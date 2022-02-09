A young child looks in awe at a walking dinosaur during Jurassic Quest at the Pima County Fair Grounds in Pima County on January 26, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. Masks are recommended indoors for everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.

Tsiriry Anjarihva sorts hand-carved decorative heart pieces for display while workers at the Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, 201 W. Lester St., prepare for the 2019 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, Jan. 23, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. 

Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase

Many shows in Tucson's massive gem showcase wrap up this weekend. Popular shows include Kino Gem & Mineral Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), African Art Village (Jan. 29 through Feb. 13) and Tucson Gem and Mineral Show (Feb. 10-13). 

When: Now through mid-February, individual shows have their own dates

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Most shows are free to attend, though some may require admission or parking fees. Bring money for shopping!

Visit Visit Tucson's website for more information on all the shows.

Gather February Market

Shop for unique treasures at this four-day event. At this shopping event, you can stuff your cars and totes with vintage, antiques and creative finds.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 10-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 657 W. St. Marys Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Girl Scout cookies are here! (Sponsored)

Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths from now until March 13th that follow local, state and CDC guidelines while others will be running their cookie business virtually. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or delivery, door-to-door sales, or via cookie booth and help them find their success.

Oro Valley Concert Series 

It's that time again! Head over to Oro Valley for a performance by Jovert Steel Drum for a variety of music that will have you dancing in your seat.

When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 6–7:30 p.m.

Where: Century at the Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring your own folding chair

Visit the event page for more information.

Live Music at Westward Look

Visit the resort for nights packed with live music through this series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Westward Look. Adam Townsend will be performing!

When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 per person, drinks and food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Small Island Big Song is coming to Tucson Feb. 19 (Sponsored)

Hear the people who sing for the sea. Small Island Big Song unites islanders, who share an ancient seafaring ancestry and language, in a contemporary musical statement from a region on the frontline of cultural and environmental challenges. Presented by Arizona Arts Live.

Bingo Night at Caps & Corks

Win some prizes during three rounds of bingo at Caps & Corks this Thursday.

When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to play, drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information. 

Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of crafts and celebrating Arizona's birthday. 

When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Jurassic Quest 

Thump, thump, thump! Check out all things dinosaur at this event, including rides, a fossil search, watch a raptor training and see a 50-foot-long Megalodon, 60-foot Spinosaurus, a 80-foot-long Apatosaurus, a life-size T-Rex and more prehistoric fun. 

When: Friday, Feb. 11, 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 13, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: $19-$36, remember to register online for tickets and timed entry slots. 

Visit the event website for more information.

The Empire Strikes Back In Concert: Tucson Symphony Orchestra

Are you a Star Wars fan? Tucson Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" in concert this Friday. 

When: Friday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $17-$88

Visit the event page for more information.

Sweethearts in Reid Park

Tucson Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Valentine event for adults with a fun date night at the park featuring entertainment, games, popcorn, charcuterie box, hot drinks, a movie in the park and four passes to Reid Park Zoo.  

When: Friday, Feb. 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: $25 per adult couple, ages 18 and up. This event is now at full capacity, but you can sign up to be on the waitlist. 

Visit the event page for more information.

Romantic Valentine's Date Night at the Lavender Farm

Take your sweetie to the farm for a lavender pop-up shop, private seating, two special curated charcuterie boards, live music and a lavender bouquet to take home.

When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 11-13, 4 p.m.

Where: Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $100, limited seats

Visit the event page for more information.

Zona Libre Live

Visit Brother John's for salsa, merengue and bachata music. Zona Libre will be performing, helping you dance the night away. 

When: Friday, Feb. 11, 9 p.m. 

Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10 cover

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Three Band Performance 

The Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association will be hosting a performance from Vox Urbana, Gabriel Naïm Amor and Freddy Parish at Monterey Court. In addition to these live performances, this event will also offer fun raffles and prizes.

When: Friday, Feb. 11, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Students from Tanque Verde Elementary School get ready for a projection show about the solar system at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium on the University of Arizona campus in 2015.

Valentine's Weekend at the planetarium 

Take your valentine to Flandrau Science Center for a "Laser Beatles" laser show, a star talk that discusses romantic and tragic stories in constellations, or a guide through the solar system including a "heart" on Pluto. 

