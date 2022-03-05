It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride since venues and arts organizations relaunched their in-person performances early last fall.
There were a handful of key postponements in January as the COVID infection rates soared and organizations including the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival and the professional True Concord Voices & Orchestra erred on the side of caution to reschedule events to this this spring and beyond.
But with COVID infection rates continuing to decline, the arts are springing to life.
Tucson Convention Center is seeing an uptick in bookings and the AVA at Casino del Sol is starting to unveil its 2022 series, which starts after Easter in April — the first AVA show is Earth, Wind & Fire April 22 — and runs through late October/early November.
Living legends, folks like Bob Dylan and comedian Kevin Hart, came through town this weekend, while a legend lost, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will have her story told in the Arizona Theatre Company production, “Justice.” The musical, about Ginsburg and her fellow Justice, Sandra Day O’Connor, will take place in Tucson, April 9-30.
Many of the venues have COVID protocols that include showing proof of full vaccination — that includes booster shots — or a negative test taken within 48 to 72 hours of the event, and mandatory masks. Check with the venue before buying a ticket.
And, of course, check with venues and presenters as schedules are subject to change. (Scroll down to the bottom of this story for addresses to venues!)
Pop, Rock
Squirrel Flower, March 7, Club Congress
Andy Shauf, March 8, 191 Toole
JoJo, March 8, Rialto Theatre
Four-Point Play, March 9, Club Congress
Abba Mania, March 9, Rialto
Weekend Lovers, March 10, Hotel Congress Plaza
SUMAC, March 11, Club Congress
Balto, March 12, Hotel Congress Plaza
Claud, March 12, Club Congress
Liza Anne, March 14, 191 Toole
Spiritual Cramp, March 14, Club Congress
Pixies, March 15, Rialto
Said The Sky, March 16, Rialto
The Maine, March 17, 191 Toole
Duma, March 17, Club Congress
Jose Gonzalez, March 18, Rialto
Soft Kill, March 19, Club Congress
Gustaf, March 20, Club Congress
Between the Buried and Me, March 21, 191 Toole
Clutch, March 22, Rialto
Wet Leg, March 22, 191 Toole
YOB, March 22, Club Congress
Chuck Prophet, March 24, Hotel Congress Plaza
Parker McCollum, March 25, Rialto
Molly Burch, March 25, 191 Toole
Modern English, March 26, Hotel Congress Plaza
Bad Religion, March 26, Rialto
Lala Lala, March 26, Club Congress
Danielle Durack, March 27, Club Congress
Ryan Alfred, March 29, Club Congress
The Ophelias, March 30, Club Congress
Fuzz, April 2, 191 Toole
Atilla, April 5, 191 Toole
June of 44, April 6, 191 Toole
Summer Salt, April 6, Club Congress
Twin Tribes, April 8, 191 Toole
Garcia Peoples, April 9, Hotel Congress Plaza
Megadeth and Lamb of God, April 10, Tucson Arena
Wallows, April 12, Rialto Theatre
Vacations, April 12, Club Congress
Testament with Exodus and Death Angel, April 15, Rialto
Testament, April 15, Rialto
The Whole Enchilada featuring a who’s who of Tucson desert rock, April 16, Hotel Congress
Spiritualized Live, April 17, Hotel Congress Plaza
TWRP, April 18, 191 Toole
The Hu, April 19, Rialto
The Stone Foxes, April 20, 191 Toole
King Gizzard, April 20, Rialto
Electric Six, April 21, Club Congress
Kristin Chenoweth, April 22, Fox Theatre
Value Select, April 22, Club Congress
Built to Spill, April 23, 191 Toole
The Brian Jonestown Massacre, April 25, Rialto
Jon Spencer, April 29, 191 Toole
Lady Lamb, April 30, 191 Toole
Marcus King Band, April 30, Rialto
Bikini Kill, May 2, Rialto
Matt Costa, May 10, Club Congress
