As we head into another weekend, a slew of annual events are getting ready to make their return.

From the Tucson International Mariachi Conference to the Pima County Fair, Tucson's in for a fun weekend. What else to expect this weekend? Cannabis festivals, local markets, outdoor movie screenings and lots of Earth Day celebrations.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Tucson International Mariachi Conference

The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is back for another year of student workshops, competitions and concerts. The goal of the conference is to "promote awareness and foster traditional values of mariachi music and baile folklórico."

When: April 19-23

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona International Film Festival

The 31st Arizona International Film Festival will feature independent and innovative films from around the world. See the full schedule here.

When: April 19-30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $10 per film, some events are free.

Visit the event page for more information.

Dance Springs Eternal

The spring performance series from the University of Arizona School of Dance will feature choreography from program faculty and guest artists. The school’s ensemble will be performing.

When: April 19-30

Where: Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $35 for adults, $15 for students

Visit the event page for more information.

High In The Desert

Produced by Tucson Foodie and Bl_nk Media is a cannabis consumption festival dubbed High In The Desert. The festival is set to feature more than 40 cannabis brands, live glass blowing demonstrations, music and food trucks.

When: 2:30-10 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $55

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Cannabis Festival

This cannabis extravaganza spans two different downtown venues over the course of an afternoon. Enjoy samples, panels, local vendors and networking at Whistle Stop Depot before ending the night with concerts at Hotel Congress.

When: Whistle Stop event starts at 4 p.m.; Hotel Congress event starts at 7 p.m. — both on Thursday, April 20.

Where: Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St.; Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: The concert costs $23.18; tickets for both the expo and the concert cost $39.14 total. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

West Side Stories by Borderlands Theater

This performance and community event will spotlight stories from Tucson’s west side. The event will include an interactive game show, a heritage talk circle, an augmented reality exhibition and a local story told through shadow boxes. Families are encouraged to bring seating, drinks with ice and food from classic west-side vendors (though there will also be food trucks).

When: Pre-show picnic and festivities start at 6 p.m. Main stage opens at 7:45 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, April 20-30

Where: Bonita Park, 20 N. Bonita Ave.

Cost: Choose what you pay

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Opening Reception of MFA thesis exhibition at UA Museum of Art

To graduate, MFA candidates produce a unique body of work instead of writing a thesis. The University of Arizona Museum of Art will host the students’ work for a month.

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cirque Italia Water Circus

See aerial acts, balancing, contortionists and more at Cirque Italia, which features a custom-designed water stage.

When: Now through April 23

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $10-$50

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day Crafts at Dusenberry-River Library

This all-ages event will provide supplies to make collages and plant seeds in pots to celebrate Earth Day.

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Awakening: Student Spotlight at UA Dance

These six performances feature dance and choreography from student performers.

When: April 20-29

Where: Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $25 for adults, $12 for students

Visit the event page for more information.

A Western Experience at Old Tucson

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now Old Tucson has returned to its roots with "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"A Bug’s Life" at Tohono Chul

Catch a screening of "A Bug’s Life" at Tohono Chul. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 21

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $4

Visit the event page for more information.

The Happy Hive Market

Head to Button Brew House for The Happy Hive Market, complete with nearly two dozen local makers and a food truck.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 21

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Book Sale

Looking to add more books to your collection? Check out this community sale hosted by Friends of the Pima County Public Library, where you'll find books hand-picked by the nonprofit's volunteers.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday-Monday, April 21-24

Where: Friends of the Pima County Public Library, 2230 N. Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for books

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, April 21

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Native Basketry Trunk Show

Head to The National Parks Store where art expert Terry DeWald will explain the history and artistry behind antique and contemporary baskets.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 21-22. Talks are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: The National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Earth Day Festival

Celebrate Earth Day by learning about recycling, composting, gardening and nature at this festival hosted by Children's Museum Tucson. See exhibits from wildlife groups and enjoy kid-friendly activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day at Mission Garden

Spend your Earth Day surrounded by the flora of Mission Garden! You’ll hear from a slew of speakers about the history of canals in the area, and the process of creating one at the gardens. Kids can also expect to participate in science-themed activities!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a suggested donation at the gate

Visit the event page for more information.

Pups & Stuff adoption event and pop-up shop

Lend A Bone Rescue is hosting its first ever adoption and pop-up shop with local vendors. Vendors include Luna Scrubs, Desert Garden Collective and Spark Joy permanent jewelry.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Lend A Bone Rescue, 1448 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for merchandise

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Air Market

This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives. Find more than 40 vendors featuring items like jewelry, stained glass, candles and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Bhava Wellness, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Ducky's Bake Sale

Ducky's, known for their air-fried pineapple banana bread, is hosting a bake sale! Find sweets from home bakers Ducky's, Bolita Bakery, Sweet Vivi's, Cal's Bakeshop, Novia's Bakery and Chez Peachy.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Outdoor screening of "The Lorax"

Celebrate Earth Day with an outdoor screening of “The Lorax,” presented by Cats After Dark and The Loft Cinema. Bring your own seating!

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: University of Arizona Mall

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day Sale with Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society

Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society is hosting a plant sale for Earth Day. Expect to find cacti and succulents, pottery, books and other plant-related items, in addition to demonstrations and food trucks.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: 4342 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day at Tucson Botanical Gardens

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens this Earth Day while enjoying performances, garden meditation and compost demonstrations, in addition to speeches from Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Included with garden admission, which is $15 for adults and $8 for kids.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Poetry Festival

For 40 years, this festival has been celebrating poetry in Tucson. Learn from workshops and listen to readings during the two-day event.

When: April 22-23

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Camp Cooper Earth Day Celebration

This free Earth Day celebration, hosted by Camp Cooper, will feature food from Midtown Vegan Deli, live music, guest speaker Dr. Earyn McGee, and hands-on activities from participating organizations.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 22 Where: Cooper Center, 5403 W. Trails End Road Cost: Free to attend, register online Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, is hosting its next market this weekend, set to feature more than 40 local vendors.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing in Saguaro National Park East

Go stargazing with the National Park Service and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in Saguaro National Park East.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend, park entrance fee applies. ($25 per vehicle, $15 for pedestrians/cyclists and all federal passes are honored.)

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns this weekend. The upcoming game show is "The $9.95 Pyramid."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Wine Walk

Westbound is hosting their second Arizona Wine Walk, where you'll get to sample 15 wines from featured wineries around the state. There will be live music and a charcuterie pop-up, too!

When: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $50 for general admission. VIP options also available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day 5K at Biosphere 2

Walk or run the backroads of Biosphere 2 north of Tucson during this Earth Day 5K. Check out Biosphere 2 afterwards!

When: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Biosphere 2, 32540 S. Biosphere Road, Oracle

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day Celebration at Triangle L Ranch

Also in Oracle is this Earth Day Celebration at Triangle L Ranch where you'll be able to chat with naturalists about native plants and pollinators. There will be presentations, guided walks and art to see, in addition to the Q&As with experts.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day Art Event

Spend the afternoon with local maker Handcrafted by Care creating upcycled artwork out of an old record. Enjoy food from Midtown Vegan Deli while you're there!

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Midtown Vegan Deli and Market, 5071 E. Fifth St.

Cost: $40. RSVPs are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Taste of Sonora with Chef Maria Mazon + Chef Carlos Anthony

Chef Maria Mazon is teaming up with Chef Carlos Anthony to host a special dinner event at Boca. Chef Anthony grew up in Tucson before moving to San Diego, where he is now the executive chef at downtown restaurant Herb & Wood.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Boca, 533 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $150

Visit the event page for more information.

Open Studio Tours

Over the course of a week, you can step into the studios of local makers to take a peek at where their art is created. More than 100 artists will be part of the 2023 tours, which are hosted by the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona.

When: April 22-28

Where: In person and virtual, find a map here.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Funday at the Presidio Museum

The Presidio Museum is hosting a Family Funday where you'll be able to learn about native plants and pollinators through demonstrations and hands-on activities such as building a birdhouse and making your own hummingbird food.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Included with museum admission, which is $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-13. Pima County residents get $3 off with a valid ID!

Visit the event page for more information.

Archaeology Day at Mission Garden

Learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day, which allows kids to try their hand at things like etching shell or painting with natural pigments. There will be interactive programs with Old Pueblo Archaeology Center, too.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Opening reception for Shelley Niro at Andrew Smith Gallery

Shelley Niro is a photographer and filmmaker and a member of the Six Nations Reserve, Turtle Clan, Bay of Quinte Mohawk. She will be attending the opening reception of her work at Andrew Smith Gallery.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Andrew Smith Gallery, 330 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Saturday's tours include Public Art and Murals, and Mansions of Main Avenue. Each tour is separate.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., for Public Art and Murals; Café a la C’art, 150 N. Main Ave., for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 22-23

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Visionary House Market

This market, presented by Fatboy Sandos, will feature a food truck garden, a DJ, live art and 20 vendors selling items like resin saguaros, mixed media, Filipino treats, pressed flowers and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Where: Hem & Her Bridal, 4004 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Bicycle Scavenger Hunt

Local nonprofit El Grupo is hosting a bicycle scavenger hunt this Sunday! With a paper map (no phones allowed!), you'll bike around town in search of clues to complete certain activities. The goal is to get through all the clues as fast as possible and then head back to El Grupo Clubhouse!

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23

Where: El Grupo Clubhouse, 610 N. Ninth Ave.

Cost: $25-$75

Visit the event page for more information.

STEAM Sunday

The Tucson J is hosting STEAM Sunday where kids ages 2-8 can enjoy play-based activities in the fields of science, tech, engineering, art and math. The first 150 kids will get special goodie bags!

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 23

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea ceremony at Yume Japanese Gardens

Sakura Tea Circle will be presenting a traditional Japanese tea ceremony at Yume Japanese Gardens. The ritual dates back to the 12th century and uses powdered green tea presented in a formal ceremony.

When: 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Flow Night with Flam Chen

Tucson Circus Arts is collaborating with Flam Chen to host a flow night where you can join performers and friends for skill-building with juggling, stilts and more.

When: 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10 suggested donation, RSVP in the Facebook comment section

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge with cat-themed bingo this Sunday.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $14. Reservations are required. This event is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.