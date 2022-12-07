Several holiday favorites make their return this weekend and we can hardly wait.

Among them: the Fourth Avenue Street Fair will take over the historic street for three days with hundreds of artists, and both the Winterhaven Festival of Lights and Tohono Chul's light show kick off this Saturday.

You'll also find a free screening of "Elf," a burlesque gay-la, plenty of spots to visit with Santa, performances at La Fiesta de Guadalupe, and lots more.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Stroll through 3,000 luminarias at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. There will be "artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences" through the gardens, featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights, plus art pieces and installations.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Most Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20-$50 for adults and $18-$45 for kids, depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Holiday Ice

Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is back for the holiday season! Skates, which begin at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men, are included in the admission price. Socks are required and gloves are recommended.

When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 8. From now through Dec. 21, the rink will be open 2-9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. From Dec. 22 through Jan. 8, the rink will be open noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. The rink will be closed on Christmas.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: A 90-minute session is $20 for adults, $14 for kids under 12 years old. The first session of each day is discounted to $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Book your tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Vintage Christmas Cheer & The Indomitable Spirit and Soul of Mavis Staples

The joyful spirit of the season is alive this Friday at the Fox with a Tucson holiday favorite, In the Christmas Mood — taking you back to those holiday variety shows of old (think Andy William’s Specials), with beloved Christmas songs, amazing vocal talent, and a lot of laughs! Then on Sunday, Blues & Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame legend Mavis Staples delivers a roof-raising performance you’ll remember for a lifetime with music from her latest album (in collaboration with Ben Harper), We Get By — a call to love and joy, faith and brotherhood.

Good Oak Bar and Whiskey del Bac Private Barrel Release Party

Good Oak Bar and Whiskey del Bac are teaming up! Head to this Thursday evening party for a flight of Whiskey del Bac specialties, a full pour of the new Whiskey del Bac private barrel or a specialty cocktail from Good Oak Bar, and your choice of a Good Oak entree.

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

Where: Good Oak Bar, 316 E. Congress St.

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Take a class with Tucson Parks and Recreation!

Tucson Parks and Recreation is offering a full array of indoor leisure classes this winter and spring for youth and adults. Classes range from arts and crafts, Little Movers and Shakers, dance, gymnastics, jewelry making, music, and more for youth and adults. Get active in a health and fitness class, learn digital photography skills, or create beautiful pottery and ceramics pieces, there truly is something for everyone.

Enchanted Snowfall

Looking to enjoy a snowy evening? Head to La Encantada to see snow flurries, all while sipping hot chocolate and enjoying live entertainment.

When: Thursdays-Saturdays through Dec. 23. Snowfall is 6-6:15 p.m. and 6:45-7 p.m. Entertainment is 6:15-6:45 p.m. and 7-7:45 p.m.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

ZooLights 2022

Reid Park Zoo's annual ZooLights is back! Find colorful light displays, falling snow, festive music and visits from Santa Claus.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5-23; plus encore nights Dec. 26-30.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for general admission, $8 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Support the La Frontera Center community with your tax credit donation!

Please give your tax credit support to our local foster care kids, children’s services program, military veterans, and our homeless population! Donate to La Frontera Center here.

Fourth Avenue Street Fair

The Fourth Avenue Street Fair is back! Shop from hundreds of artists, plus eat all the food of your dreams and listen to live music.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11

Where: Along North Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas Express at Marana Farm

The Marana Pumpkin Patch will be transformed for the holidays and turned into the family-friendly Christmas Express. Check out train rides, farm animals, jumping pillows, a super slide and more. Santa will be there too!

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-23.

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20 for general admission, or $25 with a Santa visit

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

New #ThisIsTucson merch!

If you’re in search of a very Tucson gift, or you’re just looking for some adorable swag for yourself, we have good news. We just released brand-new #ThisIsTucson merch in our online shop! 🌵🎄

We now have ornaments, hoodies, tote bags, greeting cards, coffee mugs, T-shirts, phone cases and hats! Shop here! (Please allow 14 days for shipping.)

