Spring is officially upon us. What better way to celebrate than with new plants?
Plant parents can expand their plant families with these seven upcoming plant sales and swaps happening in the Tucson area. Details below!
Wildflower Plant Sale with Native Seeds/SEARCH
Take home all kinds of wildflowers and landscape plants native to the Sonoran Desert, in addition to herb and veggie starts.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road
Visit the event page for more information.
Spring Vegetable Start Sale with Tucson Village Farm
Tucson Village Farm is hosting its annual sale of spring vegetable starts, including tomatoes, peppers, chiles, eggplant and basil.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: 2201 E. Roger Road
Visit the event page for more information.
Plant swap with Plantney
Britney Spears-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting a plant swap for community members. Bring your plants, pots and any botanical-themed items to trade and swap with fellow plant lovers. Snacks and drinks will be provided!
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5
Where: On the corner of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street
Visit the event page for more information.
Desert Survivors Plant Sale
During Desert Survivors' three plant sales throughout the year, all of their inventory is discounted. Members get 20% off, while the general public gets 10% off.
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, March 7-11. Members can shop early on Saturday, March 4.
Where: Desert Survivors Native Plant Nursery, 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
Visit the event page for more information.
Spring Fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners
Shop plants and gardening supplies at this spring plant fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners, where you can also get advice from plant experts about gardening in Tucson. You'll find plants and seeds, compost, fertilizers and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: 3809 E. Second St.
Visit the event page for more information.
Spring Plant Sale at Tohono Chul
Tohono Chul will have more than 1,200 species of cacti, succulents, shrubs, trees and flowers at their upcoming plant sale, including some that are harder to find.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19. Members get early access from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
Where: Tohono Chul's main parking lot, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Visit the event page for more information.
Pima County Master Gardeners plant sale
Mark your calendars! Last year's Pima County Master Gardeners plant sale included potted plants, fruit and veggie starts, native grasses, desert plants, cacti and succulents.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Pima County Cooperative Extension Gardens, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
Visit the event page for more information.