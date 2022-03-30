It's a brand-new month, Tucson — one that's FILLED with fun events!
April welcomes the return of many annual favorites including the Fourth Avenue Street Fair, Tucson Folk Festival and Pima County Fair. Plus, enjoy a roller disco party, chicken poop bingo, Easter egg hunts, a pet parade and so much more.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Still looking for events happening the last few days of March? Here are some ideas: a restaurant industry panel on March 30, Soul Food Wednesday on March 30, Children Museum Tucson's Discovery Nights on March 31 and a University of Arizona lecture about metals and minerals on March 31.
Tucson Folk Festival
The annual Tucson Folk Festival features more than 125 live performances, including Watkins Family Hour, Tish Hinojosa, Vance Gilbert and Ryanhood, across five stages. One stage will also be live-streamed online for free.
When: Friday-Sunday, April 1-3
Where: Downtown Tucson near Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Historic Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair
See hundreds of artists from around the world, plus food vendors and local musicians.
When: 10 a.m. to dusk Friday-Sunday, April 1-3
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Roller Disco Dance Party
Bring your own skates and dance the night away at this event presented by Flam Chen and DJ Herm.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 1
Cost: $10
Serena Makes Things: An ADHD Art Show
Local artist Serena Rios McRae, also known as Cactus Clouds Art, is hosting an art show at the Art and Sol Tattoo Gallery during the month of April, where every piece will have commentary on mental health. An opening reception will be held on April 1.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 1
Where: Art and Sol Tattoo Gallery, 2921 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Live music at Westward Look
Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Upcoming musicians include Whose Blues, Connie Brannock, Corey Spector, Carlson/Wilcox and Joe Weinberg Guitar Duo. See the full schedule here. Reservations are recommended.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 1-2; 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7; 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 15-16. See who's playing when here
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 per table
Pima County Master Gardeners plant sale
Check out potted plants, fruit and veggie starts, native grasses, desert plants, cacti and succulents at this plant sale hosted by Pima County Master Gardeners. Staff will also be onsite to answer all your gardening questions.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
MakeFashion Edu Tucson Runway and Gallery
Students at two K-8 schools have designed and crafted light-up outfits reflecting the theme "change." The young designers will model their creations at the MSA Annex and chat with attendees about their inspiration behind the pieces.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Cost: Free to attend
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturday-Sunday, April 2-3
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults
Splashin' Hunt
Hunt for Easter eggs... in the pool! Once kids find the eggs, they can turn them in to get a prize. Spots are first-come, first-served!
When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: Edith Ball Aquatic Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free to attend, spots are limited. Call 520-791-5643 to reserve a spot
Beer + Bikes
This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 2 and April 16
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Live music at the lake
Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music from Ruta Mezcal. Remember to your own chairs and blankets!
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Cars and Coffee
Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf to attendees 8-10 a.m.
When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
East Side Marketplace Rally
Check out this local food truck rally and vendor sale featuring crafts, handmade items and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: 7777 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Tucson Area Iris Society Show
Home gardeners will be showing off a variety of irises at Harlow Gardens. Learn more about growing your own!
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
Cost: Free to attend
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for items made by a variety of artisans, from collectibles to jewelry to original art pieces. Plus live music!
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Kids' clothing swap
Head to We Rock The Spectrum for a clothing exchange — bring a bag of kids' clothes and get a bag back. The clothing swap also includes open play for one child, who will need to be registered.
When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, April 3
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring a bag of kids' clothes
The Great Marana Easter Egg Hunt
Celebrate Easter early at this upcoming market! There will be food trucks, vendors to shop from, a petting zoo and an Easter egg hunt at noon for kids ages 10 and under. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3
Where: Santa Marana Christmas Tree Ranch, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Free improv show
Unscrewed Theater is hosting a family-friendly improv comedy show with suggestions taken from the audience. Watch the show in person or virtually.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 5
Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, register online
Beavers & Brews: Castoriando Con Chelas
Celebrate International Beaver Day with Watershed Management Group! Learn about the role beavers have in supporting desert watersheds, plus enjoy drinks and Latin-Carribbean fusion food from DC Jumbie. At the family-friendly event, Watershed Management Group will also share results from its binational beaver survey.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: $10
Free First Thursday
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for free admission. You'll get to see the exhibit "Brad Kahlhamer: 11:59 to Tucson," plus enjoy performances and art-making activities.
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance
Tucson Astronomy Festival
The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association is hosting an astronomy-filled festival with telescopes, raffles and prizes, and more activities.
When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend
Block Party Beer Festival
Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a festival in celebration of its 11th anniversary. The event will include a selection of beers from 10 breweries, plus food trucks and live music. VIP access will get you in an hour early, plus other perks!
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $40-$50
Eggstravaganza
Hosted by Tucson Parks and Recreation, this free family-friendly event includes music, games, prizes, egg hunts and the Easter Bunny. Bring your own basket for the egg hunt!
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Penzi's Second Birthday
Help celebrate African elephant Penzi's second birthday! Watch as zoo staff give special enrichment gifts to the herd and learn about elephant conservation programs. The first 300 people at the event will get free cupcakes.
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free with zoo admission, which is $10.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids
Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson
Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers half-price admission. This month, learn more about Live Theatre Workshop with hands-on activities!
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Cost: $4.50
Dinner at the lavender farm
Enjoy a four-course lavender dinner that includes a presentation on lavender and upcoming plans for Oracle's lavender farm.
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $70
Made in Tucson Market
Celebrate more than 200 Tucson artists at this market featuring items from jewelry and vases to skincare products and candles.
