🎉For Everyone🎉
Tucson Big Sing at the Demeester Outdoor Performance Center
Get to know your neighbor and join a community sing-along that's open for all ages.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, Sept. 1, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Salsa, Tequila and Taco Challenge at La Encantada
Don't miss one of the most colorful foodie events the summer. Enjoy samplings from over 50 local restaurants and chefs with custom salsa and tequila cocktails in over 20 categories. Enjoy tequila-infused popsicles, sno-cones, salsas and more. While you're sampling and having a great time, you can talk with vendors AND see if you can spot This is Tucson food writer Andi Berlin judging at the event!)
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Sunday, Sept. 2, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $60 pre-sale and $70 day of the event. This is a 21-and-up event.
STEMtember with the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona (Sponsored)
Grab your thinking caps and get ready for a month-long Science, Technology, Engineering and Math extravaganza with lots of local events and activities including robotics, a maker workshop, STEMtember at Tucson Botanical gardens, programming, astronomy and more.
Register for Girl Scouts now for only $25 to join the fun in STEMtember and beyond, and help your girl discover new passions and possibilities in the wide world of STEM. Click here for activity dates and locations.
Dog Days of Summer at Old Tucson
DockDogs will present dog diving competitions, so remember to register your dog. You and your furry friend will enjoy the games, prizes, special doggie demos, vendors and nonprofit exhibitors and much more.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday-Monday, Sept. 1-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $19.95 for adults, $10.95 for kids ages 4-11, kids 3 and under are free.
Paint-a-Pot or Stone Cactus Workshop at Green Things
If your green thumb is itching for a job, then take a seat and create at Green Things. Bring your kiddo or your bestie to create your own stone cactus or a beautiful painted pot. Class fee is the cost of terracotta pot of choice (all are 50-percent off) plus $5 for stones, paint, and use of brushes.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to Noon
Cost: $10 and up.
22nd Annual Labor Day Picnic at Reid Park
Celebrate Labor Day weekend at the park with friends and family with a classic car and motorcycle show and a picnic.
Where: The Bandshell at Reid Park, Country Club and 22nd
When: Monday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Les Misérables at Centennial Hall
Take a trip back in time to 19th century France and watch the iconic story unfold.Listen to popular songs like “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars" and more.
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
When: Sept. 4-6, 7:30-10 p.m.; Sept. 7, 8-10:30 p.m.; Sept. 8, 2-5 p.m. and 8-11 p.m.; Sept. 9, 1-4 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $40 and up.
Great Crush Festival at AZ Hops and Vines
Take a road trip to the winery, featuring barefoot grape-stomping, live music, wine and delicious food. Though it's not mandatory, get festive and dress in white clothing and have a messy grape stomping time.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $11.50-$22
Season Kick-Off Potluck for All Souls Procession
Get involved with your community and help with the procession this season. Over 300 volunteers — fire spinners, trash pickers, ushers, cardboard-cutters, costume-makers — make the procession happen. Find out how you can help .
Where: Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 5-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Bring some food.
The Lantern Festival in Benson
See Benson glow at night at the Lantern Festival. There will be music, dancing, food and beverages. When the sun goes down, it's time to light it up with lanterns. Some people will be sending prayers, while others mark milestones, make wishes or create memories.
Where: San Pedro Golf Course, 926 N. Madison St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25. Chairs and blankets are welcome, but no outside coolers will be permitted.
Tucson's Got Talent at La Cocina
See some talent and help raise money for LGBTQ youth. Don't miss the chance to see dancers, comedians, actors and more.
Where: La Cocina Restaurant and Cantina, 201 N. Court Ave.
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $15-$20 for performers, $5 cover if you aren’t performing, ages 13 and under are free.
$1 Sale to Benefit Habitat for Humanity Tucson
Grab your change purse and go shopping — men’s and women’s clothing is just $1 a piece.
Where: Habitat for Humanity Tucson HabiStore, 935 W. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
17th Annual Roasted Chile Festival
Head to this festival for some fresh roasted Arizona grown green chilies and the SMELLS. The festival will have organic fresh produce, artisans and crafters, prepared food, a beer garden, kid’s activities, and live music by John Grant and the Guilty Bystanders.