When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 11-13, see the schedule here

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $3-$9

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

Bring your sweetheart and your skates for a rolling good time! DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this three-hour, outdoor roller disco event.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10, bring your own skates

Visit the event page for more information.

Wildflower plant sale

Pick up wildflower and landscape plants native to the Sonoran Desert at Native Seeds/SEARCH's upcoming plant sale.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road

Cost: Bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience 

Join a live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

It's not uncommon to see stilt walkers, jugglers and other circus artists entertaining the crowds at the Arizona Renaissance Festival.

Arizona Renaissance Festival 

Go back in time at the upcoming Renaissance Festival, with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 5 through April 3. Also open Presidents' Day

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon 

Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday Steam Pump Ranch

Attend a family-friendly event with live music, archaeological demonstrations, kids crafts and a farmers market.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Heritage Market

This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. Find food trucks and businesses, music, raffles and a vaccination clinic. Masks are required.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Britney-Themed Ladies' Night at Catalina Brewing Company 

Celebrate at this fun themed ladies' night event. Get dressed in your Britney best and enjoy music, videos, karaoke, cocktails, pints, kamikaze shots and Jell-O shots.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Members of the crowd get up and dance to the live music outdoors on the patio at St. Philip’s Plaza in April 2021.

Gigi and the Glow at St. Philip's Plaza

Watch Gigi and the Glow light up the stage with dancing and popping beats on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza. Be sure to get there a little early to ask the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating in the plaza.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars & Coffee

Stroll through classic beauties with friends and family at this free car show. This month Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club will feature muscle cars.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10 a.m.

Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Native American Arts Fair

Visit Mission Garden for their Native American Arts Fair. Shop and visit with 35-40 artists exhibiting and selling ceramics, baskets, clothing, jewelry, carvings, paintings, beadwork, gourd art and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Dark Hearts Market 

Grab the girls and go shopping for curiosities, oddities, ritual supplies, dark home decor, jewelry and more at this event, plus tarot card readings for singles and couples. If you stick around after hours, you can join a fun mini event for adults with a burlesque performance by “Don't Blink Burlesque” and fun vendors.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. Burlesque starts at 8 p.m. 

Where: Woolly Fern, 4401 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend. Burlesque is $20 and is ages 21+

Visit the event page for more information. 

Valentino en el Barrio 

Find the perfect gift for your valentine at this market in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood. Shop from more than a dozen local artists. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Barrio Viejo, 527 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information. 

Amorcito Mercadito del Barrio 

Visit this market at Galeria Mitotera to shop local artists and enjoy food from four local vendors.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea with the queen 

Meet Tucson's own Ms. Arizona 2022, Allona Mulkey at this event, which will also feature special drinks and Valentine-themed crafts.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Café con Leche at American Eat Co., 1439 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5-$15, reserve tickets online

Visit the event page for more information. 

Share the Love Valentine's Drop Box

Make a special Valentine's card for seniors with your kids and slide it in the drop box Feb. 12. A "superhero sweetheart" will deliver them for you to a local nursing home. 

When: Now through Friday, Feb. 11 

Where: Valley of the Moon Tucson, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Heather Lil Mama’s Lovefest

Celebrate with your love, while Heather and the band perform on stage under the stars at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. Reservations are available.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10:15 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $15

Visit the Monterey Court event page for more information.

Members of the honor guard watch as Trooper Juan Figueroa from the Department of Public Safety, far right, unfurls the Arizona state flag at the start of Tucson’s birthday fiesta at the Presidio museum in 2019.

Living History Day 

Monday marks Valentine's Day, but it also marks Arizona's birthday! Celebrate Arizona's statehood at the Presidio Museum with demonstrations, games, music and dance.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark with Children's Museum Tucson 

Children's Museum Tucson is hosting Barbea Williams Performing Company at its upcoming Art After Dark event. The event includes performances, games and the chance to make your own tambourine. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $4.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Valentine's Day event with International Wildlife Museum

Visit the International Wildlife Museum for Valentine's Day animal crafts, "Valen-slime," snacks and a "heart hunt" through the museum. Reservations are required. The last day to get tickets is Feb. 10.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass

Cost: $3-$13, Museum members can attend for free

Visit the event page for more information.

