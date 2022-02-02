Lock Your Love heart

This heart sculpture, near Haggerty Plaza on Fourth Avenue, is full of love.

 Alicia Vega

This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. For indoor spaces, masks are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are recommended indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.

Zhamayra Gomez poses on a crystal throne from Bookbinder Crystals while her brother Zhammyl Suarez takes a picture at Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show, 777 W. Cushing St., in Tucson, Ariz. on Jan. 30th, 2022.

Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase

Tucson's massive gem showcase has started with 30+ shows, many open through mid-February. Popular shows include Kino Gem & Mineral Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), African Art Village (Jan. 29 through Feb. 13), Gem & Jam Festival 2022 (Feb. 4 through Feb. 6) and Colors of the Stone (Jan. 29 through Feb. 5).

When: Now through mid-February, individual shows have their own dates

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Most shows are free to attend, though some may require admission or parking fees. Bring money for shopping!

Visit Visit Tucson's website for more information on all the shows.

Free First Thursday: Noble, Proud, Wise, Lordly: Art of the Jaguar

The Tucson Museum of Art will be displaying images and information about jaguars throughout the museum, plus fun gallery activities. TMA will also have music by Dos Sueños from 6-7 p.m. and a cash bar serving beer and wine.

When: Thursday, Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 200 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Seen by over one million people in 40 countries, the Australia-based performance troupe, CIRCA, is at the forefront of contemporary circus. Ten acrobats bring Stravinsky’s seminal The Rite of Spring to the circus stage — pulsating with tension and infused with dark humor, this distinctive production confronts humanity’s inter-connectivity, our inherent sexual desire and our relationship with divinity. Presented by Arizona Arts Live.

Just Between Friends Tucson sale

This consignment sale will feature more than 75,000 items for babies and kids, including clothing, strollers, swaddles, books and board games.

When: Thursday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Former Stein Mart building, 4881 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free admission with online ticket registration for public sale hours. Ticket prices vary for the Prime Time Presale, early-bird entry or First-Dibs Half-Price sale.

Visit the event page for more information.

Coven Night Market

It's back! Shop a quirky fun market full of oddities and unusual finds.

When: Friday, Feb. 4, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Woolly Fern, 3 doors west of When + Where, 4401 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Ruchikala and 5 Points dinner

Enjoy Indian-inspired pizzas, plus wine and dessert at this pop-up dinner with Ruchikala and 5 Points. Make reservations soon as space is limited.

When: Feb. 4-5, 11-12

Where: 5 Points, 756 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Varies based on dishes ordered

Visit the event page for more information.

Arts and craft show on Oracle

Shop from more than 40 Southern Arizona artists at this arts show along Oracle Road.

When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 6346 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Live Music at Westward Look

Visit the resort for nights packed with live music through this series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Westward Look. Music in February includes Connie Brannock & House of Funk, Whose Blues, Adam Townsend Duo, Liz and Pete and Jukebox Junqies.

When: Feb. 4, Feb. 5, Feb. 10, Feb. 18, Feb. 19. Thursday dates run 5-7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday dates run 6-8 p.m.

Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 per person, drinks and food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Cuddle with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for events all month long, including cat trivia, yoga, meditation and bingo.

When: See the event calendar here

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Varies

Visit the event page for more information.

Hotel Congress is located at 311 E. Congress St.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Join a live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934.

When: Saturday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

Lunar New Year at Mission Garden

Visit Mission Garden, in partnership with the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, for food samples, tea ceremony demonstrations, a lion dance and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at Catalina State Park

Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association is hosting a stargazing event with telescopes available for viewing star clusters and planets. This event is dependent on weather.

When: Saturday, Feb. 5, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Go back in time at the upcoming Renaissance Festival, with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 5 through April 3. Also open Presidents' Day

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon 

Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

A saguaro cactus stands tall during sunset following monsoon storm activity on July 24, 2017, as seen from Sentinel Peak in Tucson, Ariz.

Buffelgrass pull on "A" Mountain

Pull the invasive buffelgrass on Sentinel Peak to kick off Save Our Saguaros Month. Gloves, pick axes and digging bars will be provided. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: "A" Mountain, 1001 S. Sentinel Peak Road. Meet in the lower parking lot

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at the lake: Apocalypso

Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music. Apocalypso will be performing! Remember to bring your own chairs and blankets.

