Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2022 and updated in 2023.
Summer doesn't arrive until June 21, but temperatures say otherwise.
Here's where you can hit the water this summer in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas, including public pools, splash pads and resorts and hotels.
City of Tucson public pools
This summer, the City of Tucson is opening 20 of its pools. While a select few operate year-round and with extended schedules, others will be open until August. See the full schedule here.
Admission to city pools is free!
- Amphitheater Pool, 125 W. Yavapai Road
- Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
- Catalina Pool, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Clements Pool at Pima Community College East, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center at Reid Park, 3455 E. Zoo Court
- El Pueblo Pool, 5100 S. Missiondale Road
- Fort Lowell Pool, 2900 N. Craycroft Road
- Freedom Pool, 5000 E. 29th St.
- Himmel Pool, 950 N. Tucson Blvd.
- Jacobs Pool, 1020 W. Lind St.
- Jesse Owens Pool, 450 S. Sarnoff Dr.
- Kennedy Pool, 3700 S. Mission Road
- Mansfield Pool, 2275 N. Fourth Ave.
- Menlo Pool, 1060 W. Fresno St.
- Oury Pool, 665 N. Hughes St.
- Palo Verde Pool, 355 S. Mann Ave.
- Purple Heart Pool, 10050 E. Rita Road
- Quincie Douglas Pool, 1563 E. 36th St.
- Sunnyside Pool, 1725 E. Bilby Road
- Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Pima County public pools
Pima County pools are now open for the summer. See Pima County's website for hours. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for kids 17 and under. Cash only! (From 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, admission is free if you bring in a canned food donation.)
- Ajo Pool, 290 W. Fifth St., Ajo
- Catalina Pool, 16562 N. Oracle Road
- Flowing Wells Jr. High School Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way
- Los Niños Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Ave.
- Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
- Picture Rocks Pool, 5615 N. Sanders Road
- Thad Terry Aquatic Center at Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road
- Wade McLean Pool at Marana High School, 12000 W. Emigh Road
Marana public pool
The Town of Marana pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road in Ora Mae Harn District Park, is open through Sept. 2.
Pool hours this summer are noon to 4 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Admission is free.
Oro Valley public pools
Oro Valley's two public pools are open year-round. Find them at the Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, and the Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.
Admission is $5 per person or $14 for a family up to six.
See pool hours and more information on Oro Valley's website.
Splash pads
City of Tucson splash pads, open 8 a.m. to sunset until Oct. 31:
- Catalina Park Splash Pad, 925 N. Fourth Ave.
- Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad, 2536 N. Castro Ave.
- Clements Splash Pad, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- Palo Verde Splash Pad, 355 S. Mann Ave.
- Udall Splash Pad, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Purple Heart Pool, 10050 E. Rita Road
- Gunny Barreras Splash Pad, 5890 S. Campbell Ave.
Pima County splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31:
- Brandi Fenton Splash Pad, 3482 E. River Road
- Picture Rocks Pool and Splash Pad, 5615 N. Sanders Road
- Warden Family Splash Pad, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
Marana splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of October:
- Heritage River Park Splash Pad, 12280 N. Heritage Park Drive
- Crossroads at Silverbell District Park splash pad, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Oro Valley splash pad, see the schedule online:
- Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia
Resorts and hotels
You can check in at a hotel and enjoy their pool for your stay, but if you're not interested in renting a room, some hotels offer day passes for their pools through resortpass.com.
- JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.; starting at $48
- The Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive; starting at $55
- The Tuxon Hotel, 960 S. Freeway; starting at $35
- Omni Tucson National Resort, 2727 W. Club Drive, Marana; starting at $35
- Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road; starting at $28
- Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road; starting at $20
- Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Dr.; starting at $40
- The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Dr.; starting at $65