You don’t need a brightly packaged, well-wrapped gift to attend Tucson’s birthday bash Saturday, Aug. 20.

At this annual event, held each year at Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., your presence is your present.

The free fiesta, set to start at 6:30 p.m., is meant to celebrate the founding of modern-day Tucson in 1775, making Tucson 247 years old.

There will be a mariachi performance, and folklórico dancing from Ballet Folklorico Los Mextucaz. Gertie and the T.O. Boyz will bring the waila music and the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center will be on hand to provide a Chinese lion dance and yo-yo show.

Nearly 20 community partners will be present, offering demonstrations and historical information, including the Arizona Historical Society, the Jewish Museum and Holocaust Center, the Mormon Battalion, Vail Preservation Society and Ignite Sign Art Museum.

El Charro will be hosting an on-site taco bar. There will also be shaved ice and a cash bar for beverages.

For more information about Tucson's birthday celebration, click here.

Celebrate another birthday

Aug. 20 also marks the birthday of well-loved Reid Park Zoo elephant Nandi. She was the first elephant born in Arizona and is turning eight years old on Saturday.

To celebrate, the zoo is hosting a party from 8 to 10:30 a.m. You'll be able to sing "happy birthday" to Nandi, plus enjoy a performance with family-friendly musician Mr. Nature.

The first 300 guests who attend the party will get free cookies, plus there will be chats with the zookeepers, elephant-themed activities and crafts, bubbles for humans and a special mud-clay wallow for the elephant family.

The celebration is free to attend with zoo admission, which is $6.50 for kids ages 2-14 and $10.50 for adults.

For more information about Nandi's birthday bash, click here.