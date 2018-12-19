When you have an epic ugly sweater you just HAVE to show it off (preferably more than once a season).
So put it on, get your friends and go to one of these Tucson ugly sweater events. Maybe you'll even win a prize.
A Christmas Story Ugly Sweater Contest
Wear your ugliest sweater and watch "A Christmas Story." The person with the most glorious sweater gets a set of A Christmas Story pint glasses.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway
Cost: Free, but bring money for drinks
The Ugly Sweater Party
Head down to Fourth Avenue and get in the spirit with some hip-hop music and holiday cheer. The best ugly sweater wins $200 cash.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: The Warehouse on 4th, 213 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free, but bring money for drinks
Ugly Sweaters, Christmas Cookies and Beer
A Christmas cookie flight with beer while wearing ugly sweaters? We're in. Ugliest sweater wins.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, suite 100
Cost: Free to get in. Bring money for drinks.