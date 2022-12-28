It's the last weekend of 2022, Tucson. How will you celebrate?

Across Tucson, you'll find LOTS of New Year's Eve events, the last couple nights of Reid Park Zoo's ZooLights, a Kwanzaa celebration at Mission Garden, whiskey flights at Batch, a plant swap .. and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

ZooLights 2022

Reid Park Zoo's annual ZooLights is here for just a couple more days! Find colorful light displays, falling snow and festive music.

When: 6-9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 30

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for general admission, $8 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Holiday Ice

Ring in the New Year at Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink! Skates, which begin at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men, are included in the admission price. Socks are required and gloves are recommended.

When: Now through Jan. 8, noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: A 90-minute session is $20 for adults, $14 for kids under 12 years old. The first session of each day is discounted to $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Book your tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Stroll through 3,000 luminarias at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. There will be "artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences" through the gardens, featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights, plus art pieces and installations.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. most Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20-$50 for adults and $18-$45 for kids, depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This week's tour is of public art and murals, with backstories on the histories and the artists.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 29

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25, pre-registration is required

Visit the event page for more information.

Kwanzaa Celebration at Mission Garden

Mission Garden is celebrating Kwanzaa with stories, blessings, historical accounts and an interpretive dance performance by the Barbea Williams Performing Company.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 30

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town

Trail Dust Town is celebrating the holidays with Festive Fridays, featuring snow every hour from 5-7 p.m., holiday drinks, $8 amusement ride wristbands, stunt shows and train rides.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for rides, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Noir Year's Eve at Hotel Congress

Ring in 2023 at Hotel Congress! It'll be a night of live music from XIXA, two dance floors, tarot card readers and pop-up performances. There will be champagne and tacos at midnight, plus you can watch fireworks and the iconic taco drop (more on that below).

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $60 for general admission, $122.06 for VIP. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

2022 Taco Bell New Year's Eve Downtown Bowl Bash

Arizona Bowl is hosting a party in downtown Tucson, complete with music, a silent disco, food trucks and beer stations. Fireworks and the big taco drop will happen when the clock strikes midnight (a tradition that Hotel Congress started in 2014, but handed off to Arizona Bowl several years ago).

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Downtown Tucson, Fifth and Toole avenues

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

"Stranger Things" New Year's Eve Snow Ball

Surly Wench Pub is planning a "Stranger Things" party on New Year's Eve. While full details have yet to be announced, there will be a champagne toast at midnight.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Tejano New Year's Eve Party

Chente Barrera is headlining the Tejano New Year's Eve Party at Casino Del Sol. Also on the lineup are Los Bad Boyz Del Valle, J.R. Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits and Los Hermanos Cuatro — La Familia Yucupicio.

When: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Casino Del Sol Bingo Hall, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free for the first 100 guests

Visit the event page for more information.

Gigi and the Glow NYE

Also at Casino Del Sol this New Year's Eve, dance music cover band Gigi and the Glow will be taking the stage in the event center.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Casino Del Sol Event Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at Sky Bar

Ring in the New Year with magic! Enjoy a show from a magician, plus watch the ball drop on the big screen at midnight.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at Brother John's

Dance your New Year's Eve away with Zona Libre Band, who will be at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ. There will be a balloon drop, a wine toast, party favors and late-night menudo or pozole. There will be a special barbecue dinner on the menu too!

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $30 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Delta Club '90s Party

Reserve your own table at The Delta this New Year's Eve. You'll get table service, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Every reservation of two will also get their choice of: a bottle of champagne, a '90s cocktail flight or a small food flight. DJ Gonzo will be spinning '90s hits, and you can also purchase food from The Delta's menu until 11 p.m.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Drinks available until 1 a.m.

Where: The Delta, 135 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $125 per person, with a two-person minimum

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at The Century Room

Take a blast to the past, reliving sounds from the 1920s with The Original Wildcat Jazz Band at The Century Room. There will be cocktails and a champagne toast at 10 p.m. Black tie dress code or other period attire is encouraged.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $50 for general admission, $60 for reserved seating. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Miss Olivia's New Year's Eve Celebration

Local band Miss Olivia and the Interlopers are hosting a New Year's Eve party with live music, dancing, a DJ, five courses of food and a champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight.

