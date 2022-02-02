This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. For indoor spaces, masks are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are recommended indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.
Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase
Tucson's massive gem showcase has started with 30+ shows, many open through mid-February. Popular shows include Kino Gem & Mineral Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), African Art Village (Jan. 29 through Feb. 13), Gem & Jam Festival 2022 (Feb. 4 through Feb. 6) and Colors of the Stone (Jan. 29 through Feb. 5).
When: Now through mid-February, individual shows have their own dates
Where: Locations vary
Cost: Most shows are free to attend, though some may require admission or parking fees. Bring money for shopping!
Visit Visit Tucson's website for more information on all the shows.
Free First Thursday: Noble, Proud, Wise, Lordly: Art of the Jaguar
The Tucson Museum of Art will be displaying images and information about jaguars throughout the museum, plus fun gallery activities. TMA will also have music by Dos Sueños from 6-7 p.m. and a cash bar serving beer and wine.
When: Thursday, Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 200 W. Alameda St.
Cost: Free to attend, registration required
Circa Contemporary Circus is coming to Tucson Feb. 11 (Sponsored)
Seen by over one million people in 40 countries, the Australia-based performance troupe, CIRCA, is at the forefront of contemporary circus. Ten acrobats bring Stravinsky’s seminal The Rite of Spring to the circus stage — pulsating with tension and infused with dark humor, this distinctive production confronts humanity’s inter-connectivity, our inherent sexual desire and our relationship with divinity. Presented by Arizona Arts Live.
Just Between Friends Tucson sale
This consignment sale will feature more than 75,000 items for babies and kids, including clothing, strollers, swaddles, books and board games.
When: Thursday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Former Stein Mart building, 4881 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free admission with online ticket registration for public sale hours. Ticket prices vary for the Prime Time Presale, early-bird entry or First-Dibs Half-Price sale.
Coven Night Market
It's back! Shop a quirky fun market full of oddities and unusual finds.
When: Friday, Feb. 4, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Woolly Fern, 3 doors west of When + Where, 4401 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Ruchikala and 5 Points dinner
Enjoy Indian-inspired pizzas, plus wine and dessert at this pop-up dinner with Ruchikala and 5 Points. Make reservations soon as space is limited.
When: Feb. 4-5, 11-12
Where: 5 Points, 756 S. Stone Ave.
Cost: Varies based on dishes ordered
Arts and craft show on Oracle
Shop from more than 40 Southern Arizona artists at this arts show along Oracle Road.
When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 6346 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Live Music at Westward Look
Visit the resort for nights packed with live music through this series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Westward Look. Music in February includes Connie Brannock & House of Funk, Whose Blues, Adam Townsend Duo, Liz and Pete and Jukebox Junqies.
When: Feb. 4, Feb. 5, Feb. 10, Feb. 18, Feb. 19. Thursday dates run 5-7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday dates run 6-8 p.m.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 per person, drinks and food available for purchase
Cuddle with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for events all month long, including cat trivia, yoga, meditation and bingo.
When: See the event calendar here
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Varies
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Join a live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934.
When: Saturday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Lunar New Year at Mission Garden
Visit Mission Garden, in partnership with the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, for food samples, tea ceremony demonstrations, a lion dance and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Stargazing at Catalina State Park
Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association is hosting a stargazing event with telescopes available for viewing star clusters and planets. This event is dependent on weather.
When: Saturday, Feb. 5, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the upcoming Renaissance Festival, with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 5 through April 3. Also open Presidents' Day
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults
Buffelgrass pull on "A" Mountain
Pull the invasive buffelgrass on Sentinel Peak to kick off Save Our Saguaros Month. Gloves, pick axes and digging bars will be provided.
When: Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: "A" Mountain, 1001 S. Sentinel Peak Road. Meet in the lower parking lot
Cost: Free to attend
Live music at the lake: Apocalypso
Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music. Apocalypso will be performing! Remember to bring your own chairs and blankets.
