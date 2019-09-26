This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by the University of Arizona College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, presenting the Downtown Lectures Series "Animalities: What Animals Teach Us About Being Human" starting Oct. 3. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
Celebrate fall with your furry friend with these paw-tasic events. Don't miss the demos, shopping, pet blessings, raffles, dog games, freebies and sweet treats.
$5 Fidos at PACC
Have you been waiting for the perfect time to add a fur-friend to your home? Well, here's a great opportunity! This event applies to all dogs 4 months and older and includes spay/neuter, microchip, and vaccines.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Thursday-Friday, Sept. 26-27, noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: $5, a $20 license fee may apply depending on residence
Car and Dog Wash
Get your car washed for a cause at The Shelter Cocktail Lounge. Car washes are by donation to help homeless pets at RAD Rescue and Hopeful Hounds Haven.
Where: The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 7-11 a.m.
Cost: Washes are by donation
Fine Wines for Felines
Taste the best of wines, hors d'oeuvres and fabulous raffle prizes! Donations of canned Friskies paté style food gratefully accepted. Tickets available at the door. Bring your cat-loving friends!
Where: Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $25, includes five tastes with $10 going to the cats; 10% of wine bottle purchases will also be donated to the shelter.
Dr. Kelly's Mobile Vet
Stop by this mobile clinic for vaccines, nail trims, anal gland expression, free dental consultations and more.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road (cross streets are Silverbell and Sweetwater)
When: Monday, Sept. 30, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Call or text for an appointment at 520-636-7387
Launch Party and Yappy Meower
Learn about the RMT Adoption Center and how you can help make this collaborative space a reality. There will be adoptable animals from Tucson2Tails, raffle prizes and more.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for goodies and possibly a new furry friend
Blessing of the Animals
Bring your four-legged, feathered or slithering friends to celebrate Saint Francis and to receive their annual pet blessing. Dr. Karter Neal will bring the ASAVET mobile veterinary clinic. Ro’s All American Comfort food truck will serve food.
Where: Church of the Apostles, Episcopal, 12111 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for the mobile vet clinic and food
The Halloween Hop Fundraiser for Tucson Shelters
Tucson Cares has teamed up with Hope Animal Shelter and Lil Bit of Love to bring you our most spooktacular event. This fun family event is full of fun, food (all vegan menu), raffles and G-rated spooks. Costumes welcome! If you don't have one, then buy one at the Costume Corner. Other activities include carnival style games, pumpkin pong zombie hand ring toss, pumpkin pie hole, photo scavenger hunt, face painting, fortune teller, scarioke and a photo booth.
Where: City Center for Collaborative Learning, 37 E. Pennington St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for tasty treats and games
Trunk or Treat at PACC
Put on a costume, decorate your trunk, grab some candy and join PACC for a howling good time. Parking starts at 9 a.m. for trunk or treating. Afterwards, say hello to the pups in the shelter when it opens at 10 a.m. For the event there will be fee waived adoptions, carnival games, food trucks and more.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for games and food
Tucson Shelters United Adoption Weekend
Visit The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Pima Animal Care Center, and the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary to adopt your new furry friend during this three day adoption event. Thousands of pets will be up for adoption. Each shelter will host activities all weekend including a Foster Fair, entertainment for kids, food, music and more.
Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 278 E 21st St. Friday-Sunday, Oct.18-20,10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m.
Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, Friday-Saturday, Oct.18-19, noon to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and goodies
Yappy Hour
Dr. Liane Devey and the staff will be at Noble Hops for an evening of fun, food, and fur. This is a pet friendly event so bring your well-behaved leashed dog for fun on the patio. 20% of the proceeds during the event will be donated to Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
When: Monday, Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks
First Annual Sip And Drool Wine Tasting And Adoption Event
There will be wine tasting, food trucks, vendors, kid activities, live music, raffles, silent auction, Chuck Williams (special guest) and adoptable great danes onsite.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $10 and $15 at the door
Yoga Mats and Kitty Cats
Stretch out your nails with the kitties on your yoga mat. Wear comfortable clothing, bring your mat and water.
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 1-2:15 p.m.
Cost: $15
What Animals Teach Us About Being Human
This October, the University of Arizona College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is presenting the Downtown Lecture Series "Animalities: What Animals Teach Us About Being Human." Beginning Oct. 3, this free series is offered for four consecutive Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the beautiful Fox Theatre.
Topics include surprising discoveries about the canine mind; how indigenous hunters treated bison as partners; the tradition of harvesting herring and challenges of climate change; and how the Navajo view horses as healers and educators. Find more details here.