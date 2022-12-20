Maybe your family is in town and you're searching for a way to show them the beautiful city you call home.

Or maybe you decided to prepare Christmas dinner and the ham overcooked in the oven or you realized you're missing a key ingredient and it's now too late to head to the store.

Whatever the case, we put together this list (which is not comprehensive) of local spots open on the holiday. Let us know if we missed your favorite spot and we'll get it added to the list.

Keep in mind: For restaurants, reservations may be recommended or required, so call ahead of time.

Arizona Beer House — This east-side beer house will be open 4-10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum — Tucson's beloved Desert Museum is open 365 days a year, welcoming visitors to enjoy the desert flora and fauna.

Casa Video and Film Bar — Catch a Christmas Day screening of "Ernest Saves Christmas" at Casa Video and Film Bar. The movie starts at 7 p.m., but Casa Video will be open noon to 1 a.m.

Casino del Sol — Both PY Steakhouse and Festa International Buffet will be offering specials for Christmas.

Che's Lounge — This Fourth Avenue bar will open around 7 p.m. on Christmas.

Chef Wang — Visit Chef Wang for Northeastern Chinese food.

The Coronet — The Christmas Day special at The Coronet is pepita and herb-rubbed porchetta.

Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress — Enjoy specials 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. including choices of bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, scallops or Beef Wellington.

Great Village Chinese Restaurant — This east-side Chinese spot will be open on Christmas.

Golf N' Stuff — Take the family out for a round of mini golf and arcade games.

Govinda's Natural Foods — Govinda's is offering a vegan Christmas menu from noon to 5 p.m. that includes lentil croquettes, vegetable soup, stir fry pasta and apple berry crisp.

Guilin Chinese Restaurant — Get Chinese favorites from 3-9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The Loft Cinema — Tucson's independent movie theater will be open for Christmas, with showings of films such as "The Whale" and "White Noise."

Panda House — This Chinese spot will be open on Christmas, but will close an hour early at 9 p.m.

Pastiche — Find specials 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. including ham, prime rib and pumpkin ravioli.

Piazza Gavi— Dine at Piazza Gavi for pizza, pasta, sandwiches and salads.

Roadhouse Cinemas — Enjoy dinner and a movie at Roadhouse, with screenings that include "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Movie theater chains are also often open on Christmas, check with your nearby theater to confirm.)

Sher-e-Punjab — Open on Christmas Day, enjoy Indian cuisine from Tandoori chicken to samosas.

Sullivan's Steakhouse — Get steak, seafood or prime rib from Sullivan's this Christmas.

Sushi Lounge — Sushi for Christmas dinner!

Taegukgi Korean BBQ House — Head to Taegukgi for Korean barbecue.

Takamatsu — Dine on sushi and Asian cuisine at Takamatsu. The restaurant will open at 5 p.m. and will close when business slows for the day.

Winterhaven Festival of Lights — Head to the Winterhaven neighborhood 6-10 p.m. to walk through twinkling lights and holiday displays.