition of the event, this time featuring a luchador! You'll get to see a wrestling demonstration and learn some moves, and then learn how to make a super salad.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s + '00s Dance Party

Head to The Royal Room for a dance party featuring music of the 1990s and 2000s. Decade-themed attire is encouraged!

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Bunny Bonanza

Sahuarita is hosting a Bunny Bonanza complete with an egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny!

When: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Breakfast with the Bunny at Trail Dust Town

Enjoy a breakfast buffet at Trail Dust Town, followed by photos with the Easter Bunny, a craft table and an egg hunt.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $35 for adults, $25 for kids ages 2-12, $5 for babies

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tanna's Botannas Vendor Event

Tanna's Botannas is hosting an Easter-themed vendor event, featuring the Easter Bunny! Don't forget to pick up some of Tanna's spicy candies while you're there.

When: 1-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Noche en Blanco

This 30th anniversary gala will be raising money for Pueblo High School’s Mariachi Aztlan. Admission will include beer, wine, a signature cocktail, charcuterie and dessert. Dress code is all white. Entertainment at the event includes live music and a silent auction.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter Egg Hunt at My Gym

My Gym is hosting its 14th annual Easter egg hunt! Bring your own basket to collect eggs around the gym.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: My Gym, 7942 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $9

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter party with We Rock The Spectrum

Kids can enjoy an Easter party that features crafts, an egg hunt and, of course, the Easter Bunny.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $14 per child

Visit the event page for more information.

Living History Day: Horticulture of Arizona

Get a glimpse of Tucson history at the Presidio Museum this weekend, where you'll find blacksmith demonstrations and solder drills, tortilla-making classes, and info on the historic use of plants.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-13. Pima County residents get $3 off with ID!

Visit the event page for more information.

Watercolor Workshop

Local artist Angela Hitt is hosting a desert botanical-themed watercolor workshop! Designed with all experience levels in mind, this class will have photos to use as inspiration, hand-sketched designs ready to paint, and blank paper if you're adventurous enough to paint on your own.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities, performances and story time.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima Animal Care Center Egg Hunt

Meet adoptable pets at Pima Animal Care Center, all while hunting for eggs and enjoying kid-friendly activities.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, April 9

Where: Ward 1, 940 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat bingo at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge all while playing bingo!

When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, April 9

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $14. Reservations are required. This event is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.