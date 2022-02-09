This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. Masks are recommended indoors for everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.
Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase
Many shows in Tucson's massive gem showcase wrap up this weekend. Popular shows include Kino Gem & Mineral Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), African Art Village (Jan. 29 through Feb. 13) and Tucson Gem and Mineral Show (Feb. 10-13).
When: Now through mid-February, individual shows have their own dates
Where: Locations vary
Cost: Most shows are free to attend, though some may require admission or parking fees. Bring money for shopping!
Visit Visit Tucson's website for more information on all the shows.
Gather February Market
Shop for unique treasures at this four-day event. At this shopping event, you can stuff your cars and totes with vintage, antiques and creative finds.
When: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 10-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 657 W. St. Marys Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Girl Scout cookies are here! (Sponsored)
Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths from now until March 13th that follow local, state and CDC guidelines while others will be running their cookie business virtually. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or delivery, door-to-door sales, or via cookie booth and help them find their success.
Oro Valley Concert Series
It's that time again! Head over to Oro Valley for a performance by Jovert Steel Drum for a variety of music that will have you dancing in your seat.
When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 6–7:30 p.m.
Where: Century at the Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring your own folding chair
Live Music at Westward Look
Visit the resort for nights packed with live music through this series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Westward Look. Adam Townsend will be performing!
When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 per person, drinks and food available for purchase
Small Island Big Song is coming to Tucson Feb. 19 (Sponsored)
Hear the people who sing for the sea. Small Island Big Song unites islanders, who share an ancient seafaring ancestry and language, in a contemporary musical statement from a region on the frontline of cultural and environmental challenges. Presented by Arizona Arts Live.
Bingo Night at Caps & Corks
Win some prizes during three rounds of bingo at Caps & Corks this Thursday.
When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to play, drinks available for purchase
Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of crafts and celebrating Arizona's birthday.
When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Jurassic Quest
Thump, thump, thump! Check out all things dinosaur at this event, including rides, a fossil search, watch a raptor training and see a 50-foot-long Megalodon, 60-foot Spinosaurus, a 80-foot-long Apatosaurus, a life-size T-Rex and more prehistoric fun.
When: Friday, Feb. 11, 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 13, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
Cost: $19-$36, remember to register online for tickets and timed entry slots.
Visit the event website for more information.
The Empire Strikes Back In Concert: Tucson Symphony Orchestra
Are you a Star Wars fan? Tucson Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" in concert this Friday.
When: Friday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $17-$88
Sweethearts in Reid Park
Tucson Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Valentine event for adults with a fun date night at the park featuring entertainment, games, popcorn, charcuterie box, hot drinks, a movie in the park and four passes to Reid Park Zoo.
When: Friday, Feb. 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
Cost: $25 per adult couple, ages 18 and up. This event is now at full capacity, but you can sign up to be on the waitlist.
Romantic Valentine's Date Night at the Lavender Farm
Take your sweetie to the farm for a lavender pop-up shop, private seating, two special curated charcuterie boards, live music and a lavender bouquet to take home.
When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 11-13, 4 p.m.
Where: Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $100, limited seats
Zona Libre Live
Visit Brother John's for salsa, merengue and bachata music. Zona Libre will be performing, helping you dance the night away.
When: Friday, Feb. 11, 9 p.m.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $10 cover
TKMA Three Band Performance
The Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association will be hosting a performance from Vox Urbana, Gabriel Naïm Amor and Freddy Parish at Monterey Court. In addition to these live performances, this event will also offer fun raffles and prizes.
When: Friday, Feb. 11, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $15
Valentine's Weekend at the planetarium
Take your valentine to Flandrau Science Center for a "Laser Beatles" laser show, a star talk that discusses romantic and tragic stories in constellations, or a guide through the solar system including a "heart" on Pluto.
When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 11-13, see the schedule here
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $3-$9
Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco
Bring your sweetheart and your skates for a rolling good time! DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this three-hour, outdoor roller disco event.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10, bring your own skates
Wildflower plant sale
Pick up wildflower and landscape plants native to the Sonoran Desert at Native Seeds/SEARCH's upcoming plant sale.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road
Cost: Bring money for shopping
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Join a live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the upcoming Renaissance Festival, with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 5 through April 3. Also open Presidents' Day
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults
Second Saturday Steam Pump Ranch
Attend a family-friendly event with live music, archaeological demonstrations, kids crafts and a farmers market.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
The Heritage Market
This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. Find food trucks and businesses, music, raffles and a vaccination clinic. Masks are required.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend
Britney-Themed Ladies' Night at Catalina Brewing Company
Celebrate at this fun themed ladies' night event. Get dressed in your Britney best and enjoy music, videos, karaoke, cocktails, pints, kamikaze shots and Jell-O shots.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Gigi and the Glow at St. Philip's Plaza
Watch Gigi and the Glow light up the stage with dancing and popping beats on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza. Be sure to get there a little early to ask the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating in the plaza.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Cars & Coffee
Stroll through classic beauties with friends and family at this free car show. This month Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club will feature muscle cars.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10 a.m.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Native American Arts Fair
Visit Mission Garden for their Native American Arts Fair. Shop and visit with 35-40 artists exhibiting and selling ceramics, baskets, clothing, jewelry, carvings, paintings, beadwork, gourd art and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Visit the event page for more information.
Dark Hearts Market
Grab the girls and go shopping for curiosities, oddities, ritual supplies, dark home decor, jewelry and more at this event, plus tarot card readings for singles and couples. If you stick around after hours, you can join a fun mini event for adults with a burlesque performance by “Don't Blink Burlesque” and fun vendors.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. Burlesque starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Woolly Fern, 4401 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend. Burlesque is $20 and is ages 21+
Visit the event page for more information.