Valentine's on the lavender farm 

Spend some time on the lavender farm in Oracle, with hot cocoa, cookies and crafts for the kids.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, noon

Where: Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $17

Visit the event page for more information.

Chocolate Love at AZ Hops and Vines 

It's going to get hot and spicy at the vineyard this Valentine's weekend. Cruise over for shirtless firemen, chocolate, a cigar lounge, wine, fun games and tasty bites. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: This event is free to attend, but tickets are available at $25 for wine and chocolate pairings.

Visit the event page and website for more information.

The 5th Annual Onesie Bar Crawl

Grab your onesie and a couple friends for a party downtown. The crawl will start at The Funky Monk and end at Cobra Arcade Bar. This event will get you access to drink specials, food, an exclusive bar crawl map and a fun after party.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 4-11:45 p.m.

Where: The Funky Monk Tucson, 350 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

Valentine's Day Flower Arrangement 

Create a beautiful planted flower arrangement from a mix of annual flowers and bright tropicals.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

Cost: $5 for the class, pots and flowers available for purchase. Call 520-299-9471 to reserve a seat

Visit the event page for more information. 

Valentine's Day Throwdown at The Maverick 

Take your cowboy or cowgirl over to The Maverick for their annual Valentine's Day party! This event will have live music by Chauncey Jones and DJ Porkchop, giveaways and prizes all night. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 p.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m. and drinks are available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

The glorious French toast doughnut at Donut Bar. 

Donut Bar Tucson Turns Two

Donut Bar downtown will be celebrating their second year with live music, donut releases, drink specials, donut cakes, free donuts for kids, photo contests and prizes.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Donut Bar Tucson, 33 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Top Dead Center and Friends at the Hut

Cruise downtown to see a live on-stage performance by Top Dead Center at the Hut this Saturday. Get ready to groove and dance in your seats at this fun outdoor performance.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 5-8 p.m.

Where: The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Months after closing the original Whiskey Roads at 2265 W. Ina Road, the club's owners are reopening in a much larger space at Foothills Mall that had been home to World Grille By Sega. About $1.2 million has been poured into the empty mall space.

Whiskey Roads Grand Reopening Weekend

Join Whiskey Roads for a grand re-opening weekend. Get ready to dance all night with the Panic Station back on stage!

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Whiskey Roads, 2290 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

Goat yoga at Udall Park 

Enjoy a yoga class at Udall Park, surrounded by goats with GOT Yoga.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.

Where: Udall Park northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market 

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

Valentine's Charcuterie and Wine

Take a trip to Sonoita for a beautiful afternoon with a tasty charcuterie box from Board + Brie Tucson, a bottle of wine, two souvenir glasses and live music. Remember to bring your folding chair or get cozy with your sweetie with their blankets, heaters and fire pits.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, noon to 3 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: $75 per couple

Visit the event page for more information.

Disney Princess Movies with Casa Film Bar

Sunday is Disney Princess night at Casa Film Bar. This Sunday, Casa Film Bar will be showing the 1950 version of Cinderella and the 1997 Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Watch the classic Disney princess movie remake outdoors and the original animated film indoors. The Reservation Sensations food truck will arrive at 6 p.m.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chinese New Year and Lion Dance

Take a virtual class where you will learn how to make dumplings, steam fish and make tong yuan. There will also be a lion dance performance at 1:30 p.m.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m. 

Where: Virtual event

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items. 

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Visitors look over the art displayed on multiple levels at the Tucson Museum of Art where ramps lead to the lowermost galleries located below ground level.

Second SundAZe: Family Day

Every second Sunday of every month, the Tucson Museum of Art hosts free admission to the museum. This month, explore an Olivier Mosset exhibition and other activities. Plus, Ballet Rincon Ensemble dancers will perform in the plaza.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 200 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Cuddle with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge 

Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for events all month long, including cat bingo and yoga this weekend. 

When: Sunday, Feb. 13 for yoga (10-11 a.m.) and cat bingo (6-7 p.m.)

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18 for yoga, $14 for bingo. Reservations are required for bingo.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nothing but Love Songs at Monterey Court 

We all have a few love song favorites. If you need some more variety on your playlist, then listen and dance to some pop, rock, soul, blues and celebrate with your Valentine at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: Free to attend, reservations required

Visit the Monterey Court event page for more information.