When: 10 a.m. until dusk Sunday, April 10
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Chicken Poop Bingo
Yes, chicken poop bingo is a real thing. And it's a fundraiser for Tucson Village Farm's camp scholarship fund!
When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring cash to play
#ThisIsTucson 2022 School & Camp Fair
Get info on dozens of local schools and summer camps at our upcoming fair. Plus, get free safety items, enter to win tickets to the Crayola experience and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, register for tickets here
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for free museum admission, performances and art-making activities. Limited tickets are available.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Art-making activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance
Rozet Nursery grand opening
There's a new plant nursery in town and they're hosting their grand-opening celebration on April 10! The celebration includes food trucks, local art vendors and other resources, plant raffles and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Mercado Flea
This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Shop for antiques and vintage finds at this local market.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Oro Valley Concert Series
The Town of Oro Valley and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance have teamed up for this recurring concert series. This month, enjoy music from Connie Brannock & Little House of Funk. Remember to bring your own chair!
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Egg hunt with Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
Kids ages 3-12 can search for Easter eggs at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary! Prizes from the egg hunt include discounts on cat adoptions.
When: 10 a.m. to noon, hunts are in three different time slots and can be reserved online
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Cost: $10
Easter at the zoo
Meet with the Easter Bunny, go hunting for eggs and enjoy breakfast at this Reid Park Zoo event. After breakfast, explore the zoo and watch as the animals get Easter treats.
When: 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 16-17
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $40 for adults, $30 for kids, $25 for kids under the age of 2. Advance tickets are required
Easter at Our Play Place
This Easter event will include an egg hunt, an Easter-themed craft, snacks and playtime!
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: $15
The Heritage Market
This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. You can typically find food trucks and businesses, music, raffles and a vaccination clinic.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every third Saturday of the month
Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend
Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden
Attend this event on Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, which includes demonstrations and a discussion on prepping garden space for traditional warm-season crops.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, $5 suggested donation
Kitten yoga
Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue.
When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $20
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with a number of walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Tours include the Turquoise Trail, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; the Mainly Murals Walking Tour; the Public Art and Murals Walking Tour; and the Barrio Viejo Walking Tour.
When: 9-11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17 for the Turquoise Trail; 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 18 for the Mainly Murals Walking Tour; 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 for the Barrio Viejo Walking Tour; and 9-11 a.m. Sunday, April 24 for the Public Art and Murals Walking Tour.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers
Celebrate National Anime Day
Celebrate National Anime Day with Spooky Shops and Otaku Nation. The event will include more than 20 vendors, food truck Takoyaki Balls and a cosplay contest.
When: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 17
Where: Otaku Nation, 2900 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Concerts in the Courtyard
Head to Marana for a concert series every third Thursday of the month. This month, enjoy music from Heart & Soul. Food trucks will be at the event and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21
Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Pets of Pima Parade
The first annual Pets of Pima Parade is taking over Fourth Avenue to celebrate Tucson pets. After the parade, the 4 Legs on 4th festival will take place, featuring a kids area, live music, a car show and a pet adoption event.
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue
Cost: Free to attend, click here to register to be in the parade
Baja Beer Festival
Head to the sixth annual Baja Beer Festival to sample beers from Arizona breweries, plus food from area chefs.
When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Eckbo Plaza at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $15-$65
Tucson Earth Day Festival
Celebrate Earth Day by learning about recycling, composting, gardening and nature. See exhibits from wildlife groups and enjoy kid-friendly activities.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Cost: Free to attend
Fiesta Sahuarita
Celebrate the culture and history of Sahuarita with more than 90 vendors including food trucks and artists. There will also be a rollerskating rink, carnival activities, a beer garden and live music.
When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Poetry Festival
Celebrate National Poetry Month at this spring festival. Events include poetry workshops and readings surrounding the theme "poetry and pause."
When: April 23-24
Where: Multiple locations
Cost: Free to attend
Children's Festival
This free festival presented by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper includes live music, dancing, activities and food.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24
Cost: Free to attend
Arizona International Film Festival
The 30th Arizona International Film Festival will feature independent and innovative films from around the world.
When: April 20-30
Where: Various locations, schedule to be released soon
Cost: $10+
Pima County Fair
Enjoy funky fair food, hop on the rides, play some carnival games and more. Concerts this year include Scotty McCreery, T.I., Village People, Tai Verdes, Baby Bash, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and more.
When: April 21-May 1. Gate opens 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. weekends
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
Cost: General admission is $10 or $5 for kids ages 6-10. Parking is $5. Visit the website for info on wristbands, bundles and other promotions
Soul Food Wednesday
Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food trucks.
When: Wednesday, April 27, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Agave Heritage Festival
Celebrate agave at this festival that's "rooted in the historical and cultural significance of the agave plant," according to the event's website. The festival features more than 20 events including performances, workshops, lectures, tastings and more.
When: April 28-May 1
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various prices, some events are free to attend
Tucson International Mariachi Conference
The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is celebrating its 40th anniversary this spring. Activities include: Student workshops, a Mother's Day mass, a student-singing contest and concerts!
When: April 29-May 8
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various prices
Healthy Kids Fair
Check out music, food, games, resources and kid-friendly activities, plus free admission to the Tucson Children's Museum. This fair is presented by SAYF Pima County!
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Cost: Free to attend
Make it! Workshop
Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson courtyard.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free admission includes tools, supplies and space in the courtyard. Entry to the museum is not included
