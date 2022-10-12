In the matter of only one weekend, you can catch a movie during a film festival, ride a glowing seesaw, shop plants and local art, and go pumpkin picking.

What else? The Salt & Lime Fiesta features live music, taco row and margaritas. Kids can read to shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. There's an ~aqua~ pumpkin patch happening thanks to Tucson Parks and Rec. The finale of Drag Wars at Bumsteds is this Sunday. Plus, LOTS more!

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

Loft Film Fest

Loft Film Fest is back for its 12th year. The event screens independent, foreign and classic films while "celebrating the work of established and emerging directors, writers, producers and actors."

When: Now through Oct. 20

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: General admission to individual movies is $12. Film badges, which grant you entry to every film, are $200.

Visit the event page for more information.

"Impulse" glowing seesaws

The University of Arizona is now home to a temporary exhibit where glowing seesaws are the star. The all-ages installation is home to 15 seesaws that illuminate the area, brought to campus through Arizona Arts Live.

When: Now through Nov. 8

Where: Outside of the UA Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to ride

Visit the event page for more information.

Glowing Pumpkins

Walk through a trail of intricate carvings on foam pumpkin replicas at this Halloween event from the folks behind The Slaughterhouse. Unlike The Slaughterhouse, this experience isn't scary!

When: Open dusk until 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 31 (plus two Mondays).

Where: Parking area north of Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road.

Cost: Depending on the day, $20-$25 for general admission, $75-$91 for a family of four (with $10 gift shop credit). On Wednesdays and Thursdays, a family four pack is $49 (without the gift shop credit). On Wednesdays, you can bring in an Eegee's receipt from that week and get $3 off your ticket (use code eegees3 when buying your ticket online). The cost goes up when buying at the gate!

Visit the event page for more information.

Film Fest Tucson

Film Fest Tucson calls itself a "destination film festival," explaining that it's a space for filmmakers and audiences to meet and experience the stories told through film. Screenings include narrative and documentary films, both short and feature length.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15

Where: Several locations, indoor and outdoor, at AC Hotel, Children's Museum Tucson, Scottish Rite and Main Gate Square

Cost: $10 per screening. $35 for a festival pass, which includes all screenings.

Visit the event page for more information.

Terror in the Corn

This haunted attraction is back for another year of scares. Your ticket gets you access to three scary attractions connected by a cornfield. The event is presented by Buckelew Farm, known for its now-closed pumpkin patch.

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursdays in October, in addition to Oct. 30-31; 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail

Cost: $28-$36 for general admission, $38-$46 for fast passes.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Slaughterhouse

Ready to be scared? Head to The Slaughterhouse, a giant haunted house held in a former meatpacking plant.

When: Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 30, plus open on Halloween and for "blackout night" on Nov. 4.

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $25-$40

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

Nightfall at Old Tucson is back. Organizers say the attraction has a new format, including a "fully immersive experience that combines terrifying mazes with classic stunt shows and a town full of characters that you can interact with throughout the night."

When: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 30

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $35-$45 for ages 12 and up, $30-$40 for kids 5-11. Advanced, timed-entry tickets are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Chinese Chorizo Festival

This festival is the first of its kind in Tucson, celebrating Chinese chorizo, "an obscured historic food symbol of Chinese and Mexican immigrant solidarity in Tucson during the 1880-1960s." Over three weekends, more than a dozen local restaurants will prepare dishes with Chinese chorizo (plus a vegan version).

When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, Oct. 21-23, Oct. 28-30

Where: Participating restaurants across Tucson.

Cost: Prices vary.

Visit the event page for more information.

Quincie Douglas Spooktacular

With Halloween right around the corner, Tucson Parks and Recreation is ready to celebrate with a trunk-or-treat event this Friday. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, plus other weekends in October. Several times available.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghostbusters in the Haunted Ruins

Go on an interactive adventure through Valley of the Moon, where "there's something strange in our fairy woods."

When: Fridays-Sundays through Oct. 30. Shows begin every 20 minutes from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $10 for adults. Kids 7 and under get in for free.

Visit the event page for more information.

All Souls Benefit at Sky Bar

Sky Bar is playing host to an upcoming event benefitting the 2022 All Souls Procession. There will be a Q&A session all about this year's procession, plus a dead doll makeover workshop — bring your own doll! Plus, 10% of bar sales will be donated to the All Souls team.

