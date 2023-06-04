Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

While other kids play, a little girl plugs her nose while walking through a water spout at the splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park. It’s one of several splash pads that can be found throughout the Tucson area.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2022 and updated in 2023.

Summer doesn't arrive until June 21, but temperatures say otherwise.

Here's where you can hit the water this summer in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas, including public pools, splash pads and resorts and hotels.

Antonio Ebanez runs through the splash pad at Catalina Park on Wednesday, May 31. May in Tucson was slightly warmer than usual, accompanied by above-average rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

City of Tucson public pools

This summer, the City of Tucson is opening 20 of its pools. While a select few operate year-round and with extended schedules, others will be open until August. See the full schedule here.

Admission to city pools is free!

Yadira Ruiz, 8, laughs as she plays in the mushroom waterfall feature with Salvador Ruiz, 7, front, and friend Perla Gonzalez, 12, right, at Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave. in 2016.

Pima County public pools

Pima County pools are now open for the summer. See Pima County's website for hours. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for kids 17 and under. Cash only! (From 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, admission is free if you bring in a canned food donation.)

Nine-year-old Esperanza Parker, center, and siblings play with Uncle Dusty Cline at the Marana Public Pool in 2019.

Marana public pool

The Town of Marana pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road in Ora Mae Harn District Park, is open through Sept. 2. 

Pool hours this summer are noon to 4 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Admission is free.

Pictured is Christine Whorton, left foreground, at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, in 2020.

Oro Valley public pools

Oro Valley's two public pools are open year-round. Find them at the Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, and the Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.

Admission is $5 per person or $14 for a family up to six. 

See pool hours and more information on Oro Valley's website.

Angel Roman, 4, right, gets a direct hit at his brother, Junior, 6, while playing at the splash pad at Catalina Park, 941 N. Fourth Ave. in Tucson, Ariz. on June 14, 2021.

Splash pads

City of Tucson splash pads, open 8 a.m. to sunset until Oct. 31:

Jonathan Schaller, 6, gets doused by a bucket of water at the Wet Saloon splash pad at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park.

Pima County splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31:

Zeke Smith, 9, smiles while trying to spray his sister Hope Smith, 4, with a water gun inside Marana Heritage River Park’s splash pad.

Marana splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of October:

Oro Valley splash pad, see the schedule online:

Guests swim in the pool at The Tuxon, a 112-room boutique hotel on the west side of Interstate 10 between Congress Street and 22nd Street. 

Resorts and hotels

You can check in at a hotel and enjoy their pool for your stay, but if you're not interested in renting a room, some hotels offer day passes for their pools through resortpass.com

