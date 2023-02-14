Are you ready, kids?

A "SpongeBob SquarePants"-themed rave is coming to Tucson this week and it's bound to bring out the goofy goober in all of us.

No, the Bikini Bottom Rave F.U.N. Tour isn’t making a stop at Weenie Hut Jr.’s BUT you can find the themed rave at Tucson's own Rialto Theatre, located at 318 E. Congress St., starting at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $47 each for general admission floor tickets. Tickets initially went on sale for $22 in December.

The show, for ages 18 and up, will feature multiple DJs playing your favorite songs about a yellow sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea, plus other EDM hits.

Many Bikini Bottom Rave attendees go to the shows dressed in their best "SpongeBob SquarePants"-inspired cosplays and outfits, such as Patrick Star in his black high heels, Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy and even Smitty WerbenJagerManJensen.

No matter who you dress up as, remember to wear something that you can bust a move in because after all, “no girl ever wants to dance with a fool who went and ripped his pants.”

The Bikini Bottom Rave made its debut last year in Southern California after the founding DJ, Ka5sh, found success with his first themed rave: the Shrek Rave, which went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

If you thought The Rialto Theatre was stopping with a trip to Bikini Bottom, think again. The local theater is taking trips to Broadway and Duloc with the Broadway musical rave making a stop in Tucson on March 11 and the Shrek Rave coming by on April 15.

Tickets start at $15 for the Broadway rave and $22 for the Shrek Rave.

If you go

What: Bikini Bottom Rave, for ages 18 and up.

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Tickets: $47 each for general admission.

Clear bag policy: Yes. More info here.

For more information, visit The Rialto's website.