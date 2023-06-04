Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2022 and updated in 2023.

Summer doesn't arrive until June 21, but temperatures say otherwise.

Here's where you can hit the water this summer in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas, including public pools, splash pads and resorts and hotels.

City of Tucson public pools

This summer, the City of Tucson is opening 20 of its pools. While a select few operate year-round and with extended schedules, others will be open until August. See the full schedule here.

Admission to city pools is free!

Pima County public pools

Pima County pools are now open for the summer. See Pima County's website for hours. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for kids 17 and under. Cash only! (From 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, admission is free if you bring in a canned food donation.)

Marana public pool

The Town of Marana pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road in Ora Mae Harn District Park, is open through Sept. 2.

Pool hours this summer are noon to 4 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Admission is free.

Oro Valley public pools

Oro Valley's two public pools are open year-round. Find them at the Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, and the Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.

Admission is $5 per person or $14 for a family up to six.

See pool hours and more information on Oro Valley's website.

Splash pads

City of Tucson splash pads, open 8 a.m. to sunset until Oct. 31:

Pima County splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31:

Marana splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of October:

Heritage River Park Splash Pad, 12280 N. Heritage Park Drive

Crossroads at Silverbell District Park splash pad, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Oro Valley splash pad, see the schedule online:

Resorts and hotels

You can check in at a hotel and enjoy their pool for your stay, but if you're not interested in renting a room, some hotels offer day passes for their pools through resortpass.com.