When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Outdoor Screening of "The Wizard of Oz"

As part of The Loft Cinema's Loft Film Fest, the theater is hosting an outdoor screening of "The Wizard of Oz" at Himmel Park. Bring your own seating!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15. Dates are subject to change due to staffing and weather.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

SANDS Halloween Party

Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome is hosting a Halloween party in collaboration with the All Abilities Center. Adults with Down syndrome ages 17 and up are invited to the party, which will feature crafts, pizza, karaoke and prizes for best costume.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: All Abilities Center, 205 W. Giaconda Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Brewin at the Chul

Tohono Chul is hosting its first-ever fall series at its Garden Bistro! There will be music, spirits, brews and a rotating menu.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Pricing varies based on menu items ordered. The gardens will be closed during these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

"El Grito" Release Party

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. and the Tucson International Mariachi Conference are teaming up for the release of "El Grito," a pineapple and chiltepin sour. There will be mariachi music and bites from food truck Muncheez. You'll also be able to purchase tickets for this year's 23 Miles of Mexican Food Festival, which will be held on Nov. 12.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing in Saguaro National Park

Enjoy an evening of looking up at the stars. There will be telescopes!

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Saguaro National Park East's Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat trivia at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Test your knowledge in all things cats at this trivia night!

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15, this event is for adults only.

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours are of Mission Garden, Barrio Viejo, Armory Park, and along the Turquoise Trail downtown.

When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members for walking tours. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Now through Oct. 30. 3-8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: Online prices are $18 on weekdays, $20 on weekends. It's recommended to buy tickets online, as there are only a limited number of tickets available at the gate. Prices increase by $1 at the gate. Some activities cost extra.

Visit the event page for more information.

Salt and Lime Fiesta

This two-day event boasts tacos, tequila, margaritas and music. On the lineup: Tyler Rich and Shwayze. Also expect a car show, lucha libre and a mechanical taco (think mechanical bull, but shaped like a taco).

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 15-16

Where: Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: General admission is $28 on Saturday, $15 on Sunday. Other prices and ticket options are available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Organic Gardeners Fall Plant Fair

This one's for you, plant lovers. Head to this plant fair to find locally-grown plants and seeds from vegetables and herbs to flowers and native plants. There will be garden supplies and fertilizers for sale, too, plus you can get advice on gardening and composting while you're there.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: 3809 E. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Membrillo Fest

Make a visit to Tucson's Mission Garden for Membrillo Fest, which also celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be a demonstration on how to make cajeta de membrillo, a chat with local muralist Ignacio Garcia about his art, talks about mesquite, a book signing with Gary Paul Nabhan and a story time with children's author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford. You'll also be able to purchase quince empanadas, mesquite flour and quince jam. Plus, this fest is running at the same time as Mission Garden's monthly Traditional O'odham Agriculture event!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Fall Festival

Celebrate the fall season in Marana! This festival will feature carnival rides, games, live music, a beer garden, food trucks, an artisan market, and mutton busting with kid-friendly rodeo activities and competitions.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Marana Heritage Farm, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: Carnival is $1 per ticket. Each ride requires one ticket.

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Art Fest

Hotel McCoy is celebrating its fourth birthday with an art festival, complete with poolside music, live mural-making with artist Danny Martin, and a maker market. Food truck Fatboy Sandos will be there!

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tree Fest 2022

This upcoming festival is a celebration of all things trees, in addition to the city's Tucson Million Trees initiative, hosted by Mayor Regina Romero, the City of Tucson and Tucson Clean and Beautiful. There will be exhibitors, demonstrators, vendors and entertainment.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Barnum Hill area at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and vendors

Visit the event page for more information.

Aqua Pumpkin Patch

It's a pumpkin patch — poolside! Kids 17 and under can plunge into what's being described as an aqua pumpkin patch, then paint and decorate the pumpkin they pick. Kiddos in diapers must wear tight-fitting waterproof pants over a swim diaper.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free to attend, limited spots available. Call 520-791-5643 to register.

Visit the event page for more information.

University of Arizona Band Day

The 69th annual UA Band Day is happening this weekend at Arizona Stadium! High school marching bands from across Arizona will compete at the event in categories ranging from visual execution to musical presentation.

When: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Arizona Stadium, 1 N. Championship Dr.

Cost: $12, buy tickets online or with cash at the gate

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Fall is HERE and Willcox's Apple Annie's is celebrating. Take a hayride to pick a pumpkin, walk through a sunflower field, make your way through the 12½-acre corn maze, and munch on barbecue food and kettle corn.

When: Fall Pumpkin Celebration is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The corn maze is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. If weekdays are more your thing, you can pick pumpkins 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily — but the hayrides to the patch, barbecue food and kettle corn are only open weekends.