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Sea of Glass, 330 E. Seventh St.

Cost: $75

Visit the event page for more information.

Black & White Party at IBT's

IBT's is kicking off the New Year with a black and white party! There's a drag show at 8 p.m., with dinner available. When the clock hits midnight, you'll get to celebrate with a balloon drop and a champagne toast.

When: Kitchen is open 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Drag show is at 8 p.m.

Where: IBT's, 616 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $10 cover at the door. Dinner and show reservations are $20, which includes your seat, meal, drink and the cover.

Visit the event page for more information.

NYE at Playground: Bubbles, bottles and dancing

2022 marked the year that Playground Bar & Lounge reopened after a hiatus during the pandemic. Now, they're throwing a New Year's Eve party! Celebrate on Playground's rooftop with food, sparkling wine and three DJs.

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: General admission is $25 at the door. VIP is $50 online through Dec. 28, and then available at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve Party at The Jackrabbit Lounge

The Jackrabbit Lounge will be throwing a party for NYE, complete with DJ beats and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The kitchen will be open 4-11 p.m., but from 6-9 p.m. you can get a $35 dinner of salad, salmon or duck, and cheesecake.

When: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Jackrabbit Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $15 early bird admission for the party, $35 with the dinner ticket

Visit the event page for more information.

The Bennu NYE Celebration

Improvisational jazz-influenced psychedelic rock band The Bennu is headlining 191 Toole‘s New Year’s Eve party with fellow Tucson band Whiskey Treats.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $15. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

House of Bards NYE Bash

House of Bards is hosting a New Year's Eve party with live music from Rock Addix, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. If you're hungry, dinner will be served 7-8:30 p.m.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway

Cost: $15, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at Westbound

Head to Westbound this NYE for live music by Golden Boots, plus a toast at midnight. From 5-7 p.m., there will be free mezcal shots!

When: 5 p.m. to midnight-ish Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Tap & Bottle Downtown's NYE Party

Two DJs will be at Tap & Bottle's downtown location this New Year's Eve, closing out the night with a champagne toast at midnight.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight-ish Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Tap & Bottle downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

NYE with The Coolers at Monterey Court

The Coolers is bringing blues, funk and soul to Monterey Court this NYE. There will be a prix fixe dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. and a champagne toast at 10 p.m.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $20-$60, depending on if you want the full dinner or just entry to the event

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at St. Philip's Plaza

Welcome 2023 at St. Philip's Plaza with free live music by The AmoSphere! Visit a host at Union Public House, Reforma or Proof for seating in the plaza.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at The Maverick

The Maverick will be throwing a New Year's Eve party with live music by Chauncey Jones, plus a free champagne toast and party favors.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

A Club Called Champagne

The Citizen Hotel will be the scene of this New Year's Eve event, complete with drinks, DJ music, dancing and a toast at midnight. Gold, sequins and glitter are encouraged for your attire of the night!

When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

The Labyrinth New Year's Eve Party and Masquerade Ball

Catch a screening of "Labyrinth" at The Loft Cinema this New Year's Eve. Before the movie starts, there will Bowie music videos playing and a costume contest, plus props to use during the movie and a champagne toast.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. The movie begins at 10:25 p.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve movie

Casa Video and Film Bar will be open on NYE, with a screening of 2013's "The Great Gatsby." Drinks will be available, plus food from One Stop Wild Dogs.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Noon Year's Eve Party at We Rock The Spectrum

Kiddos can celebrate New Year's Eve at this party at kids gym We Rock The Spectrum. There will be a balloon drop at noon!

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: Included with open play, which is $14 per child

Visit the event page for more information.

Noon Year's Eve at Trail Dust Town

It's Noon Year's Eve at Trail Dust Town! Take the family to this event to enjoy live country music, crafts, photo ops, unlimited rides on the Ferris wheel, train and carousel, and a balloon drop (and apple cider toast) when the clock hits noon.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $15 in advance. $20 at the door if there are any leftover tickets.

Visit the event page for more information.

