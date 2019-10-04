It's haunted house time and there are plenty of scary attractions in town that are dying to have you."MUHAHA!!"
Here's a list of some of the ghoulish entertainment happening in Tucson that's sure to satisfy your biggest thrill-seeker and littlest werewolf. We even made a terrifying scale system to help you out.
Good luck out there, and Happy Halloween!
The "Boo!" scale:
👻 — Happy haunt for all.
👻 👻 — Like the the PG rating of haunted houses. Parental discretion for the younger kiddos.
👻 👻 👻 — You'll jump back a least once. Parental discretion for the older kids and those who are easily spooked.
👻 👻 👻 👻 — You'll scream at least once. Not the best place for kids or the friend who thinks "Hocus Pocus" was too scary.
👻 👻 👻 👻 👻 — Extreme haunting! Not for the easily repulsed or people who just want to stay at home on Halloween and eat candy corn.
Nightfall at Old Tucson
The old town of Nightfall returns for its 29th year to scare and entertain visitors during the month of October.
With four terrifying haunted houses, live-action performances, comedy and family-friendly attractions, there is a little something for everyone.
Choose your scare level from "I'm just going to buy the Scare-Me-Not Stick and have no one bother me. No judgment!" to "Let's go through all of the haunted houses five times!!"
Find more information here.
"Boo!" factor: 👻 👻 👻
When: Open the month of October, Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight; Thursday and Sunday, 6-10 p.m., and Halloween, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Nightfall at Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
Cost: $29.50 general admission, $22 kids 9-11, ages 8-and-under get in free.
Terror in the Corn at Buckelew Farms
Get chased by sinister clowns, chainsaw-wielding monsters and demented dolls at Buckelew Farm's Terror in the Corn — a haunted corn maze sure to shock and thrill even the toughest of cookies.
Each year the haunt team creates a new footpath and scares, so you don't know what's waiting for you around the corner. After the spooky portion of the maze, guests have to find their way out of a cornfield using their wits and sense of direction.
Children under 12 will not be admitted into the haunted portion of the maze without an adult.
If you're all about the corn maze and not about the scare, try Buckelew's Flashlight Nights, which happen every weekend after 5 p.m.
Feel like running away in fright in a more athletic way? Buckelew Farm also hosts a yearly Zombie Mud Run where you can brave obstacles, get dirty and escape the undead. This year's event is taking place Oct. 19. Sounds like a no-brainer to us! 🧟♀️
"Boo!" factor: 👻 👻 👻 👻
When: Open every Friday and Saturday in October plus Halloween night, from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Where: Buckelew Farm, 17000 W. Ajo Highway
Cost: Tickets start at $25
The Slaughter House
Get terrified in not one, not two, but FIVE haunted attractions at The Slaughter House. This is one of the most terrifying options on the list so choose your team wisely — you want to make it out alive, don't you?
Attractions this year include the "Voodoo Bayou," "Cirque Du Slay" and "The Boiler Room." But the most scariest haunt of them all goes to "City Meats," as the performers are allowed to touch and chase visitors. They've also have mini escape rooms and an interactive haunt called "Apocalypse" where guests can defend themselves against zombies.
And when you're done with all that, be sure to check out the Axe House — that's right, the Slaughter House has its own axe-throwing arena!
A little side note, the whole place is said to be actually haunted and was on an episode of Ghost Adventures in 2018. So spooky!
"Boo!" factor: 👻 👻 👻 👻 👻
When: Open through the month of October, Thursday-Sunday. Check the Slaughter House's website for hours.
Where: The Slaughter House, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: Tickets start at $23.
RavenHearse at Trail Dust Town
This year-round haunt located in Trail Dust Town has created a new experience for the Halloween season called "The Hunted"
To accommodate everyone's "Boo!" factor scale, RavenHearse offers a number of tours:
• The Green Tour is suitable for kids under 7 and those with special needs, it's considered not scary at all, but fun and educational, there's even candy at the end.
• The Yellow Tour is for kids 7-and-older and people who want to experience a haunted house without being scared.
• And the Red Tour is not recommended for kids under 14 and some adults who don't like to be spooked.
"Boo!" factor: Green tour — 👻 ; Yellow tour — 👻 👻 ; Red tour— 👻 👻 👻
When: Open regular hours Thursday from 6-9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 5-9 p.m. Check RavenHearse's Facebook page for up-to-date seasonal hours.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road —look for the green building in front of the park.
Cost: $5-7 per person
Valley of the Moon's Haunted Ruins
Travel back in time at Valley of the Moon for an adventure sure to enchant and delight the whole family.
Go on a 45-minute walking theater performance of "Haunted Ruins Rising: A Retro Experience." It's a play that was originally performed at Valley of the Moon in 1976. Watch as a band of mortal pilgrims go on a journey to find the Golden Key to Happiness.
ASL interpretation will be provided on Wednesday, Oct. 15. There will also be a Mischief Night on Wednesday, Oct. 30, where guests will be treated to an extra scene in the play, photos with the cast, and more surprises.
Spook factor: 👻
When: Open during the month of October on Friday, 6-8:20 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 5-8:20 p.m. Shows begin every 20 minutes.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: $10 general admission, $5 for students, kids under 7 are free. Members of Valley of The Moon and their kids get in free.
Terror Trail at Tomb Town
Every Halloween, the house at the end of this Tucson street transforms itself into Tomb Town — an otherworldly community filled with lively (or should I say deadly 💀) neighbors that can't wait to have you over for a walk through the Terror Trail.
Younger kids should visit before dark as it might be too intense when the lights go out.
Spook factor: Before sundown —👻 👻 After sundown— 👻 👻 👻
When: Oct. 30 and 31, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Tomb Town, 8343 N. Wanda Road
Cost: $1 donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona