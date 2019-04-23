The best kind of crawl is a bookstore crawl — especially if those bookstores are all owned by local ladies.
Antigone Books, Clues Unlimited and Mostly Books are offering activities and literary passports to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day Saturday, April 27.
Pick up your bookstore crawl passport at Antigone Books, Clues Unlimited or Mostly Books starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and make sure you get it stamped. Then, cruise over to the other two bookstores to get stamps there. You need to visit all three shops on Saturday to enter a drawing but don't need to make any purchases to get stamps. Turn your passport into the final store you visit, and you'll be entered into a drawing to win $50 in store credit to one of the three stores.
Each store has festivities of its own planned. Mystery lovers should stop by Clues Unlimited, 3154 E. Fort Lowell Road, to meet six Arizona women mystery writers, starting at 1 p.m. Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway, will have sales and giveaways all day, and Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave., will have donuts and coffee.
Although not part of the bookstore crawl, all three Tucson Bookmans locations (3330 E. Speedway, 3733 W. Ina Road and 6230 E. Speedway) will also have independent-bookstore-day festivities.