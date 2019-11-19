Santa is making his list, checking it the requisite two times and adding one more very special task to his long list of things to prepare for this holiday season...
Phone calls to Tucson kids between the ages of 4 and 8.
Santa Claus and his trusty helper Migs McJingles the Elf have teamed up again this year with Tucson Parks and Recreation to bring bring some of the North Pole magic to the Sonoran Desert through the "Santa's Calling" program.
Phone calls will be made on Dec. 3-4 (maybe on Dec. 5, if the list is long) between 5:30 and 8 p.m.
You can be parent of the year by filling out this form to get your child on the call list. The form must be returned via email or postmarked by Thursday, Nov. 28. You can email it to SantasCalling2019@tucsonaz.gov, or send it by mail to Santa's Calling at 900 S. Randolph Way, Tucson, AZ 85716.
Be sure to fill out a separate form for each child in your home. Santa also makes calls in Spanish.
The form asks general questions like their name, age, school, and more detailed questions like your child's hobbies, the name of their best friend, and a couple gifts they've asked for.
We know Santa knows all these things from keeping tabs on your kids all year long. But, he's got a lot to remember so he needs some reminders from parents. He'll even do you a solid by reminding kids to keep their rooms tidy, eat their veggies, pick up after the dog, or whatever other tasks they need a little extra motivation to complete.
All the info is confidential and will only be shared with Santa and his elves.
The calls last a few minutes, depending on how chatty your child is. My usually very talkative daughter could barely squeak out a few "uh-huhs" and a "thank you" during her call last year, because she was so awestruck.
If you miss the deadline to apply, or miss the call, Santa will your send your kids a letter instead.
For more information go here, or email SantasCalling2019@tucsonaz.gov or call 520-791-5155.