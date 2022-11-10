Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is back for another holiday season. ❄️

Thanks to Pima Pain Center, the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo, the temporary outdoor rink, dubbed Tucson Holiday Ice, will return to downtown Tucson on Sunday, Nov. 20. The rink will be up until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Skate sessions, which run for 90 minutes, are priced at $20 for adults and $14 for kids under 12 years old. If you visit for the first session of the day, you'll be able to pay a discounted price of $12 for adults and $8 for kids. Tickets can be purchased online.

Skates, which begin at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men, are included in the admission price. Skate assists are available to rent for an additional $5.

Socks are required and gloves are recommended.

Tucson Holiday Ice made its debut in 2019, then near Hotel Congress.

"A lot of other cities do this," Lane Mandle, the chief of staff for Tucson's city manager, said in 2019. "It's not unrealistic to have ice outside in a desert winter. ... We'll still be able to operate even if it's a warm December."

"This would be a fun experience for Tucsonans because we don't have a public sheet of ice; we don't have any place to skate," Mandle said. "This is a lovely way to make a nice holiday tradition."

If you go When: Sunday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. From Nov. 20 through Dec. 21, the rink will be open 2-9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. From Dec. 22 through Jan. 8, the rink will be open noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. The rink will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas, and hours are subject to change. Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Cost: A 90-minute session is $20 for adults, $14 for kids under 12 years old. The first session of each day is discounted to $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Book your tickets online. Visit the event page for more information and to reserve your spot.