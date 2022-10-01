Fall brings pumpkins, cool(er) weather and lower A/C bills.

But let's take a moment to appreciate another autumn favorite: fall plant sales. Here are six happening in October.

Pima County Master Gardeners

Bring home your newest plant baby (or should we say babies?). Pima County Master Gardeners' upcoming sale features cacti and succulents, perennials, compost, gardening books, decor and more.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: 4210 N. Campbell Ave.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Village Farm

Tucson Village Farm is hosting its annual sale of winter vegetable starts, including kale, broccoli, chard, cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: 2201 E. Roger Road

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Audubon Society

Pick up native plants at this sale hosted by Tucson Audubon Society. When you buy three or more plants, you'll receive a free desert wildflowers poster! A garden walk kicks off the three-day plant sale at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 9; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10

Where: 3835 W. Hardy Road

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Organic Gardeners

Head to this plant fair to find locally-grown plants and seeds from vegetables and herbs to flowers and native plants. There will be garden supplies and fertilizers for sale, too, plus you can get advice on gardening and composting while you're there.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: 3809 E. Second St.

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

The Desert Museum's upcoming sale will have around 300 types of plants. The museum will be highlighting five categories of plants — butterfly gardening, hummingbird gardening, tortoise forage, desert aromatics and heritage foods — to help make your garden even more beautiful.

When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Member-only day is Oct. 15!

Where: 2021 N. Kinney Road

Visit the event page for more information.

Tohono Chul

At Tohono Chul's annual fall plant sale, you'll find landscape-ready plants, plus some plants that are harder to find.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 22-23. Tohono Chul members get a preview on Oct. 19!

Where: 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Visit the event page for more information.