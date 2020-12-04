Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Engineer Your Own Dreidel with PJ Our Way
Let's spin some dreidels! This online workshop will investigate the spinning motion by designing, building and testing dreidels using everyday materials. This workshop is designed for kids ages 9 and up.
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Film Screening and Post-Film Program: The Adventures that Saved Curious George
Watch a screening on Zoom that's part of the annual Tucson International Jewish Film Festival about Hans and Margaret Rey, a German-Jewish couple who narrowly escaped Nazi-occupied France while secretly carrying the unpublished Curious George manuscript.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Cost: $10 per household
Visit the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival page for more information.
Community Candle Lighting on Facebook
Join the Tucson Jewish Community Center on social media for a candle lighting and special Hanukkah activity. The event will be live at 5:30 p.m. but you can always watch after the event in case you miss it.
When: Thursday, Dec. 10, 5:30-5:45 p.m.
Cost: Free on Facebook live
Zoom Class: Latkes and Applesauce with Chef Devon Sanner
It wouldn’t be Hanukkah without golden, creamy latkes! During this online kid-friendly class, you will learn how to cook along with Chef Devon Sanner.
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: $40 per household
Visit the Flying Aprons Facebook event page for more information.
Family Latke Challenge
Hear the story of Hanukkah and get cooking! Prop up your screen, roll up your sleeves and get busy with tasty latkes!
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 4-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Hanukkah Hot Chocolate Virtual 5K/10K Race
Run, walk, bike or swim for the 3rd annual Hot Chocolate Race! This virtual 5K/10K race will take place during the eight days of Hanukkah. Racers will be celebrated on Dec. 20 at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: December 10-18
Cost: $20-$25
Patio Painting Class: Menorah
Join Creative Juice in their outdoor creative space this month to create a colorful menorah painting.
Where: 2959 N. Swan
When: Thursday, Dec. 10, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $25, limited seating
Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-In Concert at JCC
Join JCC in the north parking lot for a fun Chanukah concert! For everyone's safety, all attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times. Performers include, Cantor Janece Cohen, Cantorial Soloist Marjorie Hochberg and the Avanim Band.
Where: Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 6:15-7 p.m.
Cost: Registration required
Visit their website for more information