While the world has been inside during the coronavirus pandemic, you may have noticed a bit (hahahaha) of growth from your hair.
Roots, bangs, layers — it's all out there on Zoom-call display. We found some local shops offering salon-quality solutions and alternatives.
Whether you need a root touch-up, some virtual help or maybe you're just gonna let the locks flow and catch-up on your moisturizer treatments, check out these options.
JBraun Salon Spa
The team from JBraun is making it quick and easy to do self-care. Kit options include stock root concealer sprays, sponge applicators, skin care and salon products. Message JBraun Salon through Facebook or call 520-744-5011. Curbside available pick-up available.
Visit JBraun Salon Spa's Facebook page for more information.
Belle Chic Salon
Belle Chic Salon is putting together custom color kits to order online and more. Plus, get some tips and tricks with virtual classes starting soon.
Visit Belle Chic Salon Facebook page for more information.
AboutMe Hair Studio
The studio is excited to announce a new app! Purchase all your hair products, root cover or custom color for curbside pick-up at the downtown location. Hair kits are available now, just send an email to Aboutmehs@gmail.com.
Visit AboutMe Hair Studio's Facebook page for more information.
Tullia Salon and Spa
Tullia is putting together hair care bundles that include root cover spray, select salon products and skin care.
Visit Tullia's Facebook page for more information.
Chic Boutique and Spa
This downtown boutique is offering hair, body and skin-care products with free delivery or curbside pick-up.
Visit Chic Boutique's website for more information.
The Studio Hair Artistry by K & Co.
This studio has product available for purchase through their Amazon store as well as curbside pick-up for products, just message their Facebook page.
Play a salon contest with The Studio and "Show Your Roots." Everyone who participates will get a conditioning treatment on their next visit and be entered to win a color correction package (worth $600).
Visit The Studio Hair Artistry's Facebook page for more information.