Now that the snow is behind us and a weekend with 80-degree temperatures is right around the corner, it seems spring is finally making its arrival.
Celebrate the sunshine with lots of fun things to do this weekend: plant sales, a birthday party for Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift laser shows, vintage shopping, a festival celebrating Indigenous art and culture, Mardi Gras, markets with local makers, a STEM expo ... and MORE.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Desert Survivors Plant Sale
During Desert Survivors' three plant sales throughout the year, all of their inventory is discounted. Members get 20% off, while the general public gets 10% off.
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Saturday, March 11
Where: Desert Survivors Native Plant Nursery, 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants
Visit the event page for more information.
Gather A Vintage Market
Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Empower Potential
Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention
Put on your best Western-style steampunk garb and head over to the Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention, which has taken place since 2011. You'll find entertainment, panels, workshops, games and more.
When: Thursday-Sunday, March 9-12
Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: $43 and up for convention passes for adults
Visit the event page for more information.
Queer Speed Dating
Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9
Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Old Tucson returns
Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now, Old Tucson is returning to its roots, officially debuting "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Sustainable Landscapes Expo: A family-friendly, free event March 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Sustainable Landscapes Expo (Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4210 N. Campbell Ave.) includes more than 40 exhibits to increase your knowledge on efficient water usage and sustainable landscaping in the Southern Arizona desert. Enjoy food trucks and hands-on activities for all ages. There will also be giveaways and (free) raffle for items and services, plus you could take home one of 200 free trees from Civano Growers!
Westward Look Concert Series
Get a dose of jazz, rock and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 for Corey Spector; 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 12 for Tucson Irish Sessions.
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: Free admission, tables are available on a first come, first served basis
Visit the event page for more information.
Bad Bunny Birthday Bash
Celebrate Bad Bunny's birthday with a dance party at The Rialto! While Bad Bunny won't actually be there, his songs will be playing all night long.
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, March 10
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: $18 in advance, $25 at the door. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Swing Festival
Join the Arizona Swing Cats for their second annual Tucson Swing Festival! There will be three nights of live music, lessons, competition prizes, panels and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, March 10-12
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.; and Armory Park, 220 S. Fifth Ave.
Cost: $110 for a full pass, $60 for a party pass
Visit the event page for more information.
Alma Verde Mercado
Local artist The Serene Essentials is hosting an all-vegan market at Del Cielo Tamal, featuring local vendors, vegan snacks, live music and flash tattoos. The event will also celebrate the grand opening of Del Cielo's new in-house market that will offer grab-and-go items like salsas and tortillas.
When: 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Del Cielo Tamal, 3073 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Parents' Night Out
Drop off the kiddos at My Gym, where they'll be able to enjoy pizza, games, rides and other activities.
When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: My Gym, 7942 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $50. Kids should be between ages 3 and 12.
Visit the event page for more information.
Stargazing at The Tuxon
Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat trivia, cat yoga and cat bingo.
When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, March 10 for trivia; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, March 12 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, March 12 for bingo.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).
When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Spring Fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners
Shop plants and gardening supplies at this spring plant fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners, where you can also get advice from plant experts about gardening in Tucson. You'll find plants and seeds, compost, fertilizers and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: 3809 E. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Water Is Life Southwest Music + Resistance Festival
Dubbed "Honor the Earth: Water Is Life Southwest Music + Resistance Festival," this event is a celebration of Indigenous art, music, culture and resistance. You'll find performances, food vendors, environmental organizations and artists.
When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $30
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras may be over, but the third annual Tucson Mardi Gras event is happening this month with a parade, Louisiana-style cuisine, live music and a "Bourbon Street Balcony Experience." Organizers decided to hold the festival in March, instead of February, to ensure better weather.
When: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, geared more toward the 18-and-up crowd; noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 is more family-friendly.
Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: Free to attend. Upgraded tickets available.
Visit the event page for more information.
Taylor Swift Laser Show
This one's for you, Swifties. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is hosting a laser show packed with Taylor Swift's biggest hits.
When: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $18.95
Visit the event page for more information.
SARSEF Community STEM Expo
Enjoy a whole afternoon of STEM activities with local nonprofit SARSEF. The expo will feature hands-on science, the chance to chat with professional scientists and engineers, a scavenger hunt, live entertainment and an innovators hall where you can see student projects from the 2023 science fair. Food trucks will be onsite!
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Spring Community Day: Celebrate Youth Artists
The University of Arizona Museum of Art is hosting a spring community day that celebrates local youth artists. You'll find a high school artists exhibition, a food truck, live music curated by Groundworks and a paint workshop.
When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road
Cost: Free to attend, reserve your spot in advance if you want to participate in the paint workshop.
Visit the event page for more information.
2023 March Hoppiness
It's beer fest time. Button Brew House is hosting March Hoppiness with more than a dozen local breweries and distilleries. There will also be live music and food truck Haus of Brats.