Wishbone Ash, May 10, Rialto
Dehd, May 11, Hotel Congress Plaza
Bad Bad Hats, May 11, 191 Toole
Violent Femmes, May 11, Rialto
The Blasters, May 13, Hotel Congress Plaza
Fruit Bats, May 14, 191 Toole
Smashing Pumpkins, May 15, AVA at Casino del Sol
A Place to Bury Strangers, May 16, 191 Toole
King Hannah, May 16, Club Congress
Eve 6, May 17, 191 Toole
Meat Puppets and Mudhoney, May 18, 191 Toole
Motherfolk, May 18, Club Congress
Helado Negro, May 20, Hotel Congress Plaza
Aly & AJ, May 24, Rialto
Yngwie Malmsteen, May 25, Rialto
Hip-hop, R&B, Electronic
Cordae “From A Birds Eye View Tour,” March 7, Rialto
Hippie Sabotage, March 12, Rialto
Lucki: 2 Neptune N Back Tour, March 18, 191 Toole
Tucson Hip Hop Festival, March 19-20, 191 Toole
Bob Moses, March 20, Rialto
Fat Tony (DJ Set), March 26, Club Congress Plaza
Brother Ali: The Travelers Tour, March 29, 191 Toole
Thievery Corporation, March 29, Rialto
Earth, Wind & Fire, April 22, AVA at Casino del Sol
T.I., April 28, Pima County Fair
Lil Tecca, May 7, 191 Toole
The Suffers, May 19, Club Congress
Country, Folk
Janis Ian, March 3, Rialto
Judy Collins, March 8, Fox Theatre
Eli Young Band, March 10, Rialto
Justin Moore with Heath Sanders and Stephen Paul, March 12, Tucson Arena
The Fitzgeralds, March 13, CPAC Community Performance & Art Center, Green Valley
Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour with Dave Mason, March 19, Tucson Music Hall
Corb Lund, March 20, 191 Toole
Sarah Jarosz, March 27, Rialto
Chris Smither, March 29, Hotel Congress Plaza
37th annual Tucson Folk Festival, April 1-3, stages downtown
Stillhouse Junkies, April 3, CPAC Community Performance & Art Center
Gangstagrass, April 16, 191 Toole
Rosie Flores, April 22, Hotel Congress Plaza
Martha Redbone Root Project, April 23, Fox Theatre
Andy McKee and Yasmin Williams, April 27, 191 Toole
Lonestar, May 13, Fox Theatre
Jim Lauderdale and His Band, May 14, Hotel Congress Plaza
Pavlo, May 14, Rialto
Tucson Opry debut, May 30, Hotel Congress Plaza
Jazz, Blues
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, March 6, Rialto Theatre
The Hot Sardines, March 11, Fox Theatre; An afterparty concert with Mr. Boogie Woogie will be held at the Century Room
Shawn James, March 12, 191 Toole
Taj Mahal Sextet, March 15, Fox
Buddy Guy with Colin James, March 17, Rialto
ZAZU West, March 18, Century Room
Tinsely Ellis, March 23, 191 Toole
Rachel Eckroth Trio, March 25, Century Room
Matt Mitchell Trio, March 26, Century Room
Mike Moynihan Quartet’s salute to Sonny Rollins, April 1, Century Room
Chris Botti, April 2, Fox; An afterparty with Max Goldschmid Group will be held at the Century Room
Howe Gelb and Lonna Kelly, April 8, Century Room
Susan Artemis Quartet, April 9, Century Room
Morani Sanders Quartet, April 15, Century Room
Scott Black’s Tucson Hard Bop Quintet, April 16, Century Room
Tucson Jazz Institute celebrates Charles Mingus, April 21, Century Room
Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration with Mingus Dynasty, April 22, Century Room
Darwin Noguera Afro Cuban Trio, April 23, Century Room
Keb Mo’, April 29, Fox Theatre
Larry Redhouse Trio, April 29, Century Room
Amilcar Guevara & Tucson Latin Jazz All Stars, April 30, Century Room
Dianne Reeves, May 13, Leo Rich Theater
Gary Allegretto, May 13, CPAC Community Performance & Art Center
Neamen Lyles, May 25, CPAC Community Performance & Art Center
Latin, World
Flor de Toloache, March 19, Fox Theatre; An afterparty with the After Hours Quintet will be held at the Century Room
Ricardo Arjona, March 27, Music Hall
Hombres G, March 30, Rialto
Jesse & Joy, April 1, Rialto
Angélique Kidjo, April 7, at Rialto Theatre; a co-production with Arizona Arts Live
Tish Hinojosa, April 16, Presidio San Agustín, 196 N. Court. Ave.
