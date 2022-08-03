It's a new month — and that means a new GIANT list of events happening around Tucson.

Some highlights: A monsoon plant sale, dinner at Cafe a la C'Art, Sunset Saturdays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, an antique fair, a birding festival, plenty of chances to learn about desert wildlife, craft workshops, a beer festival and a margarita championship.

Plus, some summer favorites are coming to a close this month including movies at Reid Park, pop-up nightclub Spaghetti Club, Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo and Cool Summer Nights at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click the links below to see events separated by date.

🌵 Aug. 3-7 🌵 Aug. 9-14 🌵 Aug. 18-21 🌵 Aug. 24-31 🌵

Water Wednesdays

Every Wednesday in August, Children's Museum Tucson will be hosting water activities, from water balloons to squirty toys, in their courtyard.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in August

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Included in admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Women, Wine and Winning Wednesday

Women-owned small businesses will be at this networking event that features wine and cocktails, appetizers, giveaways and a live DJ. The event, presented by Elle Boutique, is free and open to the public.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday Dinner at Cafe a la C'Art

Dinner is at Cafe a la C'Art for only one night in August! The full lunch menu will be available, in addition to dinner and drink specials. There will be live music 6:30-8:30 p.m.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4

Where: Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Varies based on menu item

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music, vegan sweets and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

KXCI’s Ninth Annual Blues Review

“The King of Bollywood Blues” Aki Kumar is coming to Tucson for our local radio station’s 9th Annual Blues Review! The concert will be hosted in the historic El Casino Ballroom, with an opening act by Heather Hardy & The Dusty City Blues Band.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a performance from 7:30-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

Where: El Casino Ballroom, 427 E. 26th St.

Cost: Preorder tickets; $18 for members, $20 for nonmembers; $25 at the door.

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in the Park

Check out a movie in the park, thanks to Cox Communications. In addition to this Friday's showing of "Sing 2," enjoy performances, games, prizes and food trucks before the movie starts.

When: 6 p.m. for activities. The movie begins 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

Where: George DeMeester Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Friday Night Fun at Trail Dust Town

Visit Trail Dust Town this Friday for a fundraiser for Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids. A portion of drink sales will go to the nonprofit. There will also be live music, snacks, amusement rides and stunt shows. Pinnacle Peak will be open too!

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and entertainment

Visit the event page for more information.

Spaghetti Club

For this summer only, a pop-up nightclub is taking over the MSA Annex. Find vinyl DJ sets, cocktails and the energy of a disco living room through August. The music includes throwbacks, often ranging from the '60s to the '80s.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday through the end of August

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitty Haha Comedy Night

Lady Haha will be center stage at this comedy show surrounded by the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge. You can bring your own food and drinks!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Monsoon Plant Sale

Pick up veggies, seeds and native plants for your monsoon garden, thanks to local nonprofit Native Seeds/SEARCH.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6

Where: Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Saturdays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours and enjoy live music, food and cocktails.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturdays in August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Flower Bar

Patagonia Flower Farm will have a pop-up flower bar at Exo Roast Co. this weekend, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.

When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint + Poses

Enjoy an afternoon of yoga and painting. Start out with yoga at Yoga Pod Tucson at 1:15 p.m., then head over to Arizona Wine Collective to paint a cactus tumbler with Tipsy Picassos at 2:30 p.m.

When: 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Yoga Pod Tucson, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $45, direct message Tipsy Picassos on Instagram or Facebook for details on how to reserve your seat.

Visit the event page for more information.

Guadalajara's Grill 20th Anniversary

The three Guadalajara's Grill locations will be hosting festivals in celebration of the restaurant's 20th birthday. There will be live music, jumping castles, giveaways and local vendors.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Arizona Pavilions location. 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Broadway location. 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Kolb location.

Where: Guadalajara's Grill locations, 5955 Arizona Pavilions Dr.; 4901 E. Broadway; 750 N. Kolb Road.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance. $45 the day of.

Visit the event page for more information.

Anime Art Exhibition Opening

The opening reception party for &gallery’s Anime Art Exhibition will feature a chibi market and a pop-up shop by Otaku Nation. The gallery lineup includes a large slate of local artists. Oh, and you can show up in cosplay.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: &gallery, 419 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for merch, prints and chibis!

