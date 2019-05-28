Look no further than the library for awesome (and free) programs for tweens and teens this summer.
For example, teens can check out Open Lab on Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 through June 27 at the Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive.
Open Lab allows kids to try new things including 3-D printing, filming with a green screen, programming robotics, creating graphic tees with a vinyl cutter and more. They can bring their own projects or join in on the mystery guided project each week. Go here for more info.
Tuesday Teen Time gives kids ages 13 to 18 a place to hang out, play games, make art, learn tech or use a computer on Tuesdays from 4-5:15 p.m. at the Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd Street.
Teen Tuesday, also for kids ages 13 to 18, offers gaming, art, technology and more every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave.
About once a month, Teen Tuesday has a specific course, like Intro to Basic Soldering on June 18, where teens will use a 35-watt soldering pencil to make a simple alarm circuit. Go here for more info.
Take the family to or drop off your older kids and teens at Wild Wednesdays. Every Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. you'll do an art or STEM project at the Santa Rosa Library, 1075 S. 10th Ave. Go here for more info.
If your kids are into gaming, cosplay and other geekery, don't miss The library hosts this free festival for all ages every year. There will be cosplay, video games, tabletop games, giant games, crafts, snacks, a photo booth, escape rooms, authors and artists and story time. This year's event will take place Saturday, July 13 from 1-5 p.m. at Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.