J Balvin, April 22, Tucson Arena
Ms Nina, April 24, Club Congress
Lila Downs, April 28, Centennial Hall, as part of the 2022 Agave Heritage Festival April 28-May1; An afterparty with Salvador Duran will be held at the Century Room
The Wailers, April 27, Rialto
Igor and the Red Elvises, April 28, 191 Toole
La Santa Cecilia, April 29, Rialto
Cassie and Maggie MacDonald, March 16, Berger Performing Arts Center
Kenny Endo Taiko Ensemble, May 1, CPAC Community Performance & Art Center
Celtic Woman “Postcards from Ireland, May 3, Music Hall
Tucson International Mariachi Conference Espectacular Concert, May 7, Music Hall; Conference runs from April 29 to May 8
Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio, May 13, AVA at Casino del Sol
Bunbury, May 22, Rialto
Comedy, Spoken word
Jo Koy, March 20, Tucson Arena
Tom Segura, March 24, Music Hall
Brad Kahlhamer, March 31, Club Congress
Steve-O, April 3, Rialto
Hasan Minhaj, April 21, Music Hall
Fortune Feimster, May 6, Fox Theatre
Steve Hofstetter, May 19, 191 Toole
Theater
Arizona Repertory Theatre
The University of Arizona theater presents professional-quality performances by students at the Tornabene Theatre on campus. Get tickets through theatre.arizona.edu.
“Living Dead in Denmark,” through March 20
“High Fidelity,” April 10-24
New Directions Festival, April 29-May 1, Harold Dixon Studio Theatre
Arizona Theatre Company
Performances are at the Temple of Music and Art downtown. Get tickets through arizonatheatre.org.
“Nina Simone: Four Women,” through March 19; part of the 2022 Tucson Desert Song Festival
“Justice,” April 9-30
“How to Make An American Son,” June 4-25
Arts Express
The arts education program is al leader in musical theater, with performances Thursdays through Sundays at its Park Place mall venue. Tickets and details through arts-express.org.
“Rent,” March 24-April 3
“Titanic The Musical,” April 21-May 1
Broadway In Tucson
Performances are held at Centennial Hall on the UA campus. Tickets through broadwayintucson.com.
“Jersey Boys,” March 18-20
“Tootsie,” March 22-27
“Hadestown,” April 12-17
“Come From Away,” May 24-29
Gaslight Theatre
Family-friendly performances include matinee shows. Tickets through thegaslighttheatre.com.
“Arizona Smith and the Relic of Doom,” through March 27
“The Three Musketeers,” March 31-June 5
Invisible Theatre
The company is in its 50th season. Performances are at its venue. Get tickets through invisibletheatre.com.
“A Conversation with Edith Head,” March 9-13
“Secrets of a Soccer Mom,” April 20-May 1
Live Theatre Workshop
The company mounts a children’s theater program in addition to its mainstage performances. Tickets and reservations through livetheatreworkshop.org.
“The Kreutzer Sonata,” through March 19
“Take A Hike,” March 13 and 20
“Sylvia,” March 24-April 30
“Fremont Junior High is Not Doing Oklahoma,” April 8-23 (on Etcetera Stage)
Pima Community College
Performances are at the west campus on Anklam Road. Tickets through pima.edu/centerforthearts.
“The SpongeBob Musical,” through March 6
“The Piano Lesson,” March 25-April 3
Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet,” April 23-24
Red Herring Puppets
Award-winning professional puppet company puts on performances at its Tucson Mall theater, 4500 N. Oracle Road; redherringpuppets.com
“The Ugly Duckling,” Sundays, March 20-April 10.