When: Saturday, Feb. 5, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free
Visit the event website for more information.
Goat yoga at Udall Park
Enjoy a yoga class at Udall Park, surrounded by goats with GOT Yoga.
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.
Where: Udall Park northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the website for more information.
'80s music trivia night at Crooked Tooth
Test your skills at a fun trivia night with friends for brain teasers, beer and prizes at Crooked Tooth.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Second Annual SMaSHed in the Desert Beer Festival
Did you know Harbottle is turning four? Visit the second annual Single Malt and Single Hop beer competition and anniversary party this weekend. See eight breweries pair up to compete in a four-way blind taste test. Your ticket will get you four tasters and a pint of your favorite beer in a custom pint glass.
When: Saturday, Feb. 5, noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road
Cost: $30, additional drink tickets are available to purchase
Oro Valley Concert Series
It's that time again! Head over to Oro Valley for a performance by Jovert Steel Drum for a variety of music that will have you dancing in your seat.
When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 6–7:30 p.m.
Where: Century at the Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring your own folding chair
TKMA Three Band Performance
The Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association will be hosting a performance from Vox Urbana, Gabriel Naïm Amor and Freddy Parish at Monterey Court. In addition to these live performances, this event will also offer fun raffles and prizes.
When: Friday, Feb. 11, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $15
Sweethearts in Reid Park
Tucson Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Valentine event for adults with a fun date night at the park featuring entertainment, games, popcorn, charcuterie box, hot drinks, a movie in the park and four passes to Reid Park Zoo. Tickets are limited, so register soon.
When: Friday, Feb. 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
Cost: $25 per adult couple, ages 18 and up
Romantic Valentine's Date Night at the Lavender Farm
Take your sweetie to the farm for a lavender pop-up shop, private seating, two special curated charcuterie boards, live music and a lavender bouquet to take home.
When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 11-13, 4 p.m.
Where: Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $100, limited seats
Valentino en el Barrio
Make a visit to this market in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood and shop from more than a dozen local artists.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Barrio Viejo, 527 S. Meyer Ave.
Cost: Bring money for shopping
Britney-Themed Ladies' Night at Catalina Brewing Company
Celebrate at this fun themed ladies' night event. Get dressed in your Britney best and enjoy music, videos, karaoke, cocktails, pints, kamikaze shots and Jell-O shots.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Chocolate Love at AZ Hops and Vines
It's going to get hot and spicy at the vineyard this Valentine's weekend. Cruise over for shirtless firemen, chocolate, a cigar lounge, wine, fun games and tasty bites.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: This event is free to attend, but tickets are available at $25 for wine and chocolate pairings.
Visit the event page and website for more information.
Dark Hearts Market
Grab the girls and go shopping for curiosities, oddities, ritual supplies, dark home decor, jewelry and more at this event. If you stick around after hours, you can join a fun mini event for adults with a burlesque performance by “Don't Blink Burlesque” and fun vendors.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. Burlesque starts at 7 p.m.
Where: Woolly Fern, 4401 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, burlesque is $20
Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco
Bring your sweetheart and your skates for a rolling good time! DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this three-hour, outdoor roller disco event.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10, bring your own skates
Wildflower plant sale
Pick up wildflower and landscape plants native to the Sonoran Desert at Native Seeds/SEARCH's upcoming plant sale.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road
Cost: Bring money for shopping
Second Saturday Steam Pump Ranch
Attend a family-friendly event with live music, archaeological demonstrations, kids crafts and a farmers market.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Gigi and the Glow at St. Philip's Plaza
Watch Gigi and the Glow light up the stage with dancing and popping beats on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza. Be sure to get there a little early to ask the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating in the plaza.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Cars & Coffee
Stroll through classic beauties with friends and family at this free car show. This month Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club will feature muscle cars.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10 a.m.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Native American Arts Fair
Visit Mission Garden for their Native American Arts Fair. Shop and visit with 35-40 artists exhibiting and selling ceramics, baskets, clothing, jewelry, carvings, paintings, beadwork, gourd art and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Visit the event page for more information.
