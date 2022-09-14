It's another weekend packed with fun events and things to do, Tucson. Do you have plans yet?

Here are some ideas: lots of markets where you can support local artists, Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Oktoberfest, free admission to area museums, live music, a free literacy event at the Children's Museum, Sabino Canyon night tours ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Sonoran Restaurant Week

Around 100 local restaurants are participating in this year's Sonoran Restaurant Week, a 10-day celebration of food in Southern Arizona. The participating restaurants are offering prix fixe meals for $25, $35 or $45. Just ask for the Sonoran Restaurant Week menu when stopping into your participating restaurant of choice!

When: Now through Sept. 18

Where: Various restaurants. See participating restaurants here.

Cost: $25-$45

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

Sponsored

Legendary Band Jefferson Starship Touches Down at The Fox

Jefferson Starship takes the stage this Saturday for their Mother of the Sun Tour, playing all the songs you know and love from Jefferson Airplane AND Jefferson Starship hit lists! White Rabbit, Jane, Somebody to Love, Count on Me, Runaway, We Built This City...(we know you finished that refrain in your head) — see them live and relive those memories again at The Fox!

Mexican Independence Day Concert

Catch a concert for Mexico's Independence Day, thanks to the Consulate of Mexico in Tucson and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. The concert will feature Mariachi Aztlán and Compañía de Danza Folklorica.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this concert series. This month, enjoy music from ROH Band. There will also be live painting with artist Victor Navarro and paper flower crafts with Luna's Paper Designs, plus food trucks onsite. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Children’s Museum Tucson invites you and your little ones to experience reading in a fun, new way at Love of Literacy!

Enjoy a *FREE* day where you can read to dogs with Humane Society of Southern Arizona or hop on the bookmobile — a library on wheels from Pima County Public Library! Don’t forget to spin the wheel for prizes with Legacy School, too. Join us Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Literacy fun and FREE museum fun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mexico Lindo Pop-up Market

The Downtown Clifton is celebrating Mexican Independence Day with live music, drink specials and Mexican/Chicana-owned businesses, including vendors like Barrio Books, Raizes 420, Tacobout Crafting and The Serene Essentials.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Music is 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Volunteer for Days of Caring

Join United Way of Tucson’s 23rd Annual Days of Caring on Friday, October 21st – Saturday, October 22nd. Choose from hundreds of projects during Arizona’s largest volunteer event of the year to help build up our community. Great for families, teams and individuals!

20th Annual Roast Chile Festival

Celebrate roasted chiles at this festival with Heirloom Farmers Markets. There will be four events at markets around town that will include live music, vendors, and, of course, roasted chiles. Some of the events will have kid-friendly activities like face painting.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 16 at Udall; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 in Rincon Valley; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17 at Steam Pump Ranch; 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 18 at Rillito.

Where: Udall Park, 7202 E. Tanque Verde Road; Rincon Valley, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail; Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road; Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tween/Teen Movie Night

These movie nights, presented by Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome (SANDS), happen every third Friday of the month for teens and tweens ages 11-17 with Down syndrome. Enjoy a movie, pizza and drinks!

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

Where: 5546 E. Fourth St.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Painting with Tipsy Picassos

Paint a canvas or decorate a wine glass this weekend with Tipsy Picassos. Check out September events here!

When: Various dates, depending on which project you're most interested in.

Where: Various locations, including one spot in Sonoita.

Cost: $30-$35

Visit the event page for more information.

Hermitage's 57th Birthday Party

Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is celebrating its 57th birthday at The Shelter Cocktail Lounge this Friday! There will be a buffet of food, plus 25% of alcohol sales that night will be donated to Hermitage.

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

Where: The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road

Cost: $10 for buffet

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on most Fridays.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays in September, except Sept. 23

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day

As part of Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, two Tucson museums will open their doors for free. They include Arizona History Museum and DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun. Several other museums across the state will participate in Museum Day too.

When: Saturday, Sept. 17. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Arizona History Museum. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for DeGrazia.

Where: Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St.; DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road.

Cost: Free to attend, get your ticket here.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Crawler night tour

Take the shuttle through Sabino Canyon — at night! The night tours run every Saturday through October, depending on weather.

When: 7 p.m. Saturdays through October

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 3 to 12

Visit the event page for more information.

End of Summer Tuxon Makers Market

Close out summer at The Tuxon! Check out 40 local vendors, games, food and a beer garden. You'll find makers selling earrings, prints, clothing, candy, soap and more.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food/drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about rain gardens and how to plant one of your own. There will also be story time and kid-friendly activities, plus you can take home a free rain garden kit.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie on the Lawn: "Lightyear"

Catch a showing of "Lightyear" under the stars at this event hosted by Oro Valley Parks and Recreation.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Lawn near the driving range at Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Heritage Market

After taking a break for summer, The Heritage Market at The Dunbar Pavilion is back! Support local Black-owned businesses at the market, eat good food and watch a capoeira showcase. There will also be a backpack giveaway.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Casa Marana

Casa Marana is kicking off the first official day of Oktoberfest with a vendor market, Haus of Brats German food truck and a stein holding contest (in addition to 30 beers on tap).

