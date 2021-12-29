This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Wanderland at Tucson Botanical Gardens
Take a walk among thousands of luminarias and Korean lanterns at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, plus enjoy holiday music and a 10-foot-tall succulent tree.
When: Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 29-Jan. 2, 5:30-7 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Closed New Year's Day. Check the schedule here.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $4-$15
Marana Christmas Tree Display
For the last weekend, visit a 25-foot Christmas tree musical light display. This Christmas tree has musical synchronized dancing lights and walkways you can experience with family and friends.
When: Through Friday, Dec. 31, every hour from 5-9 p.m.
Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Desert Nights Downtown Lights
Stroll through 60 illuminated buildings, over 139 trees wrapped with lights and decorated storefronts in downtown Tucson. Also check out the ice skating rink through Jan. 9.
When: Nightly through Friday, Dec. 31
Where: Downtown Tucson
Cost: Free to stroll through downtown. Click here for info and prices on the ice rink
Visit the Downtown Tucson Partnership website for more information.
Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson
Discovery Night includes bilingual story time, interactive pop-up science experiments and art projects, plus access to the rest of the museum's exhibits.
When: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
1912 Brewing NYE event
Get fancy and dress up for a fun event at 1912 Brewing Company! The brewery will be hosting a groovy disco-themed dance party to ring in the New Year. The ball drop will happen at 10 p.m. with a complimentary champagne toast.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. for the ball drop
Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Brother John's 6th anniversary and NYE
Celebrate both New Year's Eve and the sixth anniversary of Brother John's in the same night. There will be live music from the Zona Libre Band, party favors, a champagne toast, a balloon drop and free menudo after midnight.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door
Casa Marana NYE party
Join the party at Casa Marana with beer pong, a ball drop, a photo wall and a champagne toast at midnight!
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Casa Marana event page for more information.
Casino del Sol NYE celebration
Casino del Sol will be hosting a night full of musical performances and good vibes to help ring in 2022. Enjoy Gigi and the Glow in Casino del Sol's conference center, plus other happenings in the bingo hall and at Casino of the Sun.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for Gigi and the Glow
Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend, 21+ event
Catalina Brewing Company NYE event
Ring in the New Year at Catalina Brewing Company with warm fire pits, games, a tasty pot luck, dancing, music and a champagne toast at midnight. For a double celebration, there will be an additional champagne toast to ring in the east coast's New Year at 10 p.m.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and games are available for purchase
Noon Year at Children's Museum Tucson
Kids can join in the countdown, too! Noon Year at the museum will include a ball drop, crafts, noise makers and an apple juice toast at noon.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $9 for adults and children
NYE party at Hacienda Del Sol
Visit the resort for a night of music and food, including a dinner and dessert buffet, a bar and live music from AJ & Blackjacks 21. Come midnight, there will be a champagne toast and party favors.
When: Friday, Dec. 31. Dinner is 6:30-9 p.m., dessert is 9-11 p.m. The dance party is 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road
Cost: Dinner, dessert and dancing is $100. Dessert and dancing is $35. This is a 21+ event
Visit the event page for more information and to buy tickets.
NYE party at Hotel Congress
Celebrate the New Year with the ghosts of Hotel Congress' past. Séances will be performed all night on the third floor (on a first-come, first-served basis), plus there will be tarot card readers and magicians, live music, dancing, food trucks, cocktails, a photo booth, fireworks on the roof and champagne toasts. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry to this event.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $75, ages 21+ event
Hotel McCoy NYE stay
Book a stay at Hotel McCoy and go back in time to the '20s this New Year's Eve. This night will be filled with music, dancing poolside, DJ Buttafly, a fortune teller and the long-awaited champagne toast at midnight. Room reservations are required for this party.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to midnight
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: Make your room reservations here
NYE at The Maverick
Enjoy a late night with live music, dancing and drinks.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $15 per person, includes a champagne toast. $25 and $50 tables available for reservations
Celebrate NYE at Monterey Court
Ring in 2022 at Monterey Court with music from Heather Hardy and her band, Dusty City Blues. The show stops at 10 p.m. (which is midnight on the east coast) for a champagne toast, then the show continues again until 11 p.m. to give guests a chance to get home before midnight. A $60 ticket gets you entry to the show, a four-course dinner and a champagne toast. Reservations are required.
When: Friday, Dec. 31. Earliest reservation is 6 p.m. Ends at 11 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $60 for everything or $20 a la carte
Visit the event page for more information and to book your reservation.
Surly Wench NYE party
Get dressed up with your friends for an '80s New Year's Eve party. This late-night event will have DJs, a champagne toast, a photo booth, '80s music, giveaways and drink specials.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $10, ages 21+
NYE with Union Public House
Dance to Little House of Funk on the outdoor stage from 7 to 10 p.m. and then get ready for DJs while you wait for the champagne toast at midnight. If you're a night owl, stick around — the party keeps going until 2 a.m.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks are available for purchase
NYE with Caps & Corks
Visit Caps & Corks for a night of live music with Paul Opocensky.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Board game day at Flandrau
Visit Flandrau for a day filled with classic board games and science exhibits. Also, four different shows will be played in the planetarium. Masks are required.
When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Admission is $7 for kids, $9 adults. Planetarium shows are a separate charge, also $7 for kids and $9 for adults.
Live music at MotoSonora
Visit MotoSonora Brewing Company every Saturday for evenings of live music. Check out the schedule here.
When: Saturdays, 7-9 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free, bring money for drinks
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Hot Cocoa 5K Run/Walk
Enjoy this New Year's Day 5K run/walk with the Town of Oro Valley. The race will include snacks, water and hot cocoa, with prizes awarded to winners.
When: Saturday, Jan. 1, beginning at 11:22 a.m.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 the day of. Children 12 and under race for free with a paying adult
Visit the event website for more information and to register.
New Year's celebration at AZ Hops and Vines
Visit the winery for live music from Rilen'Out, plus wine and food.
When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and wine
Cars and coffee
Kick off 2022 with a free, casual car meet. Attendees will also get coffee and golfing for free 8-10 a.m., thanks to TopGolf.
When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: Free
Live music at the lake
Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music. Remember to bring your own chairs and blankets.
When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free
Dr. Zoo
Kids 8-12 years old will have the chance to go behind-the-scenes to Reid Park Zoo's animal health center to get a glance at a day in the life of a zoo veterinarian.
When: Sunday, Jan. 2, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $15 for kids of members, $20 for nonmembers
Visit the website for more information and to sign up.
East-side vintage market
Shop for antiques at this vintage market on Tucson's east side.
When: Sunday, Jan. 2, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 8740 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Cat bingo
Cuddle up with cats at El Jefe Lounge and play bingo! Winners will be awarded prizes such as future lounging passes and El Jefe merch. Cat bingo is recommended for ages 5 and up. Reservations are required.
When: Sunday, Jan. 2, Jan. 16, Jan. 30, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: $14
Mimosas, Music and Market
Shop for handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Sunday, Jan. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.
Tucson International Jewish Film Festival
This film festival features more than two dozen films and shorts that "inspire Jewish values, life and learning."
When: Jan. 6 through Feb. 20
Where: Virtual
Cost: Individual tickets are $12, passes are $120 and include access to 12 films, a mini series and six shorts
Cat trivia night
Test your knowledge on all things cats at this cat-themed trivia night — surrounded by El Jefe Cat Lounge's cats! This event is for adults only, and if you're 21 and over, you can bring your own drinks.
When: Friday, Jan. 7 and Jan. 21, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $15
Zoppé Family Circus
The circus is back at the Mercado District for its 11th year this January, with clowns, acrobats and more performances.
When: Jan. 7-23
Where: Mercado District, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $25-$50
Walk the Turquoise Trail
Learn about Tucson history during a 2½-mile walk along the Turquoise Trail guided by docents from the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum. Pre-registration is recommended.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, Sunday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers
Herb walk with Mission Garden
Nancy Green, an herbalist and expert in native plants, will lead a walk through Mission Garden to explore and learn about medicinal foods and herbs.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free, $5 donation suggested
Mercado Flea
This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.
When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Careers at a zoo
Students in seventh grade and up can attend this interactive workshop to learn about all the careers that keep Reid Park Zoo running, plus other wildlife careers. Registration required.
When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free
Visit the website for more information and to sign up.
Harry Potter trivia
Test your skills in all things "Harry Potter" during this trivia night at Casa Marana.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Tucson Fringe Festival
Over four days, this performing arts festival will host more than two dozen events and performances at three physical venues (plus virtual venues!). Enjoy storytelling, music, dance and magic.
When: Jan. 13-16
Where: Locations vary, some virtual, some in-person
Cost: Varies based on show, $3-$40
Tucson Jazz Festival
Enjoy more than a week of jazz concerts across Tucson, including performances by Dianne Reeves, Arthur Vint & Associates and Jon Batiste.
When: Jan. 14-23
Where: Locations vary
Cost: Prices vary from free to $100 depending on the show
Vision board workshop
Create your own vision board to make 2022 your best year yet.
When: Friday, Jan. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Colliope Co, 657 W. St. Mary's Road
Cost: $35
Onesie bar crawl
Throw on your coziest onesie for this bar crawl, stopping at bars including Cobra Arcade Bar, Funky Monk, Hi Fi, Highwire Lounge, Mr. Head's and O'Malleys.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 4 p.m. to midnight (including an after party)
Where: Funky Monk, 350 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15-$20
Meditation with cats
Spend your morning meditating with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $25
Puppy yoga
Attend a yoga session for beginners — surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws. This event is for ages 14 and up.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 1-2 p.m.
Where: Barefoot Studios, 7053 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $20
Transportation event at the Children's Museum Tucson
Learn about transportation at Children's Museum Tucson and enjoy free admission for the day.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the transportation event. The museum is open until 5 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Dillinger Days
More than 80 years ago, John Dillinger and his crew of criminals were captured in Tucson, with Hotel Congress being a prominent spot that led to the capture. Watch a re-enactment of the capture at this year's Dillinger Days at Hotel Congress.
When: Sunday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a pre-party on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 7-10 p.m. for ages 21 and up.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
The Office trivia
Test your knowledge in all things "The Office" for this trivia night.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase
Many shows in Tucson's massive gem showcase begin in late January (through mid-February), including the 22nd Street Show and the show at Kino Sports Complex.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 26, through mid-February
Where: Locations vary
Cost: Most shows are free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit Visit Tucson's website for more information.
Native artists' craft market and demonstrations
Attend this event with several Native artists who will host demonstrations including basket- and jewelry-making. Items will also be for sale.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: Included with museum admission of $5
La Encantada art market
SAACA is hosting a two-day fine art market at La Encantada shopping center. Shop from fashion to metalwork.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Meet-and-greet with Anna and Elsa
Meet with Anna and Elsa of "Frozen." There will also be playtime and a "Frozen"-themed craft.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 9-10:30 a.m.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: $17