Visit the event page for more information.

Chez Peachy at Hotel McCoy

Chez Peachy is well-known on Instagram for their aesthetic lunchbox cakes. They’ll be popping up at Hotel McCoy, at an event themed “Little Miss Have Your Cake and a Drink Too” — a spin on the cute Little Miss memes you’re seeing everywhere. Get yourself a bento-sized “Little Miss Eats Cake For Breakfast” cake and get $1 off Hotel McCoy’s fun cocktails and other drinks!

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: While the event is free, Chez Peachy’s standard bento cakes cost $20 — bring money for the treats, and extra for drinks!

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online, these shows often sell out!

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 6-20

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on Saturdays through Aug. 13.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 13

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Casa Flamenca Tablao en Tucson

This performance will unite the music and dance elements of flamenco performance with world-renowned artists in an intimate setting. The visiting flamenco troupe is based in Albuquerque, featuring artists from the Andalusia region of Spain and Mexico.

When: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Sea of Glass Center for the Arts, 330 E. Seventh St.

Cost: $30 plus service fees

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Mainly Murals tour; the Turquoise Trail tour, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; the Barrio Viejo tour; the Public Art and Murals tour; and the Mansions of Main Avenue tour.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration may be required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fairy Tales Free First Saturday

Valley of the Moon is hosting a fairytale reading by a fairy! Bring your kids to enjoy the reading and frolic in the Valley of the Moon’s fairy-themed fantasy park. Admission is free, and you’ll have the opportunity to spin your own storybook tale for a likeminded audience.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event site for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s. Dress in your best '80s attire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Coffee

Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf for attendees 8-10 a.m.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Antique & Vintage Fair

Check out more than 100 vendors, drink specials and food trucks at this antique and vintage fair.

When: 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 7

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Sitcom Sunday at Casa Video and Film Bar

Get a dose of nostalgia with Casa Video and Film Bar's Sitcom Sunday events. This week's Sitcom Sunday features "I Love Lucy." Of course, a food truck will be outside to satisfy your snacking needs.

When: 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks!

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Tasting Series

This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays every other Sunday and Thursday through Aug. 25. These events are for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21 for Mezcal Sundays. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 for Wine Thursdays.

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $30-$40

Visit the event page for more information.

Virtual nature lectures

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation is hosting a number of virtual lectures, teaching community members topics ranging from bats, wrens and reptiles of the Sonoran Desert.

When: Varies based on lecture, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Audubon’s Southeast Arizona Birding Festival

This birding festival hosts a 41-page roster of workshops and beatific field trips, ranging from overnight birding events to half-day or evening outings. The central festival, headquartered at the DoubleTree's Reid Park location, will host a vast array of workshops, the most basic topics being nature photography and conservation activism. Family Birding Day will be at Reid Park on Saturday, Aug. 13. Naturalists ranging from beginners and children to lifelong birding devotees will all find something to do and learn at this festival.

When: Wednesday-Sunday, August 10-14, with a Family Birding Day from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Reid Park, Ramada #4.

Where: Locations across Southeast Arizona, depending on which events you choose.

Cost: Many events are free with registration. Field trips range in price.

Visit the event site for more information.

Beyond Earth’s Edge: The Poetry of Spaceflight

UA Poetry Center is hosting a poetry reading and happy hour at The Century Room. The poetry anthology’s editor will be reading selections from the interstellar collection. Complimentary snacks come with the ticket, along with a cash bar.

When: Doors open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Event starts at 6 p.m.

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for the bar

Visit the event page for more information.

Poetry Reading from UA Poetry Center’s Summer Residents

Mai Der Vang and Anthony Cody are acclaimed poets and this summer’s residents at the UA Poetry Center. They will be reading from their work at a live event at the Poetry Center, which you can also attend virtually. Book signings will accompany their reading.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11

Where: University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Clay Bud Vase Workshop

Arizona Poppy, a shop with items from local makers, is hosting its second workshop on Aug. 11. Led by maker Ashley Ambrosio of Spring + Vine, the workshop will show you how to make clay flower bud vases. You'll learn pottery basics and techniques and get to take your creation home after Ambrosio fires the clay.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11

Where: Arizona Poppy, 150 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $75, two sliding-scale seats available. Tickets available for purchase online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fair Housing Workshops

Southwest Fair Housing Council regularly hosts free workshops to educate tenants, landlords, property managers and HOA board members about fair housing practices. They also offer a workshop that empowers people with disabilities and allies through education about their rights, and how to spot and report violations.

