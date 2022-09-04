For some folks, there is no question that the best time for answering questions is after a pint or two or three.

That’s where trivia nights come in, those group pub quizzes held at bars and restaurants throughout Tucson that allow you to flex your useless knowledge skills with a cold beer in your hand.

Most trivia nights share the same format. Teams of five or six sit through several rounds of questions, which can be super general or uber-specific depending on the theme of the game (like this upcoming "Spongebob" trivia night).

Points are tallied after each round. The team with the most points at the end of the session collects prizes ranging from free pints to gift certificates for free pints, and, of course, sweet, sweet bragging rights.

Many of Tucson’s trivia nights are run by two pub quiz companies, Geeks Who Drink and Team Trivia, but you can also find drinking establishments running their own games.

Here are some of the regularly scheduled trivia nights held in the area. As always, check ahead to make sure schedules haven’t changed. (It also might be recommended to arrive early to secure a seat!)

Mondays

Barrio Brewing Co., 800 E. 16th St., at 7 p.m. Find more info about Barrio Brewing here.

Tuesdays

The Landing, 8195 N. Oracle Road, at 7 p.m. Find more info about The Landing here.

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St., at 7 p.m. Find more info about Crooked Tooth here.

Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway, at 7 p.m. Find more info about Casa Video here.

Tap & Bottle Downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave., at 7 p.m. Find more info about Tap & Bottle Downtown here.

Wednesdays

Dillinger Brewing Co., 402 E. Ninth St., at 7 p.m. Find more info about Dillinger Brewing here.

Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave., at 7 p.m. Find more info about Bawker Bawker here.

Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, at 6 p.m. Find more info about Caps & Corks here.

Thursdays

The Canyon Crown’s Pub, 6958 E. Tanque Verde Road, at 8 p.m. Find more info about Canyon's Crown here.

Craft, A Modern Drinkery, 4603 E. Speedway, at 7 p.m. Find more info about Craft here.

1912 Brewing, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., at 6 p.m. Find more info about 1912 Brewing here.

Bumsted’s, 1003 N. Stone Ave., at 7 pm. Find more info about Bumsted’s here.

Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road, at 6 p.m. Find more info about Tap & Bottle North here.

BlackRock Brewers, 1664 S. Research Loop, at 7 p.m. Find more info about BlackRock here.

Fridays

Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave., at 9 p.m. Find more info about Borderlands here.

Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, at 7 p.m. Find more info about Catalina Brewing here.