Holiday Nights at Tohono Chul

Walk through a wonderland of lights at Tohono Chul, set to also include live entertainment.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $20 for adults, $6 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

BICAS Art Auction

After a two-year hiatus, local nonprofit BICAS is bringing back its art auction filled with bicycle-themed art. Enjoy a night of art, music and food.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 for the preview party and early bidding. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 for the silent auction night.

Where: SAACA Catalyst Arts & Maker Space in Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie and a Cuddle at the Humane Society

Kiddos can head to the Humane Society to read to shelter pets, enjoy a pizza dinner and close the night out with a movie. There will be crafts too! Kids are invited to wear their favorite pajamas, and bring a blanket and stuffed animals.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Punk Rock Flea and Krampus Market

Find all kinds of oddities at this upcoming flea. There will also be a toy drive and a hat drive, tarot readings, food and beer, flash tattoos and photos with Krampus, the folklore figure who scares kids who have misbehaved during the holiday season.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. There's also a kick-off party 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Dec. 9 that will include vendors, food trucks and a bar.

Where: Grand Luxe, 1365 W. Grant Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Southern Arizona Cat Rescue Spaghetti Benefit Dinner

Southern Arizona Cat Rescue is throwing a benefit dinner, dubbed Spay-ghetti. Pasta will be catered by the Sahuaro Culinary Club at Sahuaro High School. There will also be a raffle, kid-friendly activities and live music. Proceeds will go toward medications, food, litter and vet exams.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Where: Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road

Cost: $25 per person, $40 for couples. $10 for kids ages 12 and under.

Visit the event page for more information.

Yuletide at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting a holiday experience this December that will highlight "the unique Wild West history of Old Tucson" with live shows, interactive experiences and period costumes.

When: Various days in December

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $35-$45 for adults, $30-$40 for kids ages 5-11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Painting with Tipsy Picassos

Enjoy a day of painting with Tipsy Picassos! Turn your pets into adorable reindeer with a pet portrait paint session, paint some winter wine glasses, or channel your inner Grinch at a Grinch Party (where you can pick between a canvas or a wine glass to paint).

When: Dec. 9-11, times vary based on what you want to paint.

Where: Locations vary based on which paint session you're interested in. One event is in Sonoita.

Cost: $25-$35. Reserve your spot in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town

The holiday season has arrived at Trail Dust Town! Festive Fridays will feature snow every hour from 5-7 p.m., holiday drinks, $8 amusement ride wristbands, stunt shows and train rides.

When: 4-8 p.m. Fridays in December

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for rides, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat Trivia

Test your knowledge in all things cats ... while surrounded by cats!

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only.

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Enjoy live music at this Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This week, enjoy the sounds of Gabriel Ayala and Tucson Irish Sessions.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 for Gabriela Ayala; 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 for Tucson Irish Sessions.

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Free admission with a table reservation

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

A holiday tradition for more than 70 years, the Winterhaven Festival of Lights makes its return on Dec. 10. Walk through this charming neighborhood decorated in holiday lights and displays.

When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 10-26

Where: Winterhaven neighborhood; north of Fort Lowell Road and south of Prince Road, west of Country Club Road and east of Tucson Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark: Free screening of "Elf"

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art after Dark with local arts groups. This month, it's The Loft Cinema! The two are collaborating to screen a free outdoor showing of the movie "Elf."

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kira Kira Collectibles Anniversary Bash

Kira Kira Collectibles is celebrating their one-year anniversary with a free family-friendly event at Ding Tea Tucson on Irvington Road. There will be other anime vendors, a cosplay contest, raffles and boba drinks at the event.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Ding Tea Tucson, 910 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Feliz Mercadito del Barrio

Galeria Mitotera is hosting its monthly mercadito on Dec. 10 with three food and snack vendors, plus eight makers selling items like earrings, shaped crayons, prints and candles.

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas Ornament Making Workshop

Head to Mission Garden to make ornaments out of gourds, okra pods and Devil's Claws, all of which are saved by the garden each year for the holiday season. You can bring your own decorations, like glitter or sequins, if you'd like.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. 50 tickets will be sold online. Walk-ins will be available if space allows.

Visit the event page for more information.

Burlesque Gay-La

Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce is hosting the upcoming Burlesque Gay-La and holiday party for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies in Southern Arizona. There will be a red carpet, burlesque performances, live music and food.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $100

Visit the event page for more information.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Alianza Indigena Sin Fronteras 25th Year Celebration

Alianza Indigena Sin Fronteras, Indigenous Alliance Without Borders, is celebrating their 25th birthday at La Indita this weekend. Attendees will hear from the organization's founders and enjoy a dance by Gertie and the T.O. Boyz, plus raffles and appetizers.

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: La Indita, 722 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, suggested $10 donation for the dance

Visit the event page for more information.

Button Brew House Annual Rib Cook-off

If you're a fan of ribs, this is your kind of competition. Six competitors will try their hand at making St. Louis-style ribs and you'll get to vote for your favorite. Tickets include one draft beer, six ribs, six sides and one vote.

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $35, limited tickets available

Visit the event page for more information.

Flandrau Holiday Shows

Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is screening holiday-themed planetarium shows this month, one of which is a laser music show dubbed "Laser Holiday Magic."

When: Several days in December.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 10-17

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike in Sabino Canyon

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading an art hike to Seven Falls in Sabino Canyon with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and go hiking, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

A Casa Christmas Market

Casa Marana is hosting a small Christmas market this Saturday, featuring at least five makers selling jewelry, prints, bags and coffee. There will also be German food, including brats and cookies.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks, food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Winter Wonderland at International Wildlife Museum

Ring in the holidays with the International Wildlife Museum's Winter Wonderland, where there will be games, themed crafts and Santa.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: Included with museum admission which is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Horns

Pasta and 25 French horns! This Saturday at Ceres, listen to 25 French horns all while enjoying pasta, soft-serve gelato and drink collabs with the nearby LaCo.

When: 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Ceres, 77 W. Washington St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own blanket, mat or towel!

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Breakfast with Santa

The Dutch is hosting breakfast with Santa! Pick from the holiday menu, enjoy a make-your-own hot chocolate station, and, of course, visit with Santa.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: The Dutch, 5340 E. Broadway

Cost: $25 per person

Visit the event page for more information.

"Santa's Snow Globe" story time

Head to This n' That Creative Studio for a reading of "Santa's Snow Globe," hot cocoa, cookies and the chance for kids to make a snow globe of their own.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $11, this is recommended for kids ages 2-6

Visit the event page for more information.

Visit with Santa in Main Gate Square

Santa will be visiting Main Gate Square this weekend! Take pictures for free, plus kiddos can also get balloon art and face paintings.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 11-18; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Geronimo Plaza in Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa

Santa is stopping by kids gym We Rock The Spectrum twice in December for cookies and hot cocoa.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child in advance, $35 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Saturday With Santa

Celebrate the holidays with the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona's Saturday With Santa event, set to include games, holiday crafts, treats and visits with Santa.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, 1050 S. Plumer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free photos with Santa

Free photos with Santa, cookie decorating and hot chocolate!

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: DentalPros, 1402 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around Mustangs, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour is of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll learn about Tucson history.

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25, pre-registration is required

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

The Mercado Flea is back, complete with more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

La Fiesta de Guadalupe

DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun is hosting its annual La Fiesta de Guadalupe with music and dancing, plus food and art vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Hanukkah Pot Luck Party

Bring some food to share at this Hanukkah pot luck at kids gym We Rock The Spectrum!

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child in advance, $35 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Ward 1 City Council Office, 940 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities, performances and visits with Santa.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Comet Collectibles Holiday Toy Show

Find the perfect toys or collectibles for your loved ones this holiday season at this local toy show with over 30 vendors.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: ENCORE, 5851 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for toys and collectibles

Visit the event page for more information.

Tanna's Botannas Winter Wonderland Vendor Event

Tanna's Botannas is hosting a small market this Sunday, featuring at least a dozen vendors including artists with macrame, beaded jewelry and baked goods. Don't forget to pick up some of Tanna's spicy candies while you're there.

When: 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tie Dye at Borderlands

Enjoy a beer at this tie-dye workshop hosted by Borderlands Brewing Company. You'll get a "Beer Me" Borderlands shirt, a pint a beer, and access to tie-dye supplies.

When: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.