We are going to willfully ignore the fact that our daily high has been hovering around 100 degrees and push forward with all things pumpkin.
After all, it is October. And there are pumpkins to pick.
We shouldn't be surprised that 2020's October is hot so far. Because, of course it is.
Maybe this year, leave the flannel at home and opt for an iced — not hot — pumpkin spice coffee.
And as always don't forget to take your mask and stay home if you are high risk or aren't feeling well. We've included some information about what coronavirus safety measures you can expect, but check with individual locations about specific procedures.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained and suggests avoiding Halloween festivals and carnivals that bring more than 50 people together even if they are outside. With that in mind, consider planning your pumpkin picking for an off-time.
Brian and Kelly's Pumpkins, Christmas Trees and Farmers Market
What: The annual, seasonal store returns this week. Peruse pre-picked pumpkins and strings of chiles.
When: Starting this week — daily, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check the Facebook page for exact dates.
Cost: Pumpkins priced by size, with the average cost for a basketball-size pumpkin around $6
Pandemic precautions: Mask requirements, physical distancing, hand sanitizing stations and reduced occupancy.
More info: Visit Brian and Kelly's Pumpkins Facebook page
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival
What: Take a wagon ride to a 50-acre pumpkin patch to find your perfect pumpkin. Admission gets you access to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, petting zoo and more.
When: Thursdays and Fridays in October, noon to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays in October, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 14901 N. Wentz Road in Marana
Cost: Admission costs $11-$14. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.
Pandemic precautions: Masks required when physical distancing is not possible; hand washing and sanitizing stations available; regular cleaning of common areas and surfaces. Visit the Marana Pumpkin Patch's website for more detailed precautions.
More info: Visit maranapumpkinpatch.com for more information.
Apple Annie's Pumpkin Patch
What: Apple Annie's has 40 acres of pumpkins and you can either pick your own or choose from pre-picked pumpkins. You can pick pumpkins and veggies, wander through fields of sunflowers and explore the corn maze. The orchard is offering pumpkin pancake breakfasts on weekends, plus apple cider donuts for purchase.
When: Daily, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Oct. 31. Hayrides are offered Friday-Sunday. The Fall Pumpkin Celebration runs October weekends.
Where: Apple Annie's Produce and Pumpkins, 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox (Note that Apple Annie's has both a farm and an orchard at separate locations. For pumpkin picking and the corn maze, you want the farm, for the pumpkin pancake breakfast, you want the orchard at 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox).
Cost: Free to explore; pumpkins range in price from $3-$25, with specialty pumpkins costing 69 cents per pound; corn maze costs $6-$8 per person.
Pandemic precautions: Physical distancing, hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the farm; regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces (including wagons and wheelbarrows); single-use containers and bags; face coverings requested inside buildings. Visit Apple Annie's website for more detailed precautions.
More info: Visit appleannies.com for more information.
Terror in the Corn
What: The terrifying cornfield has moved from Three Points to Marana. You can purchase pre-picked pumpkins at the site without paying for admission to the scary attractions. (Remember, Buckelew Farm, the former site for Terror in the Corn, stopped hosting its annual pumpkin festival last year so that is no longer a pumpkin option.)
When: Every Friday and Saturday in October, plus two Thursdays: Oct. 22 and 29, 6 p.m. to midnight
Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail in Marana
Cost: $25 for admission to Terror in the Corn; free to shop pumpkins; pumpkins cost 50 cents per pound.
Pandemic precautions: Masks or face coverings required for all patrons; physical distancing; hand sanitizing stations available; regular cleaning of common areas; online ticketing encouraged for Terror in the Corn; limited group sizes and attraction occupancy. Visit Terror in the Corn's website for more detailed precautions.
More info: Visit tucsonterrorinthecorn.com for more information
Funny Foot Farm and Tucson Petting Zoo
What: Visit with capybaras and emus and then choose from a selection of pre-picked pumpkins. General admission to the petting zoo gets you access to the mini pumpkin patch.
When: Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 2405 W. Wetmore Road
Cost: General admission is $8; pumpkins cost $5-$10
Pandemic precautions: Physical distancing, hand washing stations.
More info: Visit tucsonpettingzoo.com for more information.
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm
What: Oracle's lavender farm just reopened at a new, bigger location and is hosting open farm days on weekends. Starting this weekend, you can also purchase both pre-picked specialty pumpkins and medium orange ones, while pumpkins last.
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while pumpkins last, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road in Oracle
Cost: $10 per car in advance or $15 at the gate; pumpkins average around $17
Pandemic precautions: Limited occupancy and online ticketing encouraged; hand washing and sanitizing stations available; tables spread out for physical distancing; tables cleaned regularly. Visit Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm's website for more detailed precautions.
More info: Visit lifeundertheoakslavenderfarm.com for more information.