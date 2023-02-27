A more family-friendly version of Dave & Buster’s is making its way to Tucson.

Main Event is a family entertainment center located at 4700 S. Landing Way, near Irvington Road right off Interstate 19 on Tucson’s south side. The chain will officially open on Wednesday, March 1, but their grand opening will be held Friday, March 3, when the first 200 people in line will win free laser tag for a year. There are also a few other deals running throughout the weekend to celebrate, including:

If you bowl a strike on a select lane through Friday, March 10, $10 will be donated to a foundation that benefits Tucson Unified School District.

If your family finishes the Big Fun Super Sundae in five minutes on Sunday, March 5, it’s on the house. For reference, the sundae is a big ol’ mix of gelato, brownies, doughnut holes, cookies and lots of toppings.

Monday, March 6 is all-you-can-play games for $12.99 per person after 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 7, kids eat free with a purchase of an entree of $11.99 or more all day.

“We could not be more excited to further connect with the Arizona community by bringing the fourth Main Event center to the state,” Chris Morris, president and CEO of Main Event Entertainment, said in a press release.

The folks behind Main Event, which is also owned by the chain Dave & Buster’s, hope to offer a space that helps families create memories.

Visitors will see hundreds of arcade games and activities designed to be played together. The 50,000-square-foot venue features 22 bowling lanes plus laser tag, virtual reality and billiards.

The new location will also offer a dining experience called Family Kitchen, which is designed for families to indulge in American classics. In addition to burgers, chicken and pizza, you can also find a selection of beers on tap from Tucson.

“We cannot wait for Tucson families to experience our one-of-a-kind venue,” Mark Medina, the general manager of Main Event Tucson, said in a press release. “We couldn’t be prouder to open our 55th location, and bring fun, games and memories to the Tucson community.”

Main Event will be open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday. More information about Main Event can be found here.

Madi Kingsbury is a senior at the University of Arizona, studying journalism. She's an apprentice with #ThisIsTucson for the spring semester.