Noon Year's Eve at Tap & Bottle North

Tap & Bottle's north location is hosting a family-friendly Noon Year's Eve party with music from Mr. Nature, and a balloon drop and toast at noon. There will be free face painting from noon to 2 p.m. too!

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Noon Year at Children's Museum Tucson

Children's Museum Tucson is celebrating NYE with a Noon Year party. There will be a ball drop at noon, noise makers, a juice toast and crafts.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Included with admission, which is $11 per person

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve Show at Unscrewed Theater

Enjoy a night of improv at Unscrewed Theater's family-friendly New Year's Eve show.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway

Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Bingo Night at Hotel McCoy

Hotel McCoy is hosting NYE bingo where you could win a two-night stay and other prizes. Food truck Tran's Fats will be open until 10 p.m. for dumplings!

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

NYE Dinner at The Dutch

The Dutch is ringing in the New Year with a five-course dinner and an optional wine pairing. The mains include the choice of braised lamb or roasted vegetable en croute.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Dutch, 5340 E. Broadway

Cost: $135

Visit the event page for more information.

NYE Dinner at The Coronet

Head to The Coronet for a prix fixe menu, set to include your choice of duck breast, beef tartare or beet tartare. You'll have the choice of a bubbly toast or wine pairings. Live music is also on the calendar!

When: Dinner reservations are 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Music is 5-8 p.m. inside, 8-11 p.m. outside.

Where: The Coronet, 198 W. Cushing St.

Cost: $120 with the bubbly toast, $170 with the wine pairings

Visit the event page for more information.

NYE Dinner at Hub Restaurant & Creamery

Hub is also welcoming 2023 with a prix fixe menu, including prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, grilled ribeye and blackened shrimp, and cheesecake. Wine pairings are also available. Guests who enjoy the prix fixe menu on New Year's Eve can head to The Playground Bar & Lounge for a free cocktail!

When: Hub is open 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, but the NYE menu will be served for dinner, starting at 4 p.m.

Where: Hub Restaurant & Creamery, 266 E. Congress St.

Cost: $60 for dinner, $80 with wine pairings

Visit the event page for more information.

NYE Dinner at Dante's Fire

Enjoy a three-course dinner at Dante's Fire this New Year's Eve, including your choice of four entrees: prawns, smoked chicken, trout and flat iron steak.

When: The restaurant will be open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

NYE Dinner at The Parish

Head to The Parish on New Year's Eve, where there will be live music from Kings of Pleasure and a free champagne toast. Food, drink and dessert specials will be on the menu.

When: Dinner starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Music is 9 p.m. to midnight.

Where: The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Depends on menu item

Visit the event page for more information.

Reinas Who Hike

Mi Reina Mobile Boutique, aka the owner behind a new coffee shop opening in South Tucson in 2023, is hosting a guided hike for all reinas (and little reinas), aka queens! The hike will be in partnership with Mini Poderosas, an organization that aims to empower young girls.

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Robles Pass Trail Park, 4800 S. Cardinal Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Board Game Day at Flandrau

Kick off 2023 with Board Game Day at Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium. This family-friendly event will feature classic board games — think Scrabble and Clue — and the science exhibits will be open.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $12 for adults, $8 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same! This one is '50s-themed, so dress in your best period clothing for the chance to win a $50 prize. Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation will also be at the event collecting donations of toilet paper, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sunscreen and other basic household items.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Batch's 7th Anniversary

Downtown whiskey bar Batch is celebrating its seventh birthday with two separate whiskey flights on New Year's Day!

When: 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: Batch, 118 E. Congress St.

Cost: $129.99 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Plant Swap with Spark Project Collective

Spark Project Collective is now hosting a plant swap every first Sunday of the month. This Sunday will be a day of plant sales and trades, plus lessons on propagation, pests and plant hacks.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Hot Cocoa 5K Run/Walk

It's almost time for the ninth annual Hot Cocoa 5K Run/Walk on New Year's Day — which includes hot cocoa, of course.

When: 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $30 in advance, $35 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat bingo at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Surround yourself with cats this New Year's holiday! El Jefe Cat Lounge is hosting cat bingo.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $14, reservations required

Visit the event page for more information.