When: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest Kickoff at Catalina Brewing Company

Enjoy a day of drinks, live music, games and prizes at Catalina Brewing Company. Food truck Charly's BBQ and Grill will be there, plus there will be drink specials and a paint party with Tipsy Picassos.

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Painting with Tipsy Picassos is $35, more info here.

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest on Mount Lemmon

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Mount Lemmon's Ski Valley every weekend leading up to Oct. 9. There will be German beer, food, music and a dance floor, plus kid-friendly games. Note: Dogs are not allowed.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 9

Where: 10300 Ski Run Road in Mount Lemmon Ski Valley

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Annual Rummage Sale

Check out this annual rummage sale at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, where you'll be able to shop miniature dollhouses, furniture, accessories, fabrics and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. Cash and checks are accepted, no credit cards! Museum admission is not included.

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices. This time, you'll learn about pomegranates grown at the garden and get to taste pomegranate tea and pomegranate snow cones, all while learning how "our different cultivars of the heritage white pomegranate all taste and look a little different."

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebration of the Arts Festival

Ascend Movement Community is hosting this arts festival featuring performances from local bands, dance companies and street performers. You'll also have the chance to shop from small businesses and purchase food from vendors like Herculean Chicken and 420 Taco.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: The Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Dates are subject to change due to staffing and weather.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s and themed drinks. Dress in a "The Goonies" theme or in your best '80s attire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Poolside Lounge Parties

Head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway

Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline. Kids must be potty trained and five years old or older.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Flower Bar

Check out this pop-up flower bar put together by Patagonia Flower Farm, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.

When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park

Arizona Symphonic Winds will be performing at this Music in the Park event with music director and conductor László Veres, featuring classics, marches, Broadway show tunes, and popular music from the '80s and on. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: László Veres Amphitheater at Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride Bell Making

Help paint Pride bells with Ben's Bells and the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce!

When: 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Ben's Bells, 40 W. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Orkesta Mendoza and the Magic of Mexico

On Saturday, Tucson Symphony Orchestra is sharing the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall stage with Sergio Mendoza and his Orkesta Mendoza for "Orkesta Mendoza & the Magic of Mexico."

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $29-$49

Visit the event page for more information.

Bike Event and Bike Blessing

This motorcycle event combines faith and a love of riding. This annual fundraiser for riders and their families after a motorcycle accident will feature biker games, a bike show and games for kids, along with a bike blessing.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1825 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mexican Independence Celebration at Presidio Museum

This Mexican Independence Day celebration includes re-enactors, a lecture and mariachi and folklorico performances.

When: 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-13

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws. Attendees should be ages 14 and up.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Remove Arundo and Restore the Flow

Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting volunteer days to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour will take you through historic neighborhood Barrio Viejo.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Full Moon Market

Head to this market that will feature tarot readers and astrologers, in addition to vendors selling items like crystal jewelry and essential oils. There will also be a number of mini classes.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Spark Project Collective, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Burrito Run

Presented by Sunnyside Foundation and United Healthcare is the Burrito Run! It's a 5K or 10K walk or run with music, activities, a health and wellness fair, and, of course, burritos.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Mission Manor Park, 5900 S. 12th Ave.

Cost: The 5K is free, the 10K is $30.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito and Chill

Tucson Creative Comadres, a local Latina networking group hoping to diversify Tucson's creative and entrepreneurial scene, is hosting a meet-up where community members can network, receive feedback and ask questions.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Cartel Roasting Co., 2516 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Sitcom Sunday at Casa Video and Film Bar

Get a dose of nostalgia with Casa Video and Film Bar's Sitcom Sunday events. This week's Sitcom Sunday features "Scrubs." Food truck Reservation Sensation will be there!

When: 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Roadrunners Fan Fest

The Tucson Roadrunners are hosting Fan Fest this Sunday, complete with games, inflatables, giveaways, food trucks and ice skating! Roadrunners forwards Adam Cracknell and Tyson Empey will be meeting fans, taking photos and signing autographs, as will Dusty, the Roadrunners mascot. Plus, attendees will get to take photos in the Roadrunners locker room!

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, though attendees are asked to bring a canned food donation for IMPACT of Southern Arizona.

Visit the event page for more information.

Music under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is performing a series of Music under the Stars events, this time with special guests.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 18-25

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Painting & Vino paint night

Looking to get crafty at one of your favorite restaurants? Check out Painting & Vino, which is hosting paint nights at local eateries this September, including Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta this weekend.

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.