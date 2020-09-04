Cruise in for open-air and drive-in movies this fall!
Bored with all the repeat movies and show binging at-home? Then break-away with free, open-air and drive-in movies in Tucson, Sahaurita and Oro Valley.
This list will be updated as new locations are added. Make sure to buy your tickets ahead of time as limited spots are available.
Open Air Cinema at The Loft
The Loft Cinema is now open! The Loft has built a new screen on the back of the theater for their new "Open Air Cinema Series." Open Air Cinema screenings will take place outdoors at The Loft Cinema and seating is limited — sanitized chairs will be provided, or you can supply your own). Social Distancing will be strictly enforced with limited seating and masks must be worn at all times — except when eating/drinking.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
Cost: $12-$25
Visit The Loft Cinema Facebook page for more information.
Monthly Drive-in Movies at Tailored Steel by E&S Developments
Taylor Steele is new to the movie scene this year they will be showing drive-in movies throughout each month. Make sure to bring your own lawn chairs, radios (FM) and money for the for the food vendors. These screenings are always free, but make sure to RSVP on the movie Facebook event page. Please remember that social distancing is required.
Where: Tailored Steel, 4610 E. Tazarv St.
Cost: Free admission. First come, first served.
Visit the Tailored Steel by E&S Developments Facebook event page for updates and more information.
Cactus Drive-in Theatre
Cactus Drive-in Theatre features carpool cinema events on a 40-foot inflatable screen with audio from a transmitter that you can listen to from your car (FM 103.1).
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road.
Cost: $20 per vehicle, $5 head phones available at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-in Theatre website for more information.
El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Drive-in for date night or family night and enjoy movies on a state-of-the-art LED big screen. Snacks are available for purchase or bring your own. El Toro Flicks Oro Valley has outgrown their old location at Oro Valley Marketplace and has relocated to the historic Steam Pump Ranch.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $20.90 and up per vehicle
Visit the El Toro Flicks Facebook page for updated movie schedules.
El Toro Flicks Downtown Tucson
El Toro Flicks has opened a location in downtown Tucson at 198 S. Granada Ave. Snacks are available for purchase or bring your own.
Cost: $20.90 and up per vehicle
Visit the El Toro Flicks Facebook page for updated movie schedules.
Sahuarita Drive-in Movie Series
Join Sahuarita Parks and Rec with monthly evening movies on a 40-foot big-screen from your vehicle.
Where: Quail Creek, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy.
Cost: Free admission. First come, first served.
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook page for updates and more information.