When: General class is from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. Disability workshop is 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free to attend

Visit each class’s page — general and disability-related — for more information.

Critter Night

Learn all about desert animals from wildlife agencies, local nonprofits and the University of Arizona at Mission Garden's Critter Night. Some organizations may even bring live animals!

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

East Side Marketplace Rally

Check out this local food truck rally and vendor sale featuring at least four food trucks, plus crafts, handmade items and more.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: 7777 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the website for more information.

Lakeside Live

Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music from Split Decision and The George Howard Band. There will be food trucks at the event and you can bring your own drinks!

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Books Author Series

Meet with Cynthia Harmony, author of children's book "Mi Ciudad Sings" about a vibrant Mexican neighborhood. Bring the kiddos for a morning of reading and pan dulce.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Green Chile Roast at Apple Annie’s

Pick your own green chiles at Apple Annie’s farm! You can take home 50-pound burlap sacks, which can be roasted for free on-site, or quart-sized containers full of the chiles. The farm will also offer free samples of their mild, medium and hot peppers. Their Orchard Grill will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends. (You can top your burger with your very own roasted green chiles!)

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20-21

Where: Apple Annie’s, 6405 W. Williams Road in Willcox

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for produce

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes End of Summer Night Market

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of five women looking to uplift small businesses, is throwing a night market to mark the end of summer.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 13-20. Dates are subject to change due to staffing and weather.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night Glow Party

Get your dance on with this bachata glow party hosted by a local dance studio. No prior bachata experience is required!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (9-10 p.m., Bachata dance class; 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., social dancing) Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Floor Polish Dance Studio, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers free admission. This month's guest is the Tucson Museum of Art!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own mat and towel!

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

The Mariachi Miracle

Catch a sneak preview of the documentary "The Mariachi Miracle" and enjoy live performances from local mariachi and folklórico performers. The film and book project shows the impact of youth mariachi and folklórico in Tucson.

When: Entertainment starts at noon on Sunday, Aug. 14. The screening begins at 1 p.m.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $5 for kids ages 5-12, $15 for ages 12 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Flash in the Past Tiki Bash

Vintage shop Flash in the Past is throwing a Tiki Bash at Kon Tiki. Celebrate the iconic lounge in 1960s style with exclusive cocktails, menu items and vintage vendors. Retro tropical attire is encouraged.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18

Where: Kon Tiki, 4625 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Creative Conversations with Creative Kind

Join these community collaborations at Creative Kind for guided conversations and crafts for adults. Upcoming topics include guided goal setting with Carly Croman, zodiac series with The Ninth House, and Tucson landmarks with Fifty-Two New Project.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for goal setting. 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for zodiac series. 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 for Tucson landmarks.

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. in La Encantada

Cost: $25-$30

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. Star Dog Hot Dogs will be catering. KXCI will be DJing! Join the party.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

Celebrate All Things S-cuk sọn/Tucson

Held on the day that Tucson was founded 247 years ago, this celebration includes mariachi and folklórico, Waila music, a Chinese lion dance and yo-yo presentation, plus more activities for the family.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Nite Beer Fest

Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a beer festival featuring brews from over 10 local breweries. A general ticket entitles you to 20 three-ounce beer pours and access to their lineup of food trucks. If you get the VIP ticket, you can get 5 more pours and a free Sonoran hot dog. Designated driver tickets are available at the gate at a steep discount.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $45 for general admission, $55 for VIP tickets, $10 for designated drivers

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about composting and enjoy story time.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito and Chill

Tucson Creative Comadres, a local Latina networking group hoping to diversify Tucson's creative and entrepreneurial scene, is hosting a meet-up where community members can network, receive feedback and ask questions.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Cartel Roasting Co., 210 E. Broadway

