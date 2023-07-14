The long-awaited “Barbie” movie arrives in theaters next Friday, July 21 and Tucsonans are ready to celebrate with everything pink and glittery. ✨

Here are a few ways you can celebrate the movie in true Barbie style, organized by date.

Zia Records' “Barbie: The Album” early listening party 🎧

Zia Records, located at 3370 E. Speedway, is hosting an early release listening party for “Barbie: The Album” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

“Attendees will be able to get event-exclusive items, while supplies last and enter on-site raffles,” Zia Records posted on their Instagram.

For more information, check out Zia's Instagram page.

Barbiecore sound healing session 🔉

Divinely Positive Healing and The Moxie are hosting a Barbiecore sound-healing session from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at 629 E. Ninth St. Tickets cost $25 per person.

There will be Barbie-themed treats and drinks at the event. Attendees will also have the chance to win two free movie tickets for an upcoming showing of the movie.

The event hosts are also encouraging attendees to bring a new Barbie to the event. All unused Barbie dolls will be donated to La Paloma Family Services.

For more information, visit The Moxie’s Instagram page.

“Barbie” premiere pink disco party at Playground Bar & Lounge 🕺

G3 Tucson, known as Tucson's gay happy hour, is hosting a pink disco party in honor of the “Barbie” movie. The disco party takes place 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Playground Bar & Lounge. (There will also be a Barbie Malibu Beach House happy hour mixer 5-7 p.m.)

The cover charge is $9 and the event is for ages 21 and up. Playground is located in the heart of downtown Tucson at 278 E. Congress St. Attendees are also encouraged to dress in their best Barbie or Ken-inspired outfits.

For more information, check out the Facebook page.

Chez Peachy Barbie-themed pop-up at Tucson Mall 🎂

Colorful baker Chez Peachy is hosting a three-day Barbie-inspired pop-up event July 21-23 at the Tucson Mall.

This all-pink pop-up will feature Barbie-inspired treats (and Barbiecore outfits from Miss Chez Peachy herself). Attendees who wear Barbie-inspired outfits will receive extra stamps on their Chez Peachy loyalty card!

For more information, check out Chez Peachy’s Instagram page.

Birdhouse Yarns “Barbie” movie and knit/crochet party 🧶

Birdhouse Yarns is hosting a “Barbie” movie viewing and knitting/crocheting party at noon on Sunday, July 23, at the Cinemark Century El Con movie theater.

“We will have a private room to hang out, party, and work on a Barbie-inspired knit or crochet kit. We will then go together to watch the movie,” according to Birdhouse Yarns’ event listing on their website.

Tickets cost $35 and include admission to the movie, popcorn, soda, a mini skein of Dream in Color yarn and an accessory pattern.

*Paid reservations are needed no later than July 16!*

For more information, visit Birdhouse Yarns’ website.

“Barbie” movie night with Mi Reina Mobile Boutique 🎞️

Mi Reina Mobile Boutique is hosting a “Barbie” movie night at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Cinemark Century Tucson Marketplace.

There is limited group seating, but a few seats remain available in the front row, according to this Instagram post from Mi Reina Mobile Boutique.

Pink (or Reina) attire is encouraged for the movie outing!

For more information, visit Mi Reina Mobile Boutique’s Instagram page.

The Serene Essentials' new Barbie-inspired candles 🕯️

Local maker The Serene Essentials just dropped new Barbie-inspired candles on July 12. So even if you can’t make it to one of these local events, you can still appreciate all the pink and glitter from the comfort of your home.

The “Dreamhouse Barbiee Candle” is still available on her website for $13.33.

For more information, check out The Serene Essentials’ Instagram page.