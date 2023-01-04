Happy New Year, Tucson!

It's another year of all our annual favorites, starting off strong with the massive gem show, Zoppé Family Circus and the Tucson Jazz Festival.

What else? Dillinger Days, Lunar New Year celebrations, puppy yoga, vintage fairs and literacy events. You still have some time to enjoy downtown's pop-up ice skating rink and the twinkling lights at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, too.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Stroll through 3,000 luminarias at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. There will be "artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences" through the gardens, featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights, plus art pieces and installations.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. most Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20-$50 for adults and $18-$45 for kids, depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Holiday Ice

Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is here for a few more days! Skates, which begin at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men, are included in the admission price. Socks are required and gloves are recommended.

When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 8. Open noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: A 90-minute session is $20 for adults, $14 for kids under 12 years old. The first session of each day is discounted to $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Book your tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Watch the classic tale brought to life: ATC presents The Glass Menagerie

Considered by many to be Tennessee Williams’ greatest play, The Glass Menagerie is an achingly beautiful story of longing and love that has touched generations of theatregoers with its sparkling, delicate radiance. Presented by Arizona Theatre Company, see it live in Downtown Tucson Jan. 21 through Feb. 1 at the Temple of Music and Art.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, entertainment and a cash bar, plus a curated poetry reading.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of blues, jazz and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.

When: 6-8 p.m. various days in January

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Free admission with a table reservation

Visit the event page for more information.

Zoppé Family Circus

Zoppé Family Circus is headed to Tucson's Mercado District this January, featuring Nino the Clown and a cast of seven generations of Zoppés. There are acrobatic acts, a trapeze artist and a ringmaster. The circus has been a January tradition in Tucson since 2011.

When: Jan. 6-22

Where: Mercado District, 125 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $25 for general admission, $45 for ringside

Visit the event page for more information.

Show off your love for Tucson

We love Tucson and we know you do, too! Show off your love for Tucson with #ThisIsTucson merch. We have shirts, hats, phone cases, mugs and more. Shop here! ❤️

Kitty Haha Comedy Night

Lady Haha will be center stage at this comedy show surrounded by the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge. You can bring your own food and drinks!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Dr. Zoo and Junior Zoo Keeper

Reid Park Zoo is holding two programs this January, both of which are for kids interested in careers as zoo veterinarians or zookeepers. Both will take kids behind the scenes to see what it's like to be a zoo vet or zookeeper.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 for Dr. Zoo; 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 for Junior Zoo Keeper.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $20. The Dr. Zoo program is designed for ages 8-12. The Junior Zoo Keeper program is designed for ages 6-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

BEYOND Tucson

BEYOND Tucson began in 2012 following the Jan. 8, 2011 mass shooting when "family members of slain congressional aide Gabe Zimmerman saw an opportunity to not only pay tribute to their son and the other victims, but to provide meaningful activities for community members to reconnect with each other while participating in health-related outdoor activities," BEYOND's website says. This year, BEYOND Tucson will be hosting a number of hikes and runs to take place over the course of a week.

When: Jan. 7-14

Where: Several locations

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting at least two Drag Queen Bingo events this month!

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Button Brew House. 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Bawker Bawker.

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin. Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play

Visit the event page for more information on the Button Brew House bingo. Visit the event page for more information on the Bawker Bawker bingo.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7 and Jan. 21

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturdays in January

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

First Saturday Art Walk

Subspace Art Collective is hosting an art walk featuring selected work from the last year. There will also be an art installation, market, open studios and tarot readings.

When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Subspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Story Time Character Hour

The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Paddington will be there.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: The University of Arizona BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting its first moon market of the year, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be zodiac-themed flash tattoos, and vendors selling items like apparel and decor.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Collage with Spark Project Collective

Use magazines to create a collage based around all your New Year's resolutions.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

A History Relived Event

Head over to the Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum to see more than 100 historical wagons on display, plus take part in a meet-and-greet with local actors that played a part in Westerns such as "Tombstone" and "Tom Horn."

When: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $10 for adults, $2 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail downtown; Barrio Viejo; Mansions of Main Avenue; and Public Art and Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members for walking tours. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Coffee

Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf for attendees 8-10 a.m.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays in January

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

The Mercado Flea is back, complete with more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Marana Farm Fair

Shop from vendors, get a bite to eat from food trucks and listen to live music at the Santa Marana Farm Fair. There will also be a kids play area.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Where: Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food. Parking is $5 per car.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat yoga, cat bingo and cat trivia.

When: Several days in January.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $14 for bingo, reservations required; $18 for yoga.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson International Jewish Film Festival

From Jan. 12-22, 16 films will be screened as part of the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival. Ten of the films will be screened in person, and all will be available to screen virtually.

When: Jan. 12-22

Where: Most of the in-person screenings will be at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: $12 for a single film, $60 for six films, $120 for all films

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 12-14; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Jazz Festival

This year's HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival features its biggest lineup yet with more than 80 musicians set to perform styles from modern jazz to old school.