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Chicano Comedy Show

This monthly show features Chicano comedians from Arizona including Humberto Roman, Cari Medina, Steena Salido, Edgar Garcia, Hector Garcia and Ernesto Ortiz.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Poolside Lounge Parties

This summer, head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway

Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same! This is an all-ages event.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Flow Onda Flo Open Circus Jam

Tucson Circus Arts is collaborating with Flam Chen to host a circus jam and global music dance party. BYO toys and props to play around, share skills and learn from circus performers. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

When: 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend with a $10 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson City of Gastronomy Cooking Class

This series of cooking classes, hosted by Flying Aprons, highlights the flavors of Tucson as the UNESCO City of Gastronomy. This event features Maynards executive chef Brian Smith, who will teach attendees how to cook with farm-fresh market produce.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24

Where: Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway

Cost: $85. Seats are limited.

Visit the event page for more information.

My KINDa Cocktail

Local nonprofit Ben's Bells is putting together a speakeasy-style happy hour at HighWire Tucson. Tickets include unlimited tile glazing/painting and one drink poured by guest bartenders including University of Arizona baseball coach Chip Hale, Ben's Bells board chair Daniela Siqueiros and Downtown Tucson Partnership board chair Tom Heath. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25

Where: HighWire Tucson, 14 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

O’odham Lifeways Through Art: A Book Launch Celebration for Michael Chiago

This upcoming event celebrates the new book "Michael Chiago: O'odham Lifeways Through Art" which is said to offer "an artistic depiction of O'odham lifeways" through Chiago's paintings. Chiago will be at the event to talk about the book and his work, and books will be available for purchase.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25

Where: Western National Parks Association, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, books available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Get free help filing your taxes

United Way of Tucson is hosting a summer filing event for Tucson families and individuals who make less than $73,000 annually and are late on their taxes. They’ve enlisted the help of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in both English and Spanish.

When: While walk-ins are welcome, use this link to make an appointment 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Where: United Way of Tucson, 330 N. Commerce Park Loop

Cost: Free to attend. Pay special attention to the necessary documents you need to bring to file.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

The MSA Annex is hosting monthly night markets through September, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

World Margarita Championship

Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Tucson Originals Restaurants are hosting a World Margarita Championship. Local chefs and restaurants will battle for the margarita champion title, with live judging and a people's choice award.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: Catalyst Arts & Maker Space, 4500 N. Oracle Road in Tucson Mall

Cost: $80. This event is for ages 21 and up. Tickets are limited.

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns this month. The upcoming game show is "The Family Fuss." This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Sound of Music" Sing-Along

Fans of "The Sound of Music" can belt out their favorite tunes at this sing-along hosted by Fox Tucson Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $7.50-$10

Visit the event page for more information.

Apple Harvest Celebration at Apple Annie’s

Pick your own apples at Apple Annie’s farm! You can stroll through their orchard, sample their freshly-made apple cider donuts, and enjoy the Orchard Grill’s pancake breakfast, served from 8-10:30 a.m. They’ll switch to burgers at 11:30 a.m. and serve their burgers until 3 p.m.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 27-28

Where: Apple Annie’s You Pick Orchard at 2081 W. Hardy Road in Willcox

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for buying produce and donuts

Visit the event page for more information.

Ballet Folklorico La Paloma’s 40th Anniversary Show

Ballet Folklorico La Paloma has performed at the Olympics and Carnegie Hall. On Saturday, Aug. 27, they’re performing at the Berger Performing Arts Center in Tucson! Their traditional dance performance will raise money for new costumes and continued dance education in Southern Arizona. Their folk dancing will be accompanied by a mariachi performance.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The performance begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway

Cost: $15 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Yard Sale at The Pit

East Side Marketplace Rally is hosting a community yard sale at The Pit. Vendors will range from local artisans to community members selling antiques — and, of course, The Pit’s stellar lineup of local food trucks.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: The Pit, 7889 E. 22nd St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks and vendors!

Visit the event page for more information.

Pixar Trivia Night

Love Toy Story, WALL-E, Up and Coco? Test your knowledge in all things Pixar at this trivia night at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to arrive by 6 p.m.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.