The historical role of corn in the heritage foods of Tucson and the region takes the spotlight at a new monthlong cross-border food festival celebrating three North American Cities of Gastronomy.

The Pueblos del Maíz festival kicks off May 5 in Tucson before moving on to San Antonio, and the Mexican cities of Merida and Puebla later in May.

Tucson opens the monthlong festival, which is apropos given we were the first American city to earn UNESCO’s City of Gastronomy designation in 2015. Ensenada, Mexico, earned its the same year, but Merida didn’t get its recognition until 2019, two years after San Antonio.

Pueblos del Maíz, produced by the nonprofit Tucson City of Gastronomy with support from Pima County’s American Rescue Plan for funding tourism recovery, runs May 5-8 with events being held at Hotel Congress and Fox Tucson Theatre on East Congress Street; Mission Garden at 946 W. Mission Lane; and San Xavier Co-op Farm, near the San Xavier Mission.

Events include a block party with street food, cooking demonstrations, a chef showcase dinner, live music, a film screening, a photo exhibit and educational activities. Below, find details on the events.

May 5: Photographer/journalist Andres Lobato’s “Maize Traditions in Puebla” photo exhibit will be on display at The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave., beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., will host a movie screening for Alberto Cortés’ “Maize in the Times of War” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; free. The film looks at the importance of corn and the dangers the crop faces for Mexican farmers. Producer Carlos Rossini and Cinema Tropical director Carlos Figueroa will hold a Q&A following the screening.

Also on May 5: a free digital presentation of "Tontitos y Bataretes: El Maíz en Sonora," in Spanish with English interpretation from noon to 1:15 p.m.; and a Latin Jazz concert with Rafael Moreno from 9 to 11:30 p.m. at The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

May 6: Tucson City of Gastronomy will host the Maíz Showcase, a bocadito dinner experience featuring some of Tucson’s finest chefs at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

The dinner will feature 10 maíz-themed small plates created by local award-winning chefs, restaurateurs and food artisans including Carlotta Flores of El Charro; John Martinez of Tito & Pep; baker Don Guerra of Barrio Bread; James Beard Award winning Chef Janos Wilder; Mateo Otero of Rollies Mexican Patio; Erika Muñoz of Seis Kitchen; Borderlands Brewing chief brewer Ayla Kapahi; Kristel Johnson of Hub Creamery; and Adam Krantz of Monsoon Chocolate.

The cost is $50 per person and that includes admission to El Tambó music festival at Congress. El Tambo Fest will include sets by Vox Urbana, El Santo Golpe and El Tambó DJs. It starts at 9:30 p.m. and admission is $15.

The same day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a free event at San Xavier Co-op Farm, 8100 Oidak Wog, presented in partnership with Southwest Folklife Alliance. There will be demonstrations of O'odham pottery, clay seed jars and huñ cecemait (corn tortillas), in addition to waila music and Indigenous food and artisans.

Also on May 6, attend a free lecture and discussion from Roberto Cintli Rodriguez, a professor in the Mexican American Studies department at the University of Arizona. His research focuses on maíz culture and he has published a book called "Our Sacred Maíz is our Mother: Nin Tonantzin Non Centeotl." The event runs 5-6 p.m. at The Century Room.

May 7: “Pueblos del Maíz Fiesta,” a free block party at Hotel Congress, runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Gertie & the T.O. Boyz, Los Hermanos Cuatro, Las Trillizas y Dulce and Native Creed will perform outdoors while Juan Wauters of Uruguay and Los Velvets of Nogales are set to perform inside at Club Congress. The party also will feature more than 15 local food and artisan vendors and a panel conversation about maíz and the Sonoran Desert; free.

Earlier in the day from 8 a.m. to noon, head to Mission Garden for activities in collaboration with Ajo CSA, including planting Tohono O'odham 60-day corn, learning about methods of harvesting, roasting and grinding corn to prepare traditional dishes such as ga’iwsa or chicos, cooking demonstrations and tastings, and more. See the schedule of activities here! The event is free to attend; donations accepted.

May 8: Celebrate Mother's Day with Pueblos del Maíz! Stop by participating Tucson City of Gastronomy restaurants — Barrio Charro, Tito & Pep, Blue Willow and more — for special maíz-themed menus.

For more information about the Pueblos del Maíz festival, check out their website.