Where: Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Cannibal Cabaret at the MSA Annex
Flam Chen launches the fall season at the annex. Check out the interactive audience games, fire performance, aerial and stilt acrobatics and some burning drums.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $10 at the door.
Health Wellness Fitness Expo at Desert Diamond Casino
Meet and talk with exhibitors, free health screenings, shopping and spa treatments. Make some connections with influential women and community organizations.
Where: Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person and ages 17 and under are free.
Step for Pets Stair Climb at the Convention Center
Feel the burn and take a non-timed climb to the top. You can climb half the course or go for the gold and climb the full course of 1,306 steps. All participants will receive a commemorative medal after completing the course.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: $10-$200
Straight Jacket Escape at Sky Bar
Magic is in the air, literally. See Michael Howell escape from a straight jacket hanging 24 feet in the air upside down.
Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, starting at 9 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Love of Literacy at the Children's Museum
Kids get to make bookmarks, write poetry, create a storybook, read to dogs, get book giveaways, snacks and food trucks. There will also be special guests at the event to share your child's reading experience.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free. The rest of the museum will be open all day to celebrate the event.
Tucson Storytellers: How Tucson Became Home
So many of us come from different places but somehow we all ended up in Tucson. From moving for a job to having never having left the Old Pueblo, we’ll be sharing stories about how Tucson went from just a city we lived in to the place we call home.
Get your tickets now at https://tickets.tucson.com/.
More information about other upcoming storytelling events and The Storytellers Project: http://tucne.ws/rui
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$10
Tucson Pride Parade and Festival
Tucson Pride is hosting the theme "New Beginnings" for the parade this year. The parade starts at Reid Park, South Country Club Road at East Manchester Street and ends at South Country Club Road at Concert Place. Support Tucson's LGBTQ community, enjoy some colorful fun and don't miss the The Pride Festival starting at noon after the parade.
Where: Reid Park
When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend
Marana Farm Festival
Calling all cowgirls and boys to some fun in the sun in Marana.
Everyone will love the carnival rides, petting zoo, rodeo demos, boot scramble, stick horse barrel racing, dummy roping, live music, beer garden, carnival booths, food vendors, agricultural education and a pumpkin race.
Where: 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.
When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring cash for games, food and other goodies.
🎈Kids🎈
Teddy Bear Clinic at Reid Park Zoo
Have your little one bring their plush bear or animal to the zoo. In honor of National Teddy Bear Day, take your teddy for a "check-up” at the clinic. Kids will get to measure, weigh, diagnose and even bandage their buddy with the help of zoo staff and volunteers.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 9-11 a.m.
Cost: Free with regular zoo admission.
Teddy Bear Picnic at Our Play Place
Spend the day with your teddy and treat them to a craft, snack, story, playtime and a teddy bear treat to take home.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 per child and $10 for siblings.
Make Your Own Solar Oven at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park
This class will go over how to make a solar oven out of recycled material. Kids will be able to take their ovens home to start cooking up a storm.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 16, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $10
#ThisIsTucson Find a School Fair
Finding the perfect school for your family is a huge decision — whether it's elementary, middle or high school. We bring together Tucson-area public, private and charter schools in one place for this free event. The Jewish Community Center is a perfect venue for walking around to gather info and talk to schools you are interested in — or discovering one you've never heard of! This event is super family-friendly with a bouncy house outside and lots of activities for the little ones inside.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
👯 For your BFF 👯
Yoga In The Park
Start your day by sweating it out in the park. After you're done with class, stuff your face with vegan donuts and coffee. Remember to bring a mat, towel and water.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, E. 22nd St.
When: Sunday, Sept. 2, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: Donations recommended.
Watercolor Unicorn at Corbett Brewery
Splash some magic on a canvas with an enchanted unicorn and kick back with a beer with Tipsy Picassos.
Where: Corbett Brewery, 309 E. Seventh St.
When: Sunday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m.
Cost: $35
End-of-summer comedic talent show at The Hut
Say goodbye to summer at this camp-style talent show featuring local comedians showing off their hidden skills.