When: Saturday, Feb. 5, 5-6:30 p.m.

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

Cost: Free

Visit the event website for more information.

Goat yoga at Udall Park

Enjoy a yoga class at Udall Park, surrounded by goats with GOT Yoga.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.

Where: Udall Park northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

Beertender Hanna Naegle draws a flight of beers at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. on May 9, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.

'80s music trivia night at Crooked Tooth

Test your skills at a fun trivia night with friends for brain teasers, beer and prizes at Crooked Tooth.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Annual SMaSHed in the Desert Beer Festival

Did you know Harbottle is turning four? Visit the second annual Single Malt and Single Hop beer competition and anniversary party this weekend. See eight breweries pair up to compete in a four-way blind taste test. Your ticket will get you four tasters and a pint of your favorite beer in a custom pint glass.

When: Saturday, Feb. 5, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road

Cost: $30, additional drink tickets are available to purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Concert Series 

It's that time again! Head over to Oro Valley for a performance by Jovert Steel Drum for a variety of music that will have you dancing in your seat.

When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 6–7:30 p.m.

Where: Century at the Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring your own folding chair

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Three Band Performance

The Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association will be hosting a performance from Vox Urbana, Gabriel Naïm Amor and Freddy Parish at Monterey Court. In addition to these live performances, this event will also offer fun raffles and prizes.

When: Friday, Feb. 11, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Sweethearts in Reid Park

Tucson Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Valentine event for adults with a fun date night at the park featuring entertainment, games, popcorn, charcuterie box, hot drinks, a movie in the park and four passes to Reid Park Zoo. Tickets are limited, so register soon.

When: Friday, Feb. 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: $25 per adult couple, ages 18 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Romantic Valentine's Date Night at the Lavender Farm

Take your sweetie to the farm for a lavender pop-up shop, private seating, two special curated charcuterie boards, live music and a lavender bouquet to take home.

When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 11-13, 4 p.m.

Where: Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $100, limited seats

Visit the event page for more information.

Valentino en el Barrio

Make a visit to this market in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood and shop from more than a dozen local artists. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Barrio Viejo, 527 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information. 

Britney-Themed Ladies' Night at Catalina Brewing Company

Celebrate at this fun themed ladies' night event. Get dressed in your Britney best and enjoy music, videos, karaoke, cocktails, pints, kamikaze shots and Jell-O shots.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Chocolate Love event 2019

Chocolate Love at AZ Hops and Vines

It's going to get hot and spicy at the vineyard this Valentine's weekend. Cruise over for shirtless firemen, chocolate, a cigar lounge, wine, fun games and tasty bites. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: This event is free to attend, but tickets are available at $25 for wine and chocolate pairings.

Visit the event page and website for more information.

Dark Hearts Market

Grab the girls and go shopping for curiosities, oddities, ritual supplies, dark home decor, jewelry and more at this event. If you stick around after hours, you can join a fun mini event for adults with a burlesque performance by “Don't Blink Burlesque” and fun vendors.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. Burlesque starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Woolly Fern, 4401 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, burlesque is $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

Bring your sweetheart and your skates for a rolling good time! DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this three-hour, outdoor roller disco event.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10, bring your own skates

Visit the event page for more information.

Wildflower plant sale

Pick up wildflower and landscape plants native to the Sonoran Desert at Native Seeds/SEARCH's upcoming plant sale.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road

Cost: Bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday Steam Pump Ranch

Attend a family-friendly event with live music, archaeological demonstrations, kids crafts and a farmers market.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gigi and the Glow at St. Philip's Plaza

Watch Gigi and the Glow light up the stage with dancing and popping beats on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza. Be sure to get there a little early to ask the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating in the plaza.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars & Coffee

Stroll through classic beauties with friends and family at this free car show. This month Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club will feature muscle cars.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10 a.m.

Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Native American Arts Fair

Visit Mission Garden for their Native American Arts Fair. Shop and visit with 35-40 artists exhibiting and selling ceramics, baskets, clothing, jewelry, carvings, paintings, beadwork, gourd art and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center

Chinese New Year and Lion Dance

Take a virtual class where you will learn how to make dumplings, steam fish and make tong yuan. There will also be a lion dance performance at 1:30 p.m.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m. 

Where: Virtual event

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mainly murals walking tour  

Walk through about two miles of downtown Tucson and learn about the artists and history behind the city's beautiful murals. This tour is hosted by Presidio San Agustín del Tucson.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $20 for nonmembers, $15 for members

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items. 

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Club LUVever at Hotel Congress

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Hotel Congress downtown. This heart-filled event will have DJs, special guests, a lover's pop-up shop and more Valentine fun.

When: Monday, Feb. 14, 9 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Valentine's Day at St. Philip's Plaza

Take your valentine out for some live music on the outdoor stage with Casey Ryan. Remember to see a host at Union, Reforma or Proof for plaza seating.

When: Monday, Feb. 14, 5-8 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe: Family Day

Every second Sunday of every month, the Tucson Museum of Art hosts free admission to the museum. This month, explore an Olivier Mosset exhibition and other activities. Plus, Ballet Rincon Ensemble dancers will perform in the plaza.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 200 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Evenings at Yume

Stroll through the glowing lights, lanterns and candles during three magical evenings at Yume. During this event you will see a kyudo demonstration, Ikebana floral arrangements and illuminated gardens.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 17-19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5-18

Visit the event page for more information.

The Presidio District Gastronomy Tours will have stops at El Charro, La Cocina and Cafe a la C’art, downtown.

Presidio District Gastronomy Tour

Stop at four spots in the Presidio District during this tour that celebrates Tucson's City of Gastronomy designation from UNESCO. This tour is hosted by Presidio San Agustín del Tucson.

When: Thursday, Feb. 17, 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $75 for members, $90 for nonmembers 

Visit the event page for more information.

The Heritage Market

This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. Masks are required.

When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Rodeo and parade 

The Tucson Rodeo returns this February with more than a week of professional events, a kids zone and more. The Tucson Rodeo Parade will be held on Feb. 24.

When: The rodeo will be held Feb. 19-27. The parade is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $18+

Visit the event page for more information. 

Cruise, BBQ, and Blues Car Show

Join a car event with live oldies music, kid activities, classic cars and tasty food.  This event will feature over 30 different classes of prizes awarded to best of show, best interior, best paint, best engine and people’s choice.

When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $5 admission, ages 10 and under free

Visit the event page for more information.

Downtown public art walking tour

Explore the public art in Tucson's downtown area, including sculptures and murals, on this 2-mile tour with Presidio San Agustín del Tucson.

When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10-11:30 a.m.; 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $20 for nonmembers, $15 for members

Visit the event page for more information.

27th annual Lunar New Year celebration

Honor community leaders, plus enjoy a buffet dinner, entertainment and a silent auction. Proceeds from this event go to the Pan Asian Community Alliance.

When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Tucson Marriott University Park, 880 E. Second St.

Cost: $100

Visit the event page for more information.

Family SciFest

Join Children's Museum Tucson for science demonstrations and STEM activities during the upcoming SciFest.

When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free admission 

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Bridal Expo

Explore dozens of booths of wedding vendors, including food, venues, photographers and apparel. 

When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: JW Marriott Starr Pass, 3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Elizabeth Berryhill slices her bundt cake, one of six pies and cakes at her Classic Custom Cakes & Sweet Treats table during Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex on Oct. 27, 2021.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food trucks.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Ikebana Festival

The Ikebana Festival will celebrate the arrival of spring with colorful floral arrangements around the gardens. The festival will also have traditional and contemporary artworks on display by local artists. These displays will show variations of techniques and styles of five major Ikebana schools.

When: Thursdays-Sundays, Feb. 24 through March 6, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5-$17

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Get ready for a sassy night at the brewery! Join Roxi Starr for a fun gaming night with prizes and brews.

When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Bring money for brews and bingo cards

Visit the event page for more information.

Colossal Cave guided hike

Attend this guided hike in Colossal Cave Mountain Park to learn the natural and cultural history and the geology in the area. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m.

Where: Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: $5, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