Where: 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $9 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 3-11. Hayrides are $5 for ages 3 and up. Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ganbatte Tucson

Head to this anime-themed outdoor Halloween event that's set to feature a trunk-or-treat, a scavenger hunt, raffles, and anime and K-pop vendors. The first 200 attendees in cosplay will get a free sticker!

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Author talk with Benjamin Alire Sáenz

Pima County Public Library's LGBTQ+ Services Committee is closing its 2022 author talk series with a discussion with poet, children's book author and novelist Benjamin Alire Sáenz. There will be an interview, Q&A session and a book signing.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Tucson High Magnet School's Tech Mall, 400 N. Second Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Odaiko Sonora 20th Anniversary Celebration

Odaiko Sonora, who brings Japanese taiko drumming to Tucson Meet Yourself each year, is celebrating their 20th birthday this year. Join them for a night of music, plus food available for purchase.

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paws & Pages Literacy Program

Kids can read to the shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. "The APSCA has observed that shy and fearful dogs warm up to humans quicker when a kind human reads them a great book," the Humane Society says. Kids should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, and will need an adult onsite with them (who will be encouraged to stay in the waiting area while the kiddo reads).

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road

Cost: $5. This event is for kids ages 5-14. Participants must have a liability waiver on file.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to harvest, prepare and eat native beans, seeds and berries. You'll see a live cooking demo and get to taste free samples. There will also be story time and activities for kids and teens.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The 30-minute harvesting workshops will be at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Jonathan’s Cork’s Fun Chili Cook-off

For $10, you can sample 10 wildly different chilis from 10 local restaurants at Jonathan’s Cork’s Fun Chili Cook-off. This longtime fundraiser helps send kids to overnight summer camp through the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp program.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Jonathan's Cork, 6320 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $10 at the door

Call Jonathan's Cork at 520-296-1631 for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline. Kids must be potty trained and five years old or older.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie night with cats

Picture this. You're watching a "Harry Potter" movie, munching on some popcorn and candy ... and cuddling with CATS. That's a reality at El Jefe Cat Lounge's movie nights happening this month! You and a guest will have a couch to yourselves, plus popcorn and two drinks. Candy, ice cream and additional drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $40. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Artistas del Barrio Hollywood

Barrio Hollywood is hosting its sixth annual art show this Saturday, featuring more than 18 artists, live music and a food truck.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: El Rio Neighborhood Center, 1390 W. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing in Catalina State Park

Enjoy a night looking up at the stars. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association is hosting a stargazing event, where they'll bring several telescopes for the community to look up at the night sky.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, though there may be a fee to enter Catalina State Park. This event is dependent on the weather, check the event page for updates or changes.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sugar Skull Painting

Enjoy an afternoon of painting and beer with Color Me Mine and Dillinger Brewing Company. Book your spot online, where you'll be able to pick what item you want to paint. The price includes your first beer!

When: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 3895 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Price varies based on what you want to paint. Registration is required, order online by Oct. 14.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own blanket, mat or towel!

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Lady Bits: Women's Standup Showcase

The Screening Room is hosting a women's standup comedy showcase. Read about the performers here!

When: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Remove Arundo and Restore the Flow

Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting volunteer days to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from hundreds of local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Plant Sale

The Desert Museum's upcoming sale will have around 300 types of plants. The museum will be highlighting five categories of plants — butterfly gardening, hummingbird gardening, tortoise forage, desert aromatics and heritage foods — to help make your garden even more beautiful.

When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Member-only day is Oct. 15!

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: Free to attend. This plant sale is held in the museum's parking lot. Museum admission is not included.

Visit the event page for more information.

Chicano Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together Chicano Mercado on Oct. 16. The group is collaborating with Groupe Car Club for a lowrider show, plus there will be more than 45 local vendors to shop from.

When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Wars

Watch as drag entertainers from Arizona compete for cash and prizes, similar to "RuPaul's Drag Race." This is the finale of Drag Wars!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Chicano Vibez

Head to this event for a day of music, food, a car show and shopping. There will be a mini skateboard ramp, arcade games and live art by graffiti artists.

When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dogtoberfest

Oktoberfest is fun, but what about Dogtoberfest? This event, hosted by The Tucson Dog Magazine and Big Dog Charitable Foundation, features vaccinations and micro-chipping, adoptable dogs, live music, vendor booths, raffles, costume contests, a kids' zone with glitter tattoos and crafts, plus activities for pups like paw prints and bobbing for hot dogs.

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Succulent Sunday

Create your own succulent-in-a-pumpkin arrangement with This n' That Creative Studio. You can bring your own drinks!

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.