There's going to be baton twirling, slight of hand, juggling, skits and a rap battle sure to get you in the camp spirit.
When: Monday, Sept. 3 at 8:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Hut Tucson, 305 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, this is a 21+ event
Find more information here.
Paint Cherry Blossom Wine Glasses at Putney's Bar
The holidays are around the corner and it's time to add to your entertainment set. Paint some elegant stemless glasses to impress your friends and relatives this season.
Where: Putney's Sports Bar, 6090 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 for 2 glasses
Borderlands Brewery Fitness
Work up a sweat, burn some calories and get your heart rate up, then relax with a well-deserved beer.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. to Noon
Cost: Only $10, includes a pint or $5 for just the class.
Clay Tile Workshop at Magic Garden Nursery
Create an artistic tile for your home using colored glazes, brushes and transfer paper. After the tiles are fired in a kiln, they will be available for pick up at Magic Garden on the following Saturday.
Where: Magic Garden Nursery and Landscape, 7909 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $20, ages 16 and up.
Vegan Hands-On Cooking Class at The Garden Kitchen
Roll up your sleeves and learn how to make delicious vegan meals. The class will demo a menu of Mediterranean tabouli salad, vegan burger with grilled balsamic onions and coconut rice pudding with fresh fruit.
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $55.00, includes lunch of all dishes made.
Burlesque Dance Class with Lola Torch
Take a fun casual dance class where you learn choreography. Make sure to bring water and wear comfortable clothes you can move around in.
Where: Floor Polish Dance and Fitness, 408 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Friday, Sept. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $6, ages 18 and up.
UA Starry Night with Creative Juice
Bear down! Start off the school year right with some school spirit for your dorm wall.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ste. 160
When: Friday, Sept. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $29
Youth4Freedom Youth Fashion Show
Grab some friends and watch a fashion show, local artists and a silent auction. All funds raised by Youth4Freedom fashion show will go to Tucson Young Lives.
Where: Saguaro Buttes, 5825 S. Old Spanish Trail
When: Friday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $10-$15
Born and Brewed at Hotel Congress
Over 15 breweries compete for judge's and people's choice of best beer. You will get your own tasting glass and some beer-paired food at the event.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $35-$75
Stepping Stone Paver Workshop
The class includes all materials that you will need. Bring your friends or kiddos to help create or inspire your gardening masterpiece.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 16, noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: $25 for one stepping stone or make two for $40
Melissa Etheridge at the Fox Theatre
Don't be the only one not going to see Melissa live on stage. Cruise downtown and see one of the most famous female icons of rock.
Where: Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Sept. 16, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $43 and up. Get you tickets here.
Big Ride for El Tour de Tucson Kick-Off
If your not feeling up to snuff for the El Tour coming to town, take a practice ride. This event is geared for riders needing a little practice and body training for El Tour. Following the ride at 8 a.m., a brunch will be served at 10 a.m. with all the information you will need for the El Tour. During brunch you will get a choice of free mimosa or beer.
Where: Reforma Modern Mexican, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for brunch.
🎥Movies🎥
Moana Sing-Along at The Loft
Sail into some adventure with Moana. Bring your kiddos or your Disney buddy and sing your heart out.
When: Sept. 1-3, 2 p.m.
Cost: $10-$12
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Get in touch with your inner child and watch a documentary about a beloved TV star Mr. Rogers. Wear your finest cardigan and get $1 off your first draft beer.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Sept. 7, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Grease Sing-Along at the Loft
This sing-along hop sop features free Grease goodie bags, a rockin’ Rydell costume contest and a few boss surprises.
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Cost: $10-$12
Reunion Screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Help celebrate 40 years of fishnets, red lipstick and quirky dancing at the Loft. The Loft Cinema will be bringing back cast members who have performed along to the film as far back as 1979.
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 11:55 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Cost: $5-$6
Return to Oz
Dorothy is out to save Oz again. Watch how she teams up with a group of new friends to battle the Nome King.
When: Sunday, Sept. 16, 7:30–9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$6