Chinese New Year and Lion Dance
Take a virtual class where you will learn how to make dumplings, steam fish and make tong yuan. There will also be a lion dance performance at 1:30 p.m.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m.
Where: Virtual event
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Mainly murals walking tour
Walk through about two miles of downtown Tucson and learn about the artists and history behind the city's beautiful murals. This tour is hosted by Presidio San Agustín del Tucson.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $20 for nonmembers, $15 for members
Visit the event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Club LUVever at Hotel Congress
Celebrate Valentine's Day at Hotel Congress downtown. This heart-filled event will have DJs, special guests, a lover's pop-up shop and more Valentine fun.
When: Monday, Feb. 14, 9 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Valentine's Day at St. Philip's Plaza
Take your valentine out for some live music on the outdoor stage with Casey Ryan. Remember to see a host at Union, Reforma or Proof for plaza seating.
When: Monday, Feb. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Second SundAZe: Family Day
Every second Sunday of every month, the Tucson Museum of Art hosts free admission to the museum. This month, explore an Olivier Mosset exhibition and other activities. Plus, Ballet Rincon Ensemble dancers will perform in the plaza.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 200 W. Alameda St.
Cost: Free to attend, registration required
Evenings at Yume
Stroll through the glowing lights, lanterns and candles during three magical evenings at Yume. During this event you will see a kyudo demonstration, Ikebana floral arrangements and illuminated gardens.
When: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 17-19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $5-18
Presidio District Gastronomy Tour
Stop at four spots in the Presidio District during this tour that celebrates Tucson's City of Gastronomy designation from UNESCO. This tour is hosted by Presidio San Agustín del Tucson.
When: Thursday, Feb. 17, 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $75 for members, $90 for nonmembers
The Heritage Market
This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. Masks are required.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Rodeo and parade
The Tucson Rodeo returns this February with more than a week of professional events, a kids zone and more. The Tucson Rodeo Parade will be held on Feb. 24.
When: The rodeo will be held Feb. 19-27. The parade is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $18+
Cruise, BBQ, and Blues Car Show
Join a car event with live oldies music, kid activities, classic cars and tasty food. This event will feature over 30 different classes of prizes awarded to best of show, best interior, best paint, best engine and people’s choice.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $5 admission, ages 10 and under free
Downtown public art walking tour
Explore the public art in Tucson's downtown area, including sculptures and murals, on this 2-mile tour with Presidio San Agustín del Tucson.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10-11:30 a.m.; 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $20 for nonmembers, $15 for members
27th annual Lunar New Year celebration
Honor community leaders, plus enjoy a buffet dinner, entertainment and a silent auction. Proceeds from this event go to the Pan Asian Community Alliance.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Marriott University Park, 880 E. Second St.
Cost: $100
Family SciFest
Join Children's Museum Tucson for science demonstrations and STEM activities during the upcoming SciFest.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free admission
Tucson Bridal Expo
Explore dozens of booths of wedding vendors, including food, venues, photographers and apparel.
When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: JW Marriott Starr Pass, 3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard
Cost: Free to attend, registration required
Soul Food Wednesday
Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food trucks.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Spring Ikebana Festival
The Ikebana Festival will celebrate the arrival of spring with colorful floral arrangements around the gardens. The festival will also have traditional and contemporary artworks on display by local artists. These displays will show variations of techniques and styles of five major Ikebana schools.
When: Thursdays-Sundays, Feb. 24 through March 6, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $5-$17
Drag Queen Bingo
Get ready for a sassy night at the brewery! Join Roxi Starr for a fun gaming night with prizes and brews.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Bring money for brews and bingo cards
Colossal Cave guided hike
Attend this guided hike in Colossal Cave Mountain Park to learn the natural and cultural history and the geology in the area.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m.
Where: Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail
Cost: $5, registration required