The Rogue Theatre
Performances are held Thursdays through Sundays at the Rogue Theatre. Tickets and details at theroguetheatre.org.
“Passage,” through March 13
“Mrs. Dalloway,” April 28-May 15
The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre
The award-winning professional company continues its fifth season “Dreams of A New World.” Tickets through scoundrelandscamp.org.
“You and Me and the Space Between,” March 31-April 17
“Citizen: An American Lyric,” May 12-29
Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company
Performances are held at Desert View High School, 4101 E. Valencia Road. Tickets through sapactucson.org
“A Minister’s Wife,” through March 13
Dance
Russian Ballet Theatre presents “Swan Lake,” March 29, Fox Tucson Theatre
Ballet Tucson, reINVIGORATE Spring Concert, April 1-3, Leo Rich Theater
Tucson Regional Ballet, “Don Quixote Suite” & “The Princess and the Pea,” April 23-24, Leo Rich Theater
Classical and choral music
Arizona Balalaika Orchestra
The Arizona Balalaika Orchestra marks its 42nd year. In addition to a couple concerts a year, the group regularly performs at Tucson Meet Yourself. azbalalaika.org.
Slavic Spring Celebration, featuring the Lajkonik Polish Folk ensemble, April 23, St. Cyril’s Church Auditorium, 4725 E. Pima St.
Arizona Early Music
The presenter, which brings in world-renowned ensembles that focus on medieval, renaissance and baroque music, celebrates its 40th season this year. Concerts are held at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. azearlymusic.org, 520-314-1874
Paul O’Dette and Ronn McFarlane, “For Two Lutes: Virtuoso Duets from Italy and England,” March 27
The Tallis Scholars “Golden Age of Spanish Polyphony,” April 20
Arizona Friends of Chamber Music
Concerts are held at Leo Rich Theater and live-streamed at arizonachambermusic.org. 520-577-3769
Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival, with the Dove Quartet, March 13-20
Vienna Piano Trio, April 6
Arizona Opera
The professional company mounts performances at Tucson Music Hall and Phoenix Symphony Hall. azopera.org, 520-293-4336
Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music,” March 12-13
Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte,” April 16-17
Arizona Symphonic Winds
The community ensemble under the director of László Veres performs free concerts including its popular spring and fall parks series. facebook.com/ArizonaSymphonicWinds
Spring concert, April 3, Catalina Foothills High School
Spring parks series, Saturdays, May 14-June 4, László Veres Amphitheatre at Udall Park
Catalinas Community Chorus
The mixed-voice choir is now in its 15th season. catalinascommunitychorus.org, 520-303-6474
Spring Choral Showcase, April 3, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave., Oro Valley
Civic Orchestra of Tucson
Charles Bontrager wraps up his final season at the podium with the volunteer ensemble. cotmusic.org, 520-730-3371
“Changing of the Guard,” March 19 at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia; March 20 at UA’s Crowder Hall
“Light Classics and Pop,” April 30 at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, May 1 at Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center
Green Valley Concert Band
The community ensemble plays most of its concerts at the Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. greenvalleyconcertband.org
“Let the Good Times Roll,” March 6
“A World of Musical Wonders,” April 24
Sons of Orpheus — The Male Choir of Tucson
The choir celebrates its 30th year and performs at venues throughout the greater Tucson area. sonsoforpheus.org
Gala Spring Concert, featuring works by Beethoven and a medley from “Fiddler on the Roof,” with guest soloists and instrumentalists. Dates: April 13, Green Valley’s Community Performing Arts Center; April 22, St. Francis in the Foothills; April 28, The Clubhouse at The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd., Marana; May 1, St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 4725 E. Pima St.
Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra
The volunteer community orchestra performs in person at SaddleBrooke’s DesertView Performing Arts Center and at Oro Valley’s St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. Concerts also are live-streamed. sasomusic.org, 520-308-6226
“Flying High with Holland, Stravinsky, Gershwin,” March 12 in SaddleBrooke, March 13 in Oro Valley
“Dvořák and Moszkowski,” April 30 in SaddleBrooke, May 1 in Oro Valley
True Concord Voices & Orchestra
The professional choir and chamber orchestra performs at venues throughout Tucson. trueconcord.org, 520-401-2651
Closeup recital: Mezzo Kim Leeds and tenor Gene Stenger, March 29, at Holsclaw Hall
“From Mourning to Dance: Bach’s B minor Mass,” March 25, Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley; March 26-27, Catalina Foothills High School
Tucson Concert Band
The volunteer community band is in its 56th year but is calling this its 55th season after having to suspend performances last year due to COVID. tucsonconcertband.org
Music by Czech Composers, sponsored by the Czech-Slovak American Club of Tucson, March 20, Crowder Hall
Tucson Girls Chorus
The chorus has several ensembles from beginner to advanced that takes girls from elementary through high school. tucsongirlschorus.org
“Sounds of Spring” featuring all of the choruses, April 24, Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.
Tucson Guitar Society
Performances are at Holsclaw Hall at the UA Fred Fox School of Music. tucsonguitarsociety.org, 520-342-0022
Judicael Perroy and Natalia Lipnitskaya, March 20
Tucson Masterworks Chorale
The mixed voice ensemble that got its start in 1949 specializes in the masterworks of choral repertoire. tucsonmasterworkschorale.org, 520-403-5630
Spring concert, “Timeless and Today,” April 24, Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
Tucson Pops Orchestra
The professional ensemble performs its popular outdoor concert series at Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center. tucsonpops.org
Spring Music Under the Stars, Sundays May 8-June 12
Tucson Symphony Orchestra
The orchestra performs at Tucson Music Hall and Catalina Foothills High School, tucsonsymphony.org or 520-882-8585
Mozart and Prokofiev, featuring harpist Claire Thai and flutist Alexander Lipay, March 6, Berger Center for the Performing Arts
Tchaikovsky and Nielsen, March 12-13, Tucson Symphony Center
The Splendor of Brahms with violinist Paul Huang, March 18 and 20, Tucson Music Hall
Music for Brass, April 2 and 3, Tucson Symphony Center
Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night’s Dream, featuring student actors form the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film and Television, April 8 and 10, Tucson Music Hall
University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music
Performances are in the school’s two auditoriums on the UA campus, North Park Avenue and East Speedway, music.arizona.edu
Trester Festival for Latin American Music, March 18-19, featuring world class pianists
UA Opera Theatre presents “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi,” April 7-10, Crowder Hall
Collegium Musicum and Arizona Baroque in concert, April 10, Holsclaw Hall
Mariachi Arizona, April 20, Crowder Hall
Film
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, March 6, Fox Theatre
“New Morse Code: The Language of Landscapes;” film with live music accompaniment from percussionist Michael Compitello and cellist Hannah Collins, March 20, The Loft Cinema
30th annual Arizona International Film Festival. The theme is “bridging cultures” and the opening night film will be “Canyon Del Muerto;” April 20-30, The Screening Room, Mercado Annex and Hotel Congress, downtown. filmfestivalarizona.com
“Cured,” a documentary about LGBTQ+ activists and their quest for health equity, with filmmaker Bennett Singer, April 24, The Loft Cinema
Visual arts
Several Tucson galleries and museums have exhibits this spring. Check venues for COVID protocols, times and costs.
Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road on the University of Arizona campus, is teaming up with the UA Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research for “Trees Stir in their Leaves” through July 23. ccp.arizona.edu
SculptureTucson 2022 Festival Show and Sale, Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3420 E. River Road, features more than 40 sculptors, March 19-20. sculpturetucson.org
Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild (virtual events at southernazwatercolorguild.com), “Fiesta Sonora Show,” March 8-April 3; “Signature Members’ Show,” April 5-May 1.
University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1091 N. Olive Road: “The Art of Food,” featuring more than 100 works from the renowned collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation; closes March 20. artmuseum.arizona.edu