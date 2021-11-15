Lace up your skates!
Courtesy of the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo, the temporary outdoor rink is back in downtown Tucson for the holiday season. It opens this Saturday through Jan. 9, 2022, in front of the Tucson Convention Center.
Skate sessions, which run for 90 minutes, are priced at $17 per adult and $12 for kids 12 years old and under. Skate sizes start at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men. Don't forget your socks! Gloves are also recommended.
Skate assists, aimed at helping kids balance, are also available for an additional $5.
You can book your reservation online or in person at the ticket office.
Tucson Holiday Ice made its debut in 2019 near Hotel Congress, thanks to the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo.
"A lot of other cities do this," Lane Mandle, the chief of staff for Tucson's city manager, said in 2019. "It's not unrealistic to have ice outside in a desert winter. ... We'll still be able to operate even if it's a warm December."
"This would be a fun experience for Tucsonans because we don't have a public sheet of ice; we don't have any place to skate," Mandle said. "This is a lovely way to make a nice holiday tradition."
If you go
What: Tucson Holiday Ice.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Open 2-9:30 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9:30 p.m. weekends. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $17 for adults, $12 for kids.
More info: Click here or call 520-791-4204.