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door, includes a March Hoppiness glass and six 9-ounce beer/cider pours, 4-ounce wine pours and/or 1.5-ounce spirit pours. Additional pours are $5 each.
Visit the event page for more information.
Broadway Rave
It's almost time for a Broadway dance party, playing all your favorite show tunes and musical theater hits. Dress as your favorite Broadway star!
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Women's Day Market
Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is celebrating women with a market featuring nine female makers. You'll find confections, macrame, paper goods, jewelry and more.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Sweat + Shop + Sip
Start your day with a free fitness class from Let's Sweat, then shop exclusive offers from women-owned businesses including El Be Goods, Hi Tiger Lingerie and Dolce Pastello.
When: Saturday, March 11; 10 a.m. for the class, 11 a.m. for shopping.
Where: Monier Courtyard, 160 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. Limited spots are available for the class, sign up online.
Visit the event page for more information.
Yelp Community Event with Move Cycle Studio and Arizona Poppy Shop
Yelp Tucson is celebrating Women's History Month with an event that features a 30-minute spin class from MOVE Cycle Studio and a creosote bundle-making class from Arizona Poppy Shop.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: MOVE Cycle Studio, 148 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, RSVP in advance as space is limited. To RSVP, you must have a Yelp account, among other requirements.
Visit the event page for more information.
Community Food Bank Plant Sale
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is hosting a sale at its Nuestra Tierra Learning Garden where you'll be able to find plants and seeds.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11
Where: Nuestra Tierra Learning Garden, 3003 S. Country Club Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson
Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Repair Cafe
Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
An Archaeological View of Human History at Tucson's Birthplace
Two lectures later this weekend will allow you to dig into Mission Garden's history. Archaeologists Homer Thiel and Allen Denoyer will discuss the history of the area where Mission Garden sits, which is often dubbed Tucson's birthplace, and how we learn about the past.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend with a suggested donation at the gate
Visit the event page for more information.
2nd Saturdays
Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.
When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch
Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunset Supper at Tucson Village Farm
Enjoy a farm-to-table four-course dinner at Tucson Village Farm, prepared by Chef Bruce Yim and teens with 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors. Proceeds will support youth programming.
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 2201 E. Roger Road
Cost: $50
Visit the event page for more information.
Cafecito and Chill
Tucson Creative Comadres, a local networking group for Latina creatives and entrepreneurs, is hosting a community outing to network over cafecito, tackle a social media exercise and then spend time at the University of Arizona Museum of Art's Spring Community Day.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11
Where: Eller College Courtyard, 1130 E. Helen St.
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
Afternoon Tea at The Lavender Manor
It's a tea party at The Lavender Manor! Enjoy lavender-themed treats and finger sandwiches while sipping on tea. The menu includes finger sandwiches, peach scones and cheesecake bites.
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth St.
Cost: $50
Visit the event page for more information.
Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul
Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Bachata Social Dance Night
Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! This dance night takes over Floor Polish, with a bachata class followed by social dancing.
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 2
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, about 90 minutes north of downtown Tucson
Cost: General admission is $21 for kids, $33 for adults
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival
Taste, watch, listen and learn at the Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival. The fest is described as an immersive art experience in partnership with local artist Lauri Kaye, the Tucson Jewish Community Center and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. Kaye's "Tucson Portrait Stories" is a series of 60 mixed media stories. The portraits come to life at the festival — for example, Chef Maria Mazon will have chips and salsa at her portrait, or you can listen to a guitar concert at Gabriel Ayala's.
When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities, performances, story time and family yoga.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance
Visit the event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May
Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Fruit Cocktail Lounge
Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Puppet Show
Yume is hosting a puppet show, staged by The Red Herring Puppets, for Japanese fairytale "Little One-Inch."
When: 11 a.m. to noon and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for kids. Advance purchase is required.
Visit the event page for more information.
Southern Arizona Cat Rescue Kitten Shower
Head over to Dillinger Brewing Company where there will be a kitten shower in support of Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Play some games, win some prizes, cuddle a kitten, have a beer and bring donation items for the rescue!
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 402 E. Ninth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring donations + bring money for drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.
When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Ward 1, 940 W Alameda St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Hello Bicycle events
Hello Bicycle is putting together a casual group bike! Expect to ride around 10-15 miles. Afterwards, there will be a small market featuring three vintage sellers and food from Herculean Chicken.
When: The bike ride is 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 12. The market is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Hello Bicycle & Cafe, 3702 E. Hardy Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Rasquache Nicho Workshop
Join local artists Mel Dominguez and Racheal Rios for a nicho workshop! Nichos are similar to shadow boxes, and while all the materials will be provided, attendees can bring a photo to personalize their nicho.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Pidgin Palace Arts, 1110 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Larrea Market at Rozet Nursery
Head to Rozet Nursery every second and fourth Sunday of the month for a market featuring local vendors, music and tarot readings.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.