Valentino en el Barrio
Find the perfect gift for your valentine at this market in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood. Shop from more than a dozen local artists.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Barrio Viejo, 527 S. Meyer Ave.
Cost: Bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Amorcito Mercadito del Barrio
Visit this market at Galeria Mitotera to shop local artists and enjoy food from four local vendors.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Tea with the queen
Meet Tucson's own Ms. Arizona 2022, Allona Mulkey at this event, which will also feature special drinks and Valentine-themed crafts.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Café con Leche at American Eat Co., 1439 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5-$15, reserve tickets online
Visit the event page for more information.
Share the Love Valentine's Drop Box
Make a special Valentine's card for seniors with your kids and slide it in the drop box Feb. 12. A "superhero sweetheart" will deliver them for you to a local nursing home.
When: Now through Friday, Feb. 11
Where: Valley of the Moon Tucson, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Heather Lil Mama’s Lovefest
Celebrate with your love, while Heather and the band perform on stage under the stars at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. Reservations are available.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10:15 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $15
Visit the Monterey Court event page for more information.
Living History Day
Monday marks Valentine's Day, but it also marks Arizona's birthday! Celebrate Arizona's statehood at the Presidio Museum with demonstrations, games, music and dance.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $5
Art After Dark with Children's Museum Tucson
Children's Museum Tucson is hosting Barbea Williams Performing Company at its upcoming Art After Dark event. The event includes performances, games and the chance to make your own tambourine.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $4.50
Valentine's Day event with International Wildlife Museum
Visit the International Wildlife Museum for Valentine's Day animal crafts, "Valen-slime," snacks and a "heart hunt" through the museum. Reservations are required. The last day to get tickets is Feb. 10.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass
Cost: $3-$13, Museum members can attend for free
Valentine's on the lavender farm
Spend some time on the lavender farm in Oracle, with hot cocoa, cookies and crafts for the kids.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, noon
Where: Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $17
Chocolate Love at AZ Hops and Vines
It's going to get hot and spicy at the vineyard this Valentine's weekend. Cruise over for shirtless firemen, chocolate, a cigar lounge, wine, fun games and tasty bites.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: This event is free to attend, but tickets are available at $25 for wine and chocolate pairings.
Visit the event page and website for more information.
The 5th Annual Onesie Bar Crawl
Grab your onesie and a couple friends for a party downtown. The crawl will start at The Funky Monk and end at Cobra Arcade Bar. This event will get you access to drink specials, food, an exclusive bar crawl map and a fun after party.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 4-11:45 p.m.
Where: The Funky Monk Tucson, 350 E. Congress St.
Cost: $20-$25
Valentine's Day Flower Arrangement
Create a beautiful planted flower arrangement from a mix of annual flowers and bright tropicals.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $5 for the class, pots and flowers available for purchase. Call 520-299-9471 to reserve a seat
Valentine's Day Throwdown at The Maverick
Take your cowboy or cowgirl over to The Maverick for their annual Valentine's Day party! This event will have live music by Chauncey Jones and DJ Porkchop, giveaways and prizes all night.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m. and drinks are available for purchase
Donut Bar Tucson Turns Two
Donut Bar downtown will be celebrating their second year with live music, donut releases, drink specials, donut cakes, free donuts for kids, photo contests and prizes.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Donut Bar Tucson, 33 N. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase
Top Dead Center and Friends at the Hut
Cruise downtown to see a live on-stage performance by Top Dead Center at the Hut this Saturday. Get ready to groove and dance in your seats at this fun outdoor performance.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 5-8 p.m.
Where: The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Whiskey Roads Grand Reopening Weekend
Join Whiskey Roads for a grand re-opening weekend. Get ready to dance all night with the Panic Station back on stage!
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: Whiskey Roads, 2290 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the website for more information.
Goat yoga at Udall Park
Enjoy a yoga class at Udall Park, surrounded by goats with GOT Yoga.
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.
Where: Udall Park northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Valentine's Charcuterie and Wine
Take a trip to Sonoita for a beautiful afternoon with a tasty charcuterie box from Board + Brie Tucson, a bottle of wine, two souvenir glasses and live music. Remember to bring your folding chair or get cozy with your sweetie with their blankets, heaters and fire pits.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, noon to 3 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: $75 per couple
Disney Princess Movies with Casa Film Bar
Sunday is Disney Princess night at Casa Film Bar. This Sunday, Casa Film Bar will be showing the 1950 version of Cinderella and the 1997 Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Watch the classic Disney princess movie remake outdoors and the original animated film indoors. The Reservation Sensations food truck will arrive at 6 p.m.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Chinese New Year and Lion Dance
Take a virtual class where you will learn how to make dumplings, steam fish and make tong yuan. There will also be a lion dance performance at 1:30 p.m.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m.
Where: Virtual event
Cost: Free to attend
Mercado Flea
This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Second SundAZe: Family Day
Every second Sunday of every month, the Tucson Museum of Art hosts free admission to the museum. This month, explore an Olivier Mosset exhibition and other activities. Plus, Ballet Rincon Ensemble dancers will perform in the plaza.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 200 W. Alameda St.
Cost: Free to attend, registration required
Visit the event page for more information.
Cuddle with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for events all month long, including cat bingo and yoga this weekend.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13 for yoga (10-11 a.m.) and cat bingo (6-7 p.m.)
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $18 for yoga, $14 for bingo. Reservations are required for bingo.
Visit the event page for more information.
Nothing but Love Songs at Monterey Court
We all have a few love song favorites. If you need some more variety on your playlist, then listen and dance to some pop, rock, soul, blues and celebrate with your Valentine at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: Free to attend, reservations required
Visit the Monterey Court event page for more information.