This Ugly Christmas Sweater Can Hide An Entire Bottle Of Wine

When you have an epic ugly sweater you just HAVE to show it off (preferably more than once a season).

So put it on, get your friends and go to one of these Tucson ugly sweater events. Maybe you'll even win a prize.

A Christmas Story Ugly Sweater Contest

Wear your ugliest sweater and watch "A Christmas Story." The person with the most glorious sweater gets a set of A Christmas Story pint glasses. 

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free, but bring money for drinks

Info: Go here

The Ugly Sweater Party

Head down to Fourth Avenue and get in the spirit with some hip-hop music and holiday cheer. The best ugly sweater wins $200 cash.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Warehouse on 4th, 213 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free, but bring money for drinks

Info: Go here

Ugly Sweaters, Christmas Cookies and Beer

A Christmas cookie flight with beer while wearing ugly sweaters? We're in. Ugliest sweater wins. 

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m.

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, suite 100

Cost: Free to get in. Bring money for drinks.

Info: Go here

Angela Pittenger | This Is Tucson

Tags