When summer arrives in Tucson, it’s time to become nocturnal.

Even though nighttime temperatures are still warm, they’re better than exploring the city in the beating sun and its triple-digit temperatures. Thankfully, Tucson organizations know this.

Below are nine things to do in Tucson — after the sun sets.

Shop under the stars

Tucson is filled with local artists. Markets are a good way to help support them.

Here are some upcoming night markets to check out:

Take a neon sign tour

If there’s one thing you *have* to do at night, it’s this.

Explore Tucson’s historic neon signs, from the iconic Tucson Inn to the sign at the tasty Pat’s Chili Dogs. You can find retro signs in many areas, though several of them are huddled together along Drachman Street. Check out the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation for a map!

With flashlight in hand, explore the Desert Museum

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — and in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, plus touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

See Penzi at sunset

See zoo animals at sunset, all while enjoying cooler temperatures, at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours event, Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 13, except June 18

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Planes after dark

Watch as the sun sets over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings events. There will be kids' activities, aviation talks and $8 tram tours during the bimonthly June and July events.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23.

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 12 and up, free for ages 11 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Wander the gardens of Tohono Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, head to Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series, slated to feature music, spirits and bites. And on Saturday nights, Tohono Chul partners with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

P.S.: At some point this summer, the beautiful night-blooming cereus will wow us with its flowers that only open at night — and wilt by morning. We don't know exactly when bloom night will be, but sign up for Tohono Chul's newsletter for updates!

Catch a movie outdoors

As the sun goes down, the projection screen goes up. Catch a movie outdoors at one of these spots:

Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, is hosting movie nights on Friday nights (except for June 24 to July 8). They’re showing films that don't seem to get a lot of love — the next two showings on June 10 and 17 are “To Have and Have Not” and “L.A. Story,” respectively. The 10 p.m. movie is free to watch, plus there's a happy hour starting at 9 p.m. Find more info here.

Solar Cinema, part of The Loft Cinema, hosts movie screenings at different spots in Southern Arizona thanks to a cargo van clad with solar panels that power an inflatable movie screen and projector. The next showing is of “Over the Hedge” on Saturday, June 11, at Las Milpitas Community Farm. It's free!

On Saturday, June 18, Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting a screening of "Encanto" outdoors at the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center. The movie starts shortly after sunset and is free to attend.

Gaze at the night sky

Head up to Mount Lemmon, where it's typically about 20 degrees cooler than Tucson. Explore the shops, dine at a restaurant, maybe take the ski lift to get a bird's-eye view. When that's all done and the sun goes down, look up at the twinkling stars in the sky.

Mount Lemmon is also home to Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter, which hosts the SkyNights stargazing program, happening nightly through Sunday, June 12. The five-hour program includes an astronomy lecture and a guided look at the sky through binoculars and telescopes. Tickets are $85 for adults, $60 for kids ages 7-17.

Alternatively, over at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium on the University of Arizona Campus, volunteer astronomers will guide visitors this summer through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope. The activity is free! The schedule may change due to weather, but currently these events are set for Saturday, June 11, most Saturdays in July, and Saturday, Aug. 6.

Music to your ears

Maybe your idea of a perfect summer night is sitting on the patio of your favorite restaurant, eating delicious food and listening to the sounds of live music.

If that's the case, here are some spots that frequently have live music: