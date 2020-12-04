First night of Hanukkah
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Engineer Your Own Dreidel with PJ Our Way

Let's spin some dreidels! This online workshop will investigate the spinning motion by designing, building and testing dreidels using everyday materials. This workshop is designed for kids ages 9 and up.

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 1-2 p.m.

Cost: Free, registration required

Visit the event website for more information.

Film Screening and Post-Film Program: The Adventures that Saved Curious George

Watch a screening on Zoom that's part of the annual Tucson International Jewish Film Festival about Hans and Margaret Rey, a German-Jewish couple who narrowly escaped Nazi-occupied France while secretly carrying the unpublished Curious George manuscript.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Cost: $10 per household

Visit the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival page for more information.

Community Candle Lighting on Facebook

Join the Tucson Jewish Community Center on social media for a candle lighting and special Hanukkah activity. The event will be live at 5:30 p.m. but you can always watch after the event in case you miss it.

When: Thursday, Dec. 10, 5:30-5:45 p.m.

Cost: Free on Facebook live

Visit the event website for more information.

Zoom Class: Latkes and Applesauce with Chef Devon Sanner

It wouldn’t be Hanukkah without golden, creamy latkes! During this online kid-friendly class, you will learn how to cook along with Chef Devon Sanner.

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 1-2 p.m.

Cost: $40 per household

Visit the Flying Aprons Facebook event page for more information.

Family Latke Challenge

Hear the story of Hanukkah and get cooking! Prop up your screen, roll up your sleeves and get busy with tasty latkes! 

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 4-5 p.m.

Cost: Free, registration required

Visit the event website for more information.

Hanukkah Hot Chocolate Virtual 5K/10K Race

Run, walk, bike or swim for the 3rd annual Hot Chocolate Race! This virtual 5K/10K race will take place during the eight days of Hanukkah. Racers will be celebrated on Dec. 20 at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom.

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

When: December 10-18

Cost: $20-$25

Visit the event website for more information.

Patio Painting Class: Menorah

Join Creative Juice in their outdoor creative space this month to create a colorful menorah painting.

Where: 2959 N. Swan

When: Thursday, Dec. 10, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $25, limited seating

Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.

Drive-In Concert at JCC

Join JCC in the north parking lot for a fun Chanukah concert! For everyone's safety, all attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times. Performers include, Cantor Janece Cohen, Cantorial Soloist Marjorie Hochberg and the Avanim Band.

Where: Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 6:15-7 p.m.

Cost: Registration required

Visit their website for more information