When: Jan. 13-22

Where: Several locations

Cost: Varies

Visit the event page for more information.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Head to the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center for an afternoon of Chinese performances. You can also purchase food and gifts while you're there.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Popover Battle

It's the battle of the popovers! Attendees will get to try a plate from any of the contestants, and three judges will pick the winners who will get a cash prize. There will also be the "dance till you drop" Ironman Pow Wow Competition, in which a performer from the community will select the winners. The event is hosted by the Native Music Coalition, featuring contestants that are tribe members and Native American vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Cholla High School, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

The Big Read: Literacy Event at Mission Garden

This upcoming literacy event held at Mission Garden will surround the "power of storytelling and poetry to transmit national histories and spark imagination." It's a day of books, speakers, readings, signings, giveaways and youth activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Sahuarita Art on the Lake Festival

Experience art in Sahuarita! You'll have the chance to shop local artwork and enjoy interactive art activities, such as a community chalk mural competition. There will also be live music and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Mineral Madness

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting Mineral Madness, complete with hands-on family-friendly activities and lots of minerals and gems for you to shop. Geology and fossil activity stations will also be set up around the museum grounds where kids will be able to collect rocks and fossils of their own.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 14-15

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: Free to attend with museum admission, which is $24.95 for Arizona residents, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Natural Wonder Photography Exhibition

Decode Gallery is unveiling its newest exhibit featuring nature photography by local and international artists. There will be drinks and snacks!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dillinger Days

A fire that broke out at Hotel Congress in 1934 led to the capture of the infamous Dillinger gang. Each year, the hotel puts on Dillinger Days with reenactments of the capture, vintage cars and live music.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. There will also be a Dillinger Speakeasy at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Dillinger Days are free to attend; the speakeasy is $15.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free movie screenings for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Loft Cinema will screen two movies for free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Catch a showing of "Black Panther" in the afternoon, followed by "Selma" in the evening.

When: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for "Black Panther." 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for "Selma."

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Fringe Festival

This 11th annual performing arts festival is back for another year of storytelling, dance, magic and comedy.

When: Jan. 19-22

Where: Four venues, plus virtual performances

Cost: $20 for two shows, $50 for five shows

Visit the event page for more information.

Chunky Knit n' Sip Blanket Workshop

Make your own chunky knit blanket with the help of This n' That Creative Studio. The workshop includes the supplies, refreshments and wine. You can bring your own drinks, too!

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $75

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from Little House of Funk. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Zoom Zoom at Children's Museum Tucson

Children's Museum Tucson's transportation-themed event is back! There will also be a vaccine clinic onsite.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The museum itself will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission all day.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Lunar New Year Gala

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting a gala to celebrate the year of the rabbit. The evening is set to include a Chinese buffet-style dinner, lion dance performances and a silent auction.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road

Cost: $180

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops including corns, beans and squash.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Y2K New Year

AZSPECIALTEA, an organizer that brings K-pop events to Arizona, is hosting a K-pop market featuring vendors, freebies, raffles, food trucks and photo ops.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Ding Tea, 910 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about bugs and birds in the Sonoran Desert. There will be songs and story time, plus you can learn to shape and polish a worry stone.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20, must be ages 14 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Emo Nite at 191 Toole

Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson on Jan. 21.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Bridal Expo

The Tucson Bridal Expo, hosted by our sister site the Arizona Daily Star, is back for another year. Chat with more than 50 wedding vendors, from venues to photographers. #ThisIsTucson will be there too!

When: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson, Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase

The giant Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is back for yet another winter season, bringing people from allover the world to shop the dozens of shows spread out across the city. Find jewelry, rocks, fossils and more.

When: Some shows begin as early as Jan. 25, going through mid-February.

Where: Various locations across Tucson

Cost: Most shows are free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

"Water Harvester: An Invitation to Abundance" Screening

Tohono Chul is hosting a free screening of "Water Harvester: An Invitation to Abundance," which is the story of Brad Lancaster's journey through water harvesting experimentation in Dunbar Springs. An informational panel will take place after the 30-minute film is over.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, registration is required

Visit the event page for more information.

Savor Food and Wine Festival

Walk through the Tucson Botanical Gardens while enjoying tastings from more than 50 Southern Arizona chefs, restaurants, wineries and breweries.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $100 for general admission, $150 for VIP. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns in January. The upcoming game show is "Wheel of Misfortune."

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Previous shows have been $17.51. These events are typically for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Late Night Skate

Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Night Skate, for adults only.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Plushies n' Stuffies Tea Party

This party at This n' That Creative Studio is all about plushies! Kids can pick a plush, stuff it with the studio's stuffing machine, then decorate a shirt for it. Afterwards, kids can sip tea all while decorating cupcakes.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

The Spirit of Haiku at Yume Japanese Gardens

Yume Japanese Gardens is hosting a "writing walk" surrounding the haiku, where you'll learn history, form and aesthetics of the poem.

When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20, limited space so reserve your spot in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session surrounded by kittens at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.