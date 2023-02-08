It's looking to be a warm weekend filled with Valentine's Day pop-up markets, the return of dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest and an event that celebrates barbecue, blues and classic cars.

What else? Craft workshops, the grand opening of a new food truck park, stargazing, and the gem show is still in town. 💎

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out.

Tucson, Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase

The giant Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is here for yet another winter season, bringing people from allover the world to shop the dozens of shows spread out across the city. Find jewelry, rocks, fossils and more.

When: Some shows go through mid-February

Where: Various locations across Tucson

Cost: Most shows are free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Tucson returns

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now, Old Tucson is ready to return to its roots, officially debuting "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Hollywood stars Mimi Kennedy & Gordon Clapp to star in Arizona Theatre Company's "Pru Payne"

Recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and written by Pulitzer Prize Nominee Steven Drukman, this ATC world premiere is a remarkable, funny and emotional journey about the evolution of love and identity in the face of memory loss. When her memory begins to fade, esteemed critic Prudence “Pru” Payne — widely recognized as a wit, a scholar and a public intellectual — questions preconceived notions about her identity and discovers unexpected love.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 9-11; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Support local artists at #ThisIsTucson's Tucson Together artisan market

Welcoming the community to shop local, all while supporting the talented artists in Tucson, #ThisIsTucson is putting together an outdoor artisan market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 on Fifth Avenue near Congress Street. You'll find handmade and curated items from local makers, plus there will be a book scavenger hunt from Tucson Tome Gnome and a donation drive for Youth On Their Own!

Victorian Valentine's Workshop

Create your own Victorian Valentine's Day card for your loved one. You'll get a lavender drink, a lavender treat and supplies to make two valentines.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Where: The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth St.

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of jazz, rock and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This week, listen to Corey Spector on Thursday and Tucson Irish Sessions on Sunday.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Free admission with a table reservation

Visit the event page for more information.

Comida Park's Grand Opening

After a long wait, Comida Park, the food truck park at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, is finally opening! The grand opening weekend includes live music, beer, face paintings, a balloon artist, yard games and a Super Bowl watch party.

When: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road

Cost: $1 admission 3-11:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Free admission Sundays-Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Visit the event page for more information.

Valentine's Day Succulent Workshops

Head to Ponderosa Cactus to create a succulent centerpiece! You'll get step-by-step instructions, plus details on how to care for your creation when you leave.

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 for Galentine's Day; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 for Valentine's Day.

Where: Ponderosa Cactus, 3751 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Jurassic Quest

Walk through life-size animatronic dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest! You'll be able to ride a dino, create dinosaur-themed crafts, dig for fossils, jump in bounce houses and more.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: $22 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Galentine's Day Wine Glass Painting

Grab your best friends and head to This n' That Creative Studio for an evening of painting wine glasses and making glass charms. Snacks and wine are included!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Heritage Fruit Trees and Backyard Propagation Class

Learn about growing heritage fruit trees in your own yard, thanks to Mission Garden. This class will teach you the origins of the garden's heritage trees, plus how to take cuttings and how to root them.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 10

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat trivia, cat yoga and cat bingo.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 for trivia; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cruise, BBQ & Blues

This annual car show, hosted by SAACA, features live oldies music, kid-friendly activities, food and classic cars. There are more than 30 different categories of awards given out, including best of show, best interior and best paint.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $5, ages 10 and under enter for free

Visit the event page for more information.

CryFest Emo Night

It's time for a "love is dead" party at Thunder Canyon Brewery, featuring all-black attire, emo covers, a photo booth and local art. Pick up an anti-Valentine's Day card while you're there.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Star Party

Enjoy a day of astronomy talks, solar observing and stargazing at this Tucson Star Party! The party is put on by Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in collaboration with editors from Astronomy Magazine and Pima Community College.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Check the full schedule for additional details.

Where: Pima Community College East, 8181 E. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the Netflix hit. Get your tickets online, these shows often sell out!

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $18, admission to the science exhibits is included

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser '80s

Before you catch the "Stranger Things" laser show at Flandrau on Saturday, there's an '80s-themed laser show happening with songs by Duran Duran, The Cure and The Police.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $18.95, admission to the science exhibits is included

Visit the event page for more information.

Kids Create at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

Visit The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures with your kiddo this Saturday for a workshop on how to make mini bolo ties and cowboy hats.

When: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $20 per child, museum admission included. This does not include general admission for adults.

Visit the event page for more information.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups. This month, it's The Drawing Studio!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Living History Day: Statehood Celebration

It's almost Arizona's birthday! Arizona gained statehood on Feb. 14, 1912 and the Presidio Museum is celebrating. Their event includes performances, a lecture on Arizona's path to becoming a state, reenactments, and demonstrations of weaving, sewing and blacksmithing.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-13. Pima County residents get $3 off with ID!

Visit the event page for more information.

Tanna's Botannas Vendor Event

Tanna's Botannas is hosting a market this Saturday, just in time for Valentine's Day! Find about a dozen vendors including artists with beaded jewelry and baked goods. Don't forget to pick up some of Tanna's spicy candies while you're there.

When: 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Valentine's Day Pop-up Market

Head to Crooked Tooth Brewing for a pop-up market! Get Valentine's Day gifts from five local makers, including knitted clothing, jewelry, pastries and pottery. Also, from Feb. 10-12, Crooked Tooth will be serving up drink flights paired with desserts from Agave Pantry.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Galentine's Day Sip + Shop

Country bar The Maverick is hosting a pop-up market with more than 25 vendors selling items including candles, permanent jewelry and swimwear. There will be music and bottomless mimosas, too.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Couples Acrylic Pour Workshop

Go on an early Valentine's Day date at This n' That Creative Studio where you'll make two nine-inch acrylic pour hearts. There will also be music, light refreshments, a raffle and a photo booth.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $100. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Flower Pop-up at Hotel McCoy

Studio Brambles is setting up a flower pop-up at Hotel McCoy. Pick up a bouquet ahead of Valentine's Day and snap a photo while you're there. Tran's Fats will be serving up food and there will be live jazz music.

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for flowers and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Sweet Swap

Bring some plants, cuttings and other related items to sell and trade with other plant parents at this plant swap!

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Children's Memorial Park, 4875 N. 15th Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chocolate Love at AZ Hops and Vines

Take a road trip to Sonoita for the annual Chocolate Love event that includes wine and chocolate served by firemen.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: This event is free to attend, but tickets are available at $25 for wine and chocolate pairings (or $30 day of)

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! This dance night takes over Floor Polish, with a bachata class followed by social dancing.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This Saturday, take a tour of the Armory Park neighborhood.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: The Blenman Inn, 204 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays in February

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and the Mujeres Market, a femme-centered marketplace with 20+ vendors, a book signing, a mimosa bar, and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. See the schedule online for full details.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Bidi Bidi Brunch Brunch

American Eat Co. is hosting its first-ever drag show by Divas Illusion Show, featuring brunch and mimosas in addition to a Selena-inspired performance.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: American Eat Co., 1439 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Ward 1, 940 W Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Larrea Market at Rozet Nursery

Head to Rozet Nursery every second and fourth Sunday of the month for a market featuring local vendors, music, classes, tarot readings and coffee from Espressoul Cafe.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Groovy Paint Event

Paint an old vinyl at this guided event with maker Caroline Eimer.

When: 2-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Entre Sueños Salon, 8750 E. Speedway

Cost: $35, reserve your spot in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Solar Observing in Saguaro National Park East

Go solar observing with Saguaro National Park and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. A solar-viewing telescope will be set up in front of the visitor center!

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Group bike ride with Hello Bicycle

Hello Bicycle is putting together a casual group bike ride along The Loop!

When: 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Hello Bicycle & Cafe, 3702 E. Hardy Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for coffee and pastries if you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Tie Dye at Borderlands

Enjoy a beer at this tie-dye workshop hosted by Borderlands Brewing Company. You'll get a "Beer Me" Borderlands shirt, a pint a beer, and